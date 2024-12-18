WATCH: Bill Melugin Says Biden-Harris Administration to Blame for Rise of Venezuelan Gangs in U.S. Cities

Yesterday we told you how fourteen members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), the illegal immigrant Venezuelan gang, were arrested following a home invasion in Aurora, Colorado. A few months ago, everyone from Colorado governor Jared Polis to the city of Aurora itself denied this was a problem. So-called journalist Martha Raddatz told J.D. Vance it was 'just a handful' of apartment buildings and got smacked down for it.

The FBI, DHS and the Colorado Attorney General all knew this was a big problem, too.

It's now not just a 'handful of apartments' in Colorado, either. Watch Bill Melugin tell Laura Ingraham how bad it is, and who is to blame:

Tren de Aragua was not an issue in the US prior to the Biden admin. Now, this Venezuelan prison gang has spread to multiple cities around the US via mass catch & release at the border. All while the WH repeatedly falsely claimed the border was closed, secure, & mass releases… pic.twitter.com/3QWrecLG7Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 18, 2024

Shameful.

But don't deport them! That would be mean. Or something.

If it weren’t for fact based reporting from you we would still be told there is no border crisis. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 18, 2024

Melugin has done a yeoman's work bringing us the truth on the border.

The local media denied and pushed back against the truth.



Tren de Aragua DID take over apartment complexes.



I fought the left-leaning media and democrat politicians out here, and they branded me a “conspiratorial conservative politician with no evidence.”



Well, well, well…… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 18, 2024

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline news.

People denying that Venezuela opened up their jails and exported their criminals to America are stupid AF or a liar

There’s no other explanation — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) December 18, 2024

They did send their criminals here.

It is all by design.

This administration knew things like this would happen, and encouraged this.

They truly hate America. The Dems want a new Nation born from the ashes. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) December 18, 2024

BINGO.

This is exactly what their goal is.

I remember when @GovofCO told me it was all “imagination.” https://t.co/VrrGdq4f7c — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) December 18, 2024

Imagination.

That was on video. With multiple eyewitnesses.

Thanks for the shoutout @BillMelugin_. Great reporting as always brother. This BS has to end! https://t.co/pJuC1cY8OZ — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 18, 2024

It's a fantastic journalist.

Tren de Aragua, another illegal immigrant criminal gang empowered and enabled by the Biden administration's open border policies. They are about to be shut down starting on January 20th. https://t.co/aE0gALSD0d — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) December 18, 2024

Shut it all down.

"Little to no vetting" is a reality because the Biden administration intentionally opened the floodgates from countries like Venezuela—and vetting migrants is a physical impossibility because criminal records are not shared by the migrants' home countries https://t.co/CI6t7gJ9LU pic.twitter.com/X1ksAldDSl — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) December 18, 2024

All by design.

What the Biden/Harris Administration is doing is treasonous at best. Watch this report by Bill Melugin and watch till the end, where you'll see what seems to be an endless stream of illegal immigrants walking into the U.S. from Tijuana using the CBP One app. https://t.co/qFjTV6K79g — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) December 18, 2024

Absolutely maddening.