Rep. Jamaal Bowman Apologizes for Calling Sexual Violence on October 7 ‘Propaganda’

One thing that astounds this editor is the Hamas rape deniers. You can tell them that Hamas killed 1,200 innocent civilians on October 7 and they won't argue with you. But if you suggest Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women on October 7, they get deeply offended. Sure, Hamas terrorists would burn you alive, but they'd never stoop to rape.

Advertisement

Except we have the GoPro video footage that the Hamas terrorists uploaded to social media. And a UN report concluded that yes, there was sexual violence on October 7.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a member in good standing of the Hamas Caucus, was among that group who called the allegations of rape Israeli propaganda. He's now apologized.

NEW: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) has apologized for calling Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women on Oct. 7 “propaganda” and “lies.” “I apologize for my comments and now we’re continuing to do the work to fight sexual violence and domestic violence.” https://t.co/ETA5GFqye3 pic.twitter.com/gKcxhM26iv — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 20, 2024

Politico reports:

Bowman apologized this week for calling Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women on Oct. 7 “propaganda” and “lies.” Bowman, the left-leaning Democrat facing the prospect of defeat next week, said in response to a WNYC caller, “Immediately when the UN provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence. I apologize for my comments and now we’re continuing to do the work to fight sexual violence and domestic violence in all its forms.”

"The left-leaning Democrat."

An outright Communist is "left-leaning"? AYFKM? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 20, 2024

Calling him left-leaning is like calling the head of ISIS an austere religious scholar…oh wait. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) June 20, 2024

Left leaning? Why not say Far Left like Politico does for Republicans they despise? — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) June 20, 2024

This editor remembers doing a search for "far-left" on CNN's website and getting two hits, the first of which was a piece about left-handed people. Funny how there's a "far-right" but no "far-left."

Polling must be pretty bad. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) June 20, 2024

Haha get rekt you fire alarm pulling rape apologist — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 20, 2024

How many Jewish votes will Jamaal Bowman gain from a very belated apology vs. how many votes will he lose from the rape denying Antisemites who supported him because of it?



That must've been his calculation here. There's no other explanation for his shift on the eve of election. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 20, 2024

No, you don’t get to walk that back. You own that forever. — B-List Ryan (@BrianHalverson) June 20, 2024

It took him (checks calendar) 8 months to apologize. I wonder if he would have bothered if he wasn’t so behind in the polls. — Hannah Stone (@StoneH1928) June 20, 2024

That's not an apology. That's:

"I'm sorry this appears to be hurting me politically". — THEE Harmless Artist (@DunhillPage) June 20, 2024

Advertisement

Not accepted — Rita Powell (@Rizabellepow) June 20, 2024

So he did not believe the evidence and the witness. He needed the UN to tell him it was true. Yet he believes in everything Hamas, via its surrogate organizations, has said. — 🖤🖤 Evy (@TheKritike) June 20, 2024

Is this the equivalent of pulling the fire alarm for his campaign? — Jesse C. | Джессі К. | .ישי ק 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jesse_c_6) June 20, 2024

Translation: "Its election time and I've been told this is affecting my numbers so I have to say this" — King Benny (@KingBennySleeps) June 20, 2024

Witness testimony wasn't enough for Bowman … he had to wait for the UN to provide additional evidence before he'd believe that Israeli women had been raped on October 7. If word gets out that he apologized, he'll probably lose all of his radical base who will defend Hamas until the end.

***