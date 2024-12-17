Just a Handful, Right? FOURTEEN Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in Aurora, CO Armed Home Invasion

The Left have been very, very dismissive of Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado. Martha Raddatz got her butt handed to her by J.D. Vance after saying the violent, armed thugs were just taking over a 'handful' of apartments, so it was no big deal.

Now more than a dozen of those gang members were arrested for an armed home invasion at one of those apartment complexes.

Watch:

🚨 Police have arrested 14 PEOPLE in the apartment complex where reports of armed Venezuelan gang members taking over the building were WIDELY dismissed by the left.



There were victims who were found having been threatened, bound, stabbed. pic.twitter.com/ieOOnrxZmQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2024

These are the people Denver mayor Mike Johnston is willing to go to the mattresses over.

While they terrorize neighborhoods.

Martha Raddatz paging Martha Raddatz more apartment complexes taken hostage by Gangs under Harris Biden.https://t.co/quRw6yzRfA — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) December 17, 2024

Yes. Get Martha on the line.

We'd love to hear her explain this away.

Even with video, first hand account and police reports the left still closes their eyes and refuses to believe it’s happening. — DeeLoo (@dgl0tt) December 17, 2024

Because that's what they do.

They hate us and like illegal criminals.

How can people that don't exist be arrested for something that isn't happening?! — Vin Weasel (@Vin__Weasel) December 17, 2024

Excellent question.

Remember that?

This is how it always goes:

1. That thing that's happening is not happening.

2. Okay, it's happening, but it's not happening that much.

3. Okay, it's happening, it's happening a lot, and it's a good thing.

4. If you oppose this, you're a racist.

We're somewhere between steps 2 and 3.

@MarthaRaddatz the bad thing for Martha is no one believed her anyways — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) December 17, 2024

Because there was video.

Why do they have to wait until someone gets hurt or dies. There is a big problem and it's up to the people of these states to out the gangs, report them along with making sure the correct news outlet know — Bev Ryder (@BevRyder14) December 17, 2024

And even when someone is hurt or dies, they don't care.

This was a conspiracy theory a month ago….. https://t.co/pVvFec4nfc — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 17, 2024

Last month's conspiracy theory is this month's headline news.

One of the biggest reasons national media has lost all credibility is their mission is to set out to disprove things that are clearly true (the opposite of journalism), to protect their preferred politics. Aurora Co. went full Sicario and the media spent weeks saying it wasn't… https://t.co/uMNvUrnSb2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2024

Exactly. Despite video. Despite eye-witness statements.

It wasn't happening because it made Democrats look bad.

Maybe @MarthaRaddatz will report on this not so little story! We won’t hold our breath, she’s not a real journalist after all. https://t.co/GBEznZxgg1 — 🇺🇸 (@debivino1961) December 17, 2024

We don't expect her to say anything about it.

Remember how that lady from CBS tried to have a "gotcha" moment over this with @JDVance https://t.co/vM0EZWA1bt — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 17, 2024

And Vance didn't let her get away with it.