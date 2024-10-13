'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado

This is brutal. J.D. Vance has become a major asset to the Trump campaign. He's very good in interviews, and very good at not accepting the premise of the media's biased questions.
Here he is, absolutely schooling Martha Raddatz on the issue of Venezuelan gangs:
Raddatz: "The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes... A handful!"@JDVance: "Do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes were taken over by Venezuelan gangs and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris' open border?"— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024
🔥 pic.twitter.com/VY4Ai35YJk
BOOM!
We'd like to ask Martha Raddatz what the acceptable number of Venezuelan gang-controlled apartment complexes is. We bet she wouldn't like it if this was in her neighborhood.
Akin to “mostly peaceful protests,” standing in front of burning buildings. pic.twitter.com/sNjiyJS0wi— Marcus Redd (@guyincodel) October 13, 2024
The same thing.
This exchange perfectly encapsulates why I will be voting Trump this election, the first Republican I’ve ever voted for. “It’s just a handful of violent gangs that we let walk in for no policy purpose whatsoever”— RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) October 13, 2024
We bet a lot of voters feel this way.
JD Vance calls out Martha Raddatz:— Gabriel (@TheGabriel72) October 13, 2024
"Only a handful" of apartment complexes taken over by Venezuelan gangs?
That's too many! Trump warned about open borders, Kamala enabled it.
Border security matters!
Border security matters and it matters in this election.
The media twists itself in knots trying to defend the Left. It's insane. First, it's not happening. Second, it's happening, but it's not a big thing. Third, it's a big thing but it's good.— That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) October 13, 2024
Every. Single. Time.
Even if it was only one building, that’s one too many.— BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) October 13, 2024
It is one too many.
It shouldn't be allowed or tolerated at all.
One apartment complex is one too many. The excuses from the media are despicable. We do not hate the media enough.— 🇺🇸DragonDavid🇺🇸 (@DragonDavid76) October 13, 2024
We do not.
October 13, 2024
They sure did it.
It's just a few lost jobs— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 13, 2024
It's just a few overcrowded schools and hospitals
It's just a few traffic accidents
It's just a few drug dealers
It's just a few rapes
It's just a few murders
It's just a few foreign gangs taking over apartment complexes
It's JUST an invasion https://t.co/NSJGnWw168
It's just XYZ.
And the media think we should just tolerate it.
Bravo, @JDVance!— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 13, 2024
He is so skilled at dismantling the false premises of the inane questions from the corrupt Media.
Martha Raddatz cried on air in 2016 when Trump won.
Keep the tissues handy for Nov 5, Martha!... https://t.co/Ev4gYOMwHo
November 6 is going to be fun.
JD Vance is an extraordinary asset for Trump & the America First team.— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 13, 2024
He owns all of these interviews by again, not accepting the bad faith premise to corporate media’s questions. Time after time he flips the script on them.
Absolutely great pick by Trump. https://t.co/a2xmupQZVo
Really a great pick.
First it’s a handful of apartment complexes, then it will be a handful of blocks, then cities, etc. get it under control now and quit letting this stuff happen to begin with. https://t.co/gLv3sReCg7— 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) October 13, 2024
It will snowball and they'll tell us to just accept it.
Do not accept it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member