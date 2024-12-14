Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15...
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't...
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and...
'Y' Though? National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of 'Womyn' to Official Word...
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy'...
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post...
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election...
VIP
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...
Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money
Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them...
Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election...
Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case

You Won't Be Missed: Unhinged Leftist Keith Olbermann Takes His Toxic Masculinity to Bluesky

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 14, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok and Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay)

There are few X users who are as rude, nasty, and unhinged as Keith Olbermann. We've covered ol' Keith a lot here at Twitchy, from his pouncing on Trump's typos, calling on people to resign (or be arrested), to picking fights with women like Megyn Kelly and Karol Markowicz.

Advertisement

He's a peach.

But now he's apparently Bluesky's problem.

Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

Yep. He prefers the censorious, toxic pastures at Bluesky.

Nothing of value was lost.

He'll be back.

That'll be nice.

This made us laugh out loud.

'Fragile muppet.'

We like that phrase.

Recommended

Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Brett T.
Advertisement

All of this.

By Christmas Eve.

Ouch.

We love this cartoon.

You're much nicer than this writer is.

Nice catch. We noticed that very intentional language, too.

Tags: KEITH OLBERMANN TWITTER BLUESKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game
Brett T.
'The Real Leader Is Back'! Trump Gets Huge Reception at Army-Navy Game (and He Brought Company)
Doug P.
Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History
Grateful Calvin
Another L for the 'Fake News'! ABC Settles Trump Defamation Lawsuit for $15 Million and a Public Apology
Doug P.
Add 'Health Insurance' to the VERY Long List of Things Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Understand
Amy Curtis
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wow: Check Out HuffPost's Headline on Daniel Penny Attending Army-Navy Game Brett T.
Advertisement