Axios: A Second Donald Trump Term Would Empower Populists to Steamroll Experts
NBC News: Kamala Harris Campaign Discussing Ways to Differentiate Her From Joe Biden
Man at Univision Town Hall Has Concerns About How Kamala Harris Was 'Elected'
Brian Stelter: Donald Trump's Anti-Immigration Language Is the Language of Fascists
MSNBC: Not All Men Are Listening to Joe Rogan and Being Recruited to...

'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

This is brutal. J.D. Vance has become a major asset to the Trump campaign. He's very good in interviews, and very good at not accepting the premise of the media's biased questions.

Here he is, absolutely schooling Martha Raddatz on the issue of Venezuelan gangs:

BOOM!

We'd like to ask Martha Raddatz what the acceptable number of Venezuelan gang-controlled apartment complexes is. We bet she wouldn't like it if this was in her neighborhood.

The same thing.

We bet a lot of voters feel this way.

Border security matters and it matters in this election.

Every. Single. Time.

It is one too many.

It shouldn't be allowed or tolerated at all.

We do not.

They sure did it.

It's just XYZ.

And the media think we should just tolerate it.

November 6 is going to be fun.

Really a great pick.

It will snowball and they'll tell us to just accept it.

Do not accept it.

