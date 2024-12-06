Get a Hobby, Keith! Olbermann's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Pounce on a Trump Typo

The walls are finally closing in on Donald Trump. The relentless politically-motivated criminal cases and two assassinations didn't take him out, but Keith Olbermann finally found the thing that'll bring down the Trump administration: a typo.
No, really:
Great. They've elected an idiot as "president" of the United States: pic.twitter.com/C73owItOgO— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 6, 2024
Olbermann is also mad Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth didn't play Trump's editor.
Shockingly, Hegseth Hegseth didn't correct Trump Trump. It'll be a Disaster Disaster https://t.co/UeTTfaTMpl— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 6, 2024
Is that the best you've got, Keith? Really?
You have terminal TDS! Cry moreeee!— Liberal Tear Creator 🫡🇺🇸 (@LibTearCreator1) December 6, 2024
His is the most severe case of TDS we've ever seen.
Oh man a proofreading error.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 6, 2024
Those walls are truly closing in on Trump now
They sure are.
Is this you? Don't tell me you're capable of idiocy! Comes as a shock. pic.twitter.com/76OwaNXnli— Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) December 6, 2024
Totally not a shock.
BREAKING: Keith Olbermann is so smart, he can spot typos. The world wonders and waits for the next marvel of insight.— IX-Amendment (@IX_Amendment) December 6, 2024
Laughed out loud at this.
Incredible evidence to support your claim.— unhoodwinked (@unhoodwinked) December 6, 2024
Surely everyone will see what you’ve been saying all along now!
He's really onto something here.
Keith, you can either be condescending or you can be stupid, but it is very unbecoming to be both. You seem to have accomplished that.— Ralph Nudi (@rnudi) December 6, 2024
Recommended
It's what he does best.
You got em Keith. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/73MOU5CvfV pic.twitter.com/KYHDVR8xkQ— AlluvialPlane✈️🇺🇸 (@AlluvialPlane) December 6, 2024
+1000 for the cute kitten gif.
I want to be the first to thank you and all your former progressive colleagues ( code for #Marxists ) on @MSNBC @KeithOlbermann for all you help in making sure that @realDonaldTrump got elected a 2nd time ! The #RNC may be contracting you and your colleagues again in 2028 ! https://t.co/Us4TeQyKSW— Eladio Santiago (@EladioSantiag14) December 6, 2024
They had a huge hand in electing Trump twice, and they don't realize it.
Meanwhile, after being fired from everywhere, genius Keith Olbermann continues waking up to rant on twitter all day everyday. https://t.co/qAFh5WbveQ pic.twitter.com/0D0ltuSOAB— El Savaje (@justahandle703) December 6, 2024
He really, really needs a hobby.
