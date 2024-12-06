WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls...
Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?

Get a Hobby, Keith! Olbermann's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Pounce on a Trump Typo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The walls are finally closing in on Donald Trump. The relentless politically-motivated criminal cases and two assassinations didn't take him out, but Keith Olbermann finally found the thing that'll bring down the Trump administration: a typo.

No, really:

Olbermann is also mad Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth didn't play Trump's editor.

Is that the best you've got, Keith? Really?

His is the most severe case of TDS we've ever seen.

They sure are.

Totally not a shock.

Laughed out loud at this.

He's really onto something here.

It's what he does best.

+1000 for the cute kitten gif.

They had a huge hand in electing Trump twice, and they don't realize it.

He really, really needs a hobby.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KEITH OLBERMANN TYPO TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS

