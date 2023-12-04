Journalist Says There's No 'Physical Evidence' of Rape by Hamas Militants, Despite Mounds of Evidence

It's amazing how, in the wake of the #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen movements, how quick the Left and the journalist class dismiss claims of rape by Hamas militants in Israel. All a woman had to do a few years ago was accuse a man of sexual assault or rape, and his life and career were over.

Now? Multiple accounts of rape and gang rape by Hamas, and the Left demands physical evidence.

Despite ample eyewitness testimony, including from Hamas itself, and video evidence.

Meet Aaron Mate, another journalist who thinks that there's no physical evidence Hamas raped anyone:

The key word here is "stories." To date, there is no physical evidence of rape by Hamas militants, nor any purported rape victims offering direct testimony.



There are only outlandish "stories" like this from a purported male witness, who uses odd language to describe "a… https://t.co/M8xLnNMfKj — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) December 4, 2023

His entire tweet reads:

There are only outlandish "stories" like this from a purported male witness, who uses odd language to describe "a beautiful woman with the face of an angel" being raped by "8 to 10" Hamas militants. This same "witness" also claims that he then saw another Hamas militant who "took a shovel and beheaded" another woman, whose "head rolled along the ground." Again, where is the evidence to back this up? Israel has been caught lying multiple times about atrocities (and Hamas' hospital HQ) to justify its mass murder campaign in Gaza. And "stories" like this are only starting to "surface" now. It seems clear that this is yet another fabrication in the service of genocide:

Aaron is quoting a piece from the New York Post, and we warn you, this is disturbing stuff:

Horrific new stories of Hamas rapes in Israel surface, including attack on woman with ‘face of an angel’ who screamed to be killed https://t.co/KGF8sEvZGw pic.twitter.com/6g5EcNfFnz — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2023

They report:

A “beautiful woman with the face of an angel’’ was raped by eight to 10 Hamas terrorists in Israel on Oct. 7, while another tragic victim was beheaded with a shovel while trying to defend herself, a stricken survivor says. Yoni Saadon, a 39-year-old father of four, told the UK’s Sunday Times that he is still haunted by the horrific scenes he witnessed at the Nova Music festival, when the Hamas fiends slaughtered at least 364 festival-goers, including the gang-raped woman, who begged to be killed. “I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or 10 of the fighters beating and raping her,” recalled Saadon, a foundry shift manager. “She was screaming, ‘Stop it already! I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ “When they finished, they were laughing, and the last one shot her in the head,” he said. Saadon said he witnessed the gruesome act after pulling over him the body of a slain woman who had also been shot in the head — and smearing her blood on himself so it looked like he, too, was dead.

In any court of law, the testimony of an eye witness would count as evidence.

Purported Brooklyn Journalist doesn’t understand that eye witness testimony of rapes **IS EVIDENCE** of sexual assault. cc: @canarymission @StopAntisemites https://t.co/kjWlspvQe9 pic.twitter.com/MmDDowNK1s — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2024 2/21-24/24 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) December 4, 2023

You are sick, and you’re being enabled by the bot farms liking your evil tweets. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) December 4, 2023

Here's some more evidence of Hamas's atrocities in Israel:

"I saw this beautiful woman with eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her.



"She was screaming, 'Stop it—I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!'"



They were laughing. The last one shot her in the head.



Savages.https://t.co/LDF7XSvRie — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 3, 2023

One of the many problems with @PramilaJayapal’s “this happens in war” take about Hamas’s policy of rape, is that it’s a POLICY for Hamas. A policy that Israel doesn’t have. https://t.co/zuc9Uf8AdC — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 4, 2023

It's a policy for Hamas to rape. A policy.

In their own words.

A picture of a woman bleeding in her crotch area while being kidnapped is evidence, you antisemitic sh*t https://t.co/hNei2MfL55 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 4, 2023

They filmed it. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 4, 2023

This is 100% a lie.

There are piles of forensic evidence of rape.

There are even F--king videos of it that Hamas live streamed.

So, eat all the richards you can find you Nazi. https://t.co/yHlFIUijrh — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) December 4, 2023

All this evidence.

But guess what Aaron does believe without evidence? The lies from the Hamas-run 'Health Ministry.'

It's only rape if there's video, pics or hard evidence - and an approved narrative to go along with it.#metoo https://t.co/kt1jNocHGE — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) December 4, 2023

The Left has politicized rape into a cudgel to be used against their political opponents.

Real victims of rape will get no sympathy or support if their assault can't be used to the Left's political advantage.

Aaron Mate doesn’t think these women were raped and mistreated.



Treat him accordingly. https://t.co/HEtQ873dxI pic.twitter.com/D7qjww3Mg7 — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) December 4, 2023

They were saying "Believe All Women" just 5 minutes ago. https://t.co/UyfYpnw1I5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 4, 2023

Video is not good enough. He wants 'physical evidence.'

There’s no physical evidence Israel bombed Gaza. Only “stories”. I think all the bombs were dropped by Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/rWP4jEypzw — Anti-Narrative (@libtarded__) December 4, 2023

Them's the rules, Aaron. Provide physical evidence Israel bombed Gaza, please.

***

