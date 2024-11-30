Worth a Thousand Words: Biden Pictured Carrying Book by Rabid Anti-Israel Obama Bro...
Karol Markowicz DROPS Keith Olbermann for Calling Her 'Fascism's PR Person' and We LOVE IT

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on November 30, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Earlier today, we told you about the despicable smear piece from The New York Times attacking Pete Hegseth, which sets the stage for this article by one of our faves, Karol Markowicz:

Karol is right. This is what the Left does: attack, smear, and lie. They made up sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to try and derail his Supreme Court nomination and they're doing the same thing to Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. The Right needs to push back against this.

Karol's sensible take on the issue triggered unhinged Lefty Keith Olbermann, though.

Sent that at 2:49 a.m. He's doing great.

Kinda surprised he hadn't called for her to be arrested.

He sure is.

They'll never quit X, no matter how often they threaten to.

But Karol wasn't going to take Olbermann's bullying sitting down:

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

Olbermann doesn't know about the Streisand Effect, apparently.

Bingo.

Emphasis on the 'was', there.

Very, very nice.

