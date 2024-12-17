WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of...
Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Thin...
She's a Joke! Audience LAUGHS at Kamala Harris' Latest Stuart Smalley Word Salad...
Young Democrat Worried Jeff Bezos WIll Bring Efficient, Cost-Effective Management to Priva...
Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk...
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT...
Byron York Rubs a WHOLE Lotta Salt in ABC's $15 Million Payout Wound...
VIP
Democrats SO 'Protective' of DeMoCrAcY They're Trying to Find a Way to Usurp...
'Buckle UP, Cupcake!' You're About to See a Grown Man CRY Since James...
Canadian Prime Minister Cand. Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SELLS Conservatism in GLORIOUS...

Just a Handful, Right? FOURTEEN Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in Aurora, CO Armed Home Invasion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 17, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left have been very, very dismissive of Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado. Martha Raddatz got her butt handed to her by J.D. Vance after saying the violent, armed thugs were just taking over a 'handful' of apartments, so it was no big deal.

Advertisement

Now more than a dozen of those gang members were arrested for an armed home invasion at one of those apartment complexes.

Watch:

These are the people Denver mayor Mike Johnston is willing to go to the mattresses over.

While they terrorize neighborhoods.

Yes. Get Martha on the line.

We'd love to hear her explain this away.

Because that's what they do.

They hate us and like illegal criminals.

Recommended

JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Excellent question.

Remember that?

This is how it always goes:

1. That thing that's happening is not happening.

2. Okay, it's happening, but it's not happening that much.

3. Okay, it's happening, it's happening a lot, and it's a good thing.

4. If you oppose this, you're a racist.

We're somewhere between steps 2 and 3.

Because there was video.

And even when someone is hurt or dies, they don't care.

Last month's conspiracy theory is this month's headline news.

Advertisement

Exactly. Despite video. Despite eye-witness statements.

It wasn't happening because it made Democrats look bad.

We don't expect her to say anything about it.

And Vance didn't let her get away with it.

Tags: AURORA COLORADO CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)
Sam J.
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers
Sam J.
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald Eagle Our National Bird
Amy Curtis
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were
Sam J.
Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk and His Answer Was PRICELESS
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee (Thanks, Pelosi!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement