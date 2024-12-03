Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Resign

You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

There are lots of different types of Twitter accounts. Some just try to make everyone laugh and some try to make everyone think (while many on the left just screech and scream). 

Then there is the account of Twitchy favorite, @jarvis_best who, like The Joker, seems to just want to watch the world burn. 

Occasionally, Jarvis -- a lawyer by trade -- will dust off his legal chops for a lengthy takedown of the left, like when he obliterated the Colorado Supreme Court for trying to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. Other times, he likes to annoy all of us by sticking up for journalists like Brian 'Potato' Stelter or calling Taylor Lorenz a 'snack.'

But one thing that we are forever grateful to Jarvis for is that he monitors the Twitter account of certified crazy person Keith Olbermann so we don't have to. Back in August, Jarvis posted a hilarious thread of Olbermann calling for the arrest of any and all Republicans

We've been missing Olbermann's frothing at the mouth recently (no, we haven't), so yesterday, Jarvis decided to check in on him once again. This time, however, he focused on Olbermann's targeting of Democrats, demanding they all resign for not living up to his standards of liberal fascism. 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

Now, Keith demands that people resign every day.  

So to keep it of reasonable length, I’m limiting it to (i) Dems - people on his own side and (ii) demand issued within the last year.  Even with those restrictions, there’s still a lot of content.  

As with the last thread, I will name the person who should resign and identify the reason why they should resign.  

Alright, LFG.

LFG indeed! 

Obviously, Olbermann was NOT on board with any Democrats who questioned the recent pardon of Hunter Biden. 

Honestly, if you don't stand up in defense of corrupt nepotism, what kind of Democrat are you? 

Olbermann was also miffed at New York judge Juan Merchan for not completely throwing out the law in his persecution of Donald Trump. 

How dare he not simply toss Trump in jail and throw away the key with no due process?

Anyone who suggested that Presidential candidate Trump also be allowed to speak to the American people was also on Olbermann's chopping block. 

If you believed that Trump should have been walking around with anything less than a ball gag in his mouth 24/7, you were not good enough to be employed. 

NBC's Ken Dilly was clearly a Russian agent for reporting about Special Counsel Robert Hur's assessment of Joe Biden. 

Jonathan Chait is one of the most virulent Trump critics working in the media. Not quite virulent enough, though. 

Democrat elected officials were not exempt from Olbermann's personal vendetta either. 

Hey, who cares if Trump was almost assassinated? He's still 'LITERALLY HITLER' according to Olbermann. 

Don't want your city destroyed by crime and illegal aliens? Then Olbermann believes you are a disgrace to your office. 

Durbin has actually called for Clarence Thomas' recusal and removal from office, as well as packing the Supreme Court. 

Nope, not good enough for Olbermann. Pack your bags, Senator Durbin. 

WTAF? 

What is it with unhinged leftists and their obsession with other people's genitals? 

But with all of these calls for resignations, what is most telling is the one person in Washington that Olbermann demanded NOT to resign. 

Guess who it was?

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Menendez was caught so red-handed with his corruption that even many Democrats came out and said he should resign. Not Olbermann though. That's the type of politician he wants in office. 

What an outstanding way for Jarvis to end an outstanding thread. 

The best was definitely saved for last here. 

We are not ruling out this possibility. 

A pre-emptive resignation. Good move. But Olbermann will likely still yell at you. 

We should hang it in The Smithsonian next to Jarvis' other Olbermann thread. 

Yeah, we get a kick out of them too. 

 As for Olbermann, we're sure it's only a matter of time before he amasses another thread of impotent rage against his political enemies. 

He's already called for people he doesn't like to be arrested and now for his allies to resign. The only thing left is likely Keith Olbermann calling for anyone who makes fun of him to be sent in front of a firing squad. 

Don't laugh. He'll do it. 

Then we can laugh. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS INSANE KEITH OLBERMANN RESIGN JARVIS

