Karol Markowicz DROPS Keith Olbermann for Calling Her 'Fascism's PR Person' and We LOVE IT

Earlier today, we told you about the despicable smear piece from The New York Times attacking Pete Hegseth, which sets the stage for this article by one of our faves, Karol Markowicz:

The media has gone into smear-fest mode and won’t stop until they get a scalp. Republicans should not let them take @PeteHegseth's. My column in Friday's @nypost: https://t.co/UrD9FvOZOx — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 28, 2024

Karol is right. This is what the Left does: attack, smear, and lie. They made up sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to try and derail his Supreme Court nomination and they're doing the same thing to Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. The Right needs to push back against this.

Karol's sensible take on the issue triggered unhinged Lefty Keith Olbermann, though.

Fascism's PR person — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 30, 2024

Sent that at 2:49 a.m. He's doing great.

Kinda surprised he hadn't called for her to be arrested.

Keith is stupidity’s PR person — Nick D'Agostino (@realNickDags) November 30, 2024

He sure is.

You’re still here? Thought you went to bluesky 🤡 — LetsFindOut (@LetsFindOut16) November 30, 2024

They'll never quit X, no matter how often they threaten to.

But Karol wasn't going to take Olbermann's bullying sitting down:

EL. OH. EL.

Well played.

All the people now retweeting my column because it made @KeithOlbermann mad. 😂 https://t.co/UrD9FvOZOx — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 30, 2024

Olbermann doesn't know about the Streisand Effect, apparently.

"Fascism"= anything to the right of Keith's socialist of choice — Kevin Walsh (@ForgottenNY) November 30, 2024

Bingo.

You are more famous than him now. You are the captain now, that’s why he is lashing out like the main stream media personality that he was. pic.twitter.com/zBvu9Adq9W — Shekelsworth (@shekelsworth) November 30, 2024

Emphasis on the 'was', there.

Very, very nice.