FINALLY: Cenk Uygur Realizes the Left Calls Disagreement Racist (Was He Not Paying Attention?!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 13, 2024
ImgFlip

The possible red-pilling of Cenk Uygur has been a sight to behold. He fought with Allan 'Keys' Lichtman, called out Joy Behar, went after JoJo from Jerz, and realized MAGA is willing to listen to his ideas while the Left just screams at him.

Advertisement

If you've been a conservative for a while, or even paying attention, you know the Left loves to call anyone who disagrees with them racist. It's their go-to argument, even though the term racism has lost all meaning (because when everything is racist, nothing is).

So Cenk is wrong when he calls it the 'latest tactic' of the Left. It's just the latest tactic they're using against him because he's dared to put a toe out of line:

He continues:

He's not wrong.

It's not new.

We saved you a seat.

Because Cenk was a Leftist.

Which is why he wasn't aware of this before.

Bang up job.

Immoral and 'extremist.'

Lots of people want to know that.

Agreed.

Even Brianna Wu isn't buying it.

It sure is.

If we can buy it.

And it's completely possible this is a ploy because Cenk is reading the political winds.

But it sure is fun to watch unfold.

Tags: CENK UYGUR LEFT LEFTIES RACISM

