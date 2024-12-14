You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to Bluesky

There are few X users who are as rude, nasty, and unhinged as Keith Olbermann. We've covered ol' Keith a lot here at Twitchy, from his pouncing on Trump's typos, calling on people to resign (or be arrested), to picking fights with women like Megyn Kelly and Karol Markowicz.

He's a peach.

But now he's apparently Bluesky's problem.

If like me you're migrating to, uh, bluer pastures, find me there under just OLBERMANN



I am weaning myself away from this place by unfollowing my favorite reads and following you over there, so please take no other offense other than at Musk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 14, 2024

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

Translation: you’re tired of getting your ass handed to you on this platform, so you’re going someplace where there’s less resistance and more PDF files.



Got it.



Don’t let the door catch you in the ass on the way out. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) December 14, 2024

Yep. He prefers the censorious, toxic pastures at Bluesky.

Finally lunatic Keith Olbermann claims he's leaving X.



I guess he was tired of getting ratio'ed every time he said something insane.



Good riddance. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 14, 2024

Nothing of value was lost.

I feel like I’ve heard this before https://t.co/ky90RxeXTg — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) December 14, 2024

He'll be back.

Good riddance, Keith. Pack your bags and take the rest of the crybabies with you. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 14, 2024

That'll be nice.

This made us laugh out loud.

Enjoy your echo chamber, you fragile muppet https://t.co/K4VaHteFeY — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) December 14, 2024

'Fragile muppet.'

We like that phrase.

Coward.



You can't stand that people are allowed to express ideas you disagree with. Instead you have to ensconce yourself in a highly-censored echo chamber.



Not only are you a coward, but you are an anti-intellectual as well. https://t.co/WCKNNC9g2r — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 14, 2024

All of this.

How many hours do you give him before he’s rage-tweeting over here again? https://t.co/OE4iq8OB82 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 14, 2024

By Christmas Eve.

First time you're leaving something on your own terms! Congrats, Keith!! — vomit romney (@VomitRomney) December 14, 2024

Ouch.

We love this cartoon.

You'll be as mean ass there as you are here. I do hope you change. Those you disagree with are not nearly as bad or evil as you think. Learn to disagree agreeably and more people will give ear to your voice. Bye! https://t.co/cfEtIMyqA2 — Mark Brooks (@StewardshipMan) December 14, 2024

You're much nicer than this writer is.

This coward won't come out and say he's leaving. Just "weaning".



That way he can pretend to leave and never actually do it. https://t.co/bTAPthM5kg — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 14, 2024

Nice catch. We noticed that very intentional language, too.