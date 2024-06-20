Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to...
Donald Trump Calls Family of Mother Murdered by Illegal Immigrant
HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire...
Rep. Lieu's Attempt to Turn Putin's Meeting with NK Leader Into a Warning...
Politics Is Downstream of Culture: NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Made WILD Claim About What...
VIP: Stop Listening to the Lies, Democrats Are NOT the Party for Women
CRINGE ALERT: IL Gov Pritzker Awkwardly Tries Dunking on Trump's Felony Convictions With...
Dr. Fauci Tells 'The View' Dolts That He's Definitely Guilty... of Saving Lives
TikTok Bans Jennifer Sey for Ad Protecting Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Makes It...
Ben Kamens Doubles Down on His Student Loan Forgiveness, Says He's HAPPY Government...
Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old...
RIP: Actor Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'Hunger Games' Dead at 88
Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or...
Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From...

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Apologizes for Calling Sexual Violence on October 7 ‘Propaganda’

Brett T.  |  4:50 PM on June 20, 2024
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

One thing that astounds this editor is the Hamas rape deniers. You can tell them that Hamas killed 1,200 innocent civilians on October 7 and they won't argue with you. But if you suggest Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women on October 7, they get deeply offended. Sure, Hamas terrorists would burn you alive, but they'd never stoop to rape.

Advertisement

Except we have the GoPro video footage that the Hamas terrorists uploaded to social media. And a UN report concluded that yes, there was sexual violence on October 7.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a member in good standing of the Hamas Caucus,  was among that group who called the allegations of rape Israeli propaganda. He's now apologized.

Politico reports:

Bowman apologized this week for calling Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women on Oct. 7 “propaganda” and “lies.”

Bowman, the left-leaning Democrat facing the prospect of defeat next week, said in response to a WNYC caller, “Immediately when the UN provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence. I apologize for my comments and now we’re continuing to do the work to fight sexual violence and domestic violence in all its forms.”

"The left-leaning Democrat."

Recommended

HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire a White Male'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This editor remembers doing a search for "far-left" on CNN's website and getting two hits, the first of which was a piece about left-handed people. Funny how there's a "far-right" but no "far-left."

Advertisement

Witness testimony wasn't enough for Bowman … he had to wait for the UN to provide additional evidence before he'd believe that Israeli women had been raped on October 7. If word gets out that he apologized, he'll probably lose all of his radical base who will defend Hamas until the end.

***

Tags: APOLOGY HAMAS ISRAEL RAPE UN JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire a White Male'
Grateful Calvin
Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to ID Things Like SEPSIS
Amy Curtis
TikTok Bans Jennifer Sey for Ad Protecting Women's Sports, Riley Gaines Makes It Go Viral
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Lieu's Attempt to Turn Putin's Meeting with NK Leader Into a Warning About Trump Is a HUGE Fail
Doug P.
Politics Is Downstream of Culture: NBC's 'New Amsterdam' Made WILD Claim About What Caused Kid's Cancer
Amy Curtis
Donald Trump Calls Family of Mother Murdered by Illegal Immigrant
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire a White Male' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement