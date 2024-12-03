Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Resign

There are lots of different types of Twitter accounts. Some just try to make everyone laugh and some try to make everyone think (while many on the left just screech and scream).

Then there is the account of Twitchy favorite, @jarvis_best who, like The Joker, seems to just want to watch the world burn.

Occasionally, Jarvis -- a lawyer by trade -- will dust off his legal chops for a lengthy takedown of the left, like when he obliterated the Colorado Supreme Court for trying to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. Other times, he likes to annoy all of us by sticking up for journalists like Brian 'Potato' Stelter or calling Taylor Lorenz a 'snack.'

But one thing that we are forever grateful to Jarvis for is that he monitors the Twitter account of certified crazy person Keith Olbermann so we don't have to. Back in August, Jarvis posted a hilarious thread of Olbermann calling for the arrest of any and all Republicans.

We've been missing Olbermann's frothing at the mouth recently (no, we haven't), so yesterday, Jarvis decided to check in on him once again. This time, however, he focused on Olbermann's targeting of Democrats, demanding they all resign for not living up to his standards of liberal fascism.

I have decided to do a NEW KEITH THREAD. I really enjoyed my last one where he demanded that everyone get arrested for insane reasons, but this new one is made up of people he demands to RESIGN.



Now, Keith demands that people resign every day. So to keep it of reasonable… pic.twitter.com/RvlgADRtdk — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads:

Now, Keith demands that people resign every day.



So to keep it of reasonable length, I’m limiting it to (i) Dems - people on his own side and (ii) demand issued within the last year. Even with those restrictions, there’s still a lot of content.



As with the last thread, I will name the person who should resign and identify the reason why they should resign.



Alright, LFG.

LFG indeed!

Obviously, Olbermann was NOT on board with any Democrats who questioned the recent pardon of Hunter Biden.

Senator Gary Peters: Being a pine cone and criticizing the Hunter pardon. pic.twitter.com/3n37uwCHoo — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Jared Polis: Being cautiously optimistic about the RFK appointment and also criticizing the Hunter pardon. pic.twitter.com/MLJk43Y9EU — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Honestly, if you don't stand up in defense of corrupt nepotism, what kind of Democrat are you?

Olbermann was also miffed at New York judge Juan Merchan for not completely throwing out the law in his persecution of Donald Trump.

Judge Juan Merchan: Rescheduling a hearing. pic.twitter.com/TYwJv9eROn — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

How dare he not simply toss Trump in jail and throw away the key with no due process?

Anyone who suggested that Presidential candidate Trump also be allowed to speak to the American people was also on Olbermann's chopping block.

CBS campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi: Reporting without comment that Trump announced he would agree to a debate with Harris on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/CnMhK0aqaz — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

National Association of Black Journalists Pres. Ken Lemon: Hosting a conference at which Trump was interviewed by hostile journalists. pic.twitter.com/vmpgAljwVf — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Various CNN personalities: Hosting the Trump Biden debate. pic.twitter.com/YtMppQlWZb — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

If you believed that Trump should have been walking around with anything less than a ball gag in his mouth 24/7, you were not good enough to be employed.

Russian Ken Dilly! For noting that Robert Hur thought Biden was old (he was). (Keith thought that Biden being old was a disinfo plot.) pic.twitter.com/DY8IF8XK8g — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

NBC's Ken Dilly was clearly a Russian agent for reporting about Special Counsel Robert Hur's assessment of Joe Biden.

Jonathan Chait: Writing a column that was extremely critical of Trump but not critical enough for Keith’s liking. pic.twitter.com/XpYQzCwHJy — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Jonathan Chait is one of the most virulent Trump critics working in the media. Not quite virulent enough, though.

Democrat elected officials were not exempt from Olbermann's personal vendetta either.

Rep. Jared Golden: Asking folks to turn down the rhetoric after the Trump assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/uTKnYOK0Oi — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Hey, who cares if Trump was almost assassinated? He's still 'LITERALLY HITLER' according to Olbermann.

Mayor Eric Adams: For noticing immigration.



(Yeah this one was more than a year old but I liked it.) pic.twitter.com/gb7W0Lm5iC — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Don't want your city destroyed by crime and illegal aliens? Then Olbermann believes you are a disgrace to your office.

Sen. Dick Durbin: Criticizing Clarence Thomas and calling for legislation regulating the Supreme Court. (Keith wanted him to be “tougher” here but other than donning a suicide vest I’m not sure what Durbin was supposed to do.) pic.twitter.com/kdV7NJgowl — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

Durbin has actually called for Clarence Thomas' recusal and removal from office, as well as packing the Supreme Court.

Nope, not good enough for Olbermann. Pack your bags, Senator Durbin.

Every Supreme Court lib: Not disqualifying Trump from the ballot.



Bonus points for referring to Robert Hur’s Penis for no reason and demanding AG Garland be fired (but not resign so he doesn’t get his own entry in this thread.) pic.twitter.com/j6u4uwGuN1 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

WTAF?

What is it with unhinged leftists and their obsession with other people's genitals?

But with all of these calls for resignations, what is most telling is the one person in Washington that Olbermann demanded NOT to resign.

Guess who it was?

One final entry, which is NOT a demand that anyone resign. In fact, Keith comes out AGAINST this person’s resignation. You’re gonna love this one. It’s a great closer.



Senator Bob Menendez. pic.twitter.com/Ok12mqgGLs — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 2, 2024

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Menendez was caught so red-handed with his corruption that even many Democrats came out and said he should resign. Not Olbermann though. That's the type of politician he wants in office.

What an outstanding way for Jarvis to end an outstanding thread.

Do not miss the last tweet of this thread. https://t.co/1l3Bfuouou — joanaperec (@joperec) December 2, 2024

The best was definitely saved for last here.

Having read this, it is obvious that “Keith Olbermann” is not real. “He” must be the original bot. The Typhoid Mary of Deep Fakes.



Some evil genius said, “Since it does not organically exist in the wild, I must create it.” https://t.co/QeViWrKOUv — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) December 3, 2024

We are not ruling out this possibility.

I laughed and then I resigned https://t.co/OOcdPvVFBQ — Nacho Lover (@BMP_1972) December 2, 2024

A pre-emptive resignation. Good move. But Olbermann will likely still yell at you.

This is legitimately a work of art - truly incredible 🧵👇 https://t.co/SZnpkOxe1S — Forrest Cox (@tetsuotrees) December 2, 2024

We should hang it in The Smithsonian next to Jarvis' other Olbermann thread.

These threads are why I’m on this platform. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 2, 2024

Yeah, we get a kick out of them too.

As for Olbermann, we're sure it's only a matter of time before he amasses another thread of impotent rage against his political enemies.

He's already called for people he doesn't like to be arrested and now for his allies to resign. The only thing left is likely Keith Olbermann calling for anyone who makes fun of him to be sent in front of a firing squad.

Don't laugh. He'll do it.

Then we can laugh.