WATCH: Bill Melugin Says Biden-Harris Administration to Blame for Rise of Venezuelan Gangs in U.S. Cities

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Yesterday we told you how fourteen members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), the illegal immigrant Venezuelan gang, were arrested following a home invasion in Aurora, Colorado. A few months ago, everyone from Colorado governor Jared Polis to the city of Aurora itself denied this was a problem. So-called journalist Martha Raddatz told J.D. Vance it was 'just a handful' of apartment buildings and got smacked down for it. 

The FBI, DHS and the Colorado Attorney General all knew this was a big problem, too.

It's now not just a 'handful of apartments' in Colorado, either. Watch Bill Melugin tell Laura Ingraham how bad it is, and who is to blame:

Shameful.

But don't deport them! That would be mean. Or something.

Melugin has done a yeoman's work bringing us the truth on the border.

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline news.

They did send their criminals here.

BINGO.

This is exactly what their goal is.

Imagination.

That was on video. With multiple eyewitnesses.

It's a fantastic journalist.

Shut it all down.

All by design.

Absolutely maddening.

