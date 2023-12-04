Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent
John Fetterman Calls Philly Rioters 'Pathetic', Says They're Motivated by 'Rank Antisemiti...
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope
Ummm...Is Elon Musk Behind His Own Parody Account? OMG I HOPE SO Because...
Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This...
What Is Going on With John Fetterman?
NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors...
Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag
Hillary Clinton Flat-Out Lies at Climate Conference
Megyn Kelly Just Has 1 Word for Two Men (and They ARE Men)...
I've Been Reminded That 'Doonesbury' Perfectly Summed Up John Kerry Decades Ago
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight...
TICK TOCK? Oversight Cmte. Drops BOMBSHELL About Hunter Biden's Biz Literally PAYING Joe...

Journalist Says There's No 'Physical Evidence' of Rape by Hamas Militants, Despite Mounds of Evidence

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme

It's amazing how, in the wake of the #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen movements, how quick the Left and the journalist class dismiss claims of rape by Hamas militants in Israel. All a woman had to do a few years ago was accuse a man of sexual assault or rape, and his life and career were over.

Advertisement

Now? Multiple accounts of rape and gang rape by Hamas, and the Left demands physical evidence.

Despite ample eyewitness testimony, including from Hamas itself, and video evidence.

Meet Aaron Mate, another journalist who thinks that there's no physical evidence Hamas raped anyone:

His entire tweet reads:

There are only outlandish "stories" like this from a purported male witness, who uses odd language to describe "a beautiful woman with the face of an angel" being raped by "8 to 10" Hamas militants. This same "witness" also claims that he then saw another Hamas militant who "took a shovel and beheaded" another woman, whose "head rolled along the ground." Again, where is the evidence to back this up? Israel has been caught lying multiple times about atrocities (and Hamas' hospital HQ) to justify its mass murder campaign in Gaza. And "stories" like this are only starting to "surface" now. It seems clear that this is yet another fabrication in the service of genocide:

Aaron is quoting a piece from the New York Post, and we warn you, this is disturbing stuff:

Recommended

Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
Advertisement

They report:

A “beautiful woman with the face of an angel’’ was raped by eight to 10 Hamas terrorists in Israel on Oct. 7, while another tragic victim was beheaded with a shovel while trying to defend herself, a stricken survivor says.

Yoni Saadon, a 39-year-old father of four, told the UK’s Sunday Times that he is still haunted by the horrific scenes he witnessed at the Nova Music festival, when the Hamas fiends slaughtered at least 364 festival-goers, including the gang-raped woman, who begged to be killed.

“I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or 10 of the fighters beating and raping her,” recalled Saadon, a foundry shift manager. “She was screaming, ‘Stop it already! I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’

“When they finished, they were laughing, and the last one shot her in the head,” he said.

Saadon said he witnessed the gruesome act after pulling over him the body of a slain woman who had also been shot in the head — and smearing her blood on himself so it looked like he, too, was dead.

In any court of law, the testimony of an eye witness would count as evidence.

Advertisement

Exactly right.

Yes to all of this.

Here's some more evidence of Hamas's atrocities in Israel:

Just horrifying stuff.

It's a policy for Hamas to rape. A policy.

In their own words.

Advertisement

But the journalist just can't seem to figure that out.

Yes they did.

And we're not supposed to believe that.

All this evidence.

But guess what Aaron does believe without evidence? The lies from the Hamas-run 'Health Ministry.'

The Left has politicized rape into a cudgel to be used against their political opponents.

Real victims of rape will get no sympathy or support if their assault can't be used to the Left's political advantage.

That's what we're here for.

How quickly they change their tune, no?

Advertisement

Video is not good enough. He wants 'physical evidence.'

Them's the rules, Aaron. Provide physical evidence Israel bombed Gaza, please.

Solid advice. Don't be like Aaron.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JOURNALISM RAPE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
Former U.S. Ambassador Manuel Rocha Arrested, Accused of Being Cuban Agent
Amy Curtis
Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This Went
Grateful Calvin
John Fetterman Calls Philly Rioters 'Pathetic', Says They're Motivated by 'Rank Antisemitism'
Coucy
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight With Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel
Sam J.
The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters Brett T.
Advertisement