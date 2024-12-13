FINALLY: Cenk Uygur Realizes the Left Calls Disagreement Racist (Was He Not Paying Attention?!)

The possible red-pilling of Cenk Uygur has been a sight to behold. He fought with Allan 'Keys' Lichtman, called out Joy Behar, went after JoJo from Jerz, and realized MAGA is willing to listen to his ideas while the Left just screams at him.

If you've been a conservative for a while, or even paying attention, you know the Left loves to call anyone who disagrees with them racist. It's their go-to argument, even though the term racism has lost all meaning (because when everything is racist, nothing is).

So Cenk is wrong when he calls it the 'latest tactic' of the Left. It's just the latest tactic they're using against him because he's dared to put a toe out of line:

Latest tactic of radical left is accuse people of being racist for disagreeing with them because they're protecting vulnerable and marginalized communities. When did they vote on you being their prime minister? Conveniently, this allows you to say disagreeing with you is immoral. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2024

He continues:

Did it ever occur to you that others might have a different strategy for helping those same folks? That just having the most extreme policies doesn't mean you're protecting them the most? It's amazing that it's never occured to you that you're putting them at greater risk. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 13, 2024

He's not wrong.

Latest?? Lol! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2024

It's not new.

Oh sweet, sweet honey child. Cenk, this isn’t the latest tactic. This has been the preferred method since 2015. Welcome to the party pal. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 13, 2024

We saved you a seat.

The radical left has many labels they use to morally delegitimize rivals.



That said…



“Latest tactic of radical left is accuse people of being racist for disagreeing with them.”



Are you only now noticing this? I’m glad you came around but it’s worth wondering what took so… — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 13, 2024

Because Cenk was a Leftist.

This is absolutely not new Cenk.

In fact, around the time I cancelled my TYT membership roughly 4 years ago, you were referring to women like me, rape survivors defending the right for women to have male free spaces, as transphobic and right wing and bigoted.

You used to be the… — Elizabeth has no more f**ks to give💜🤍💛💚 (@ElizabethGiddi1) December 13, 2024

Which is why he wasn't aware of this before.

Yeah by my calculations <checks legal notepad> yep. You are correct. This is the latest and it has been going on (as of this tweet at 6:37 AM on 12/13/24) for 6 hours and 21 minutes. Excellent discovery, Cenk. — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) December 13, 2024

Bang up job.

All they do is claim the moral high ground on every issue, take the most extreme position and declare any nonconformance as immoral. — The People Versus The State (@woodifitweretru) December 13, 2024

Immoral and 'extremist.'

Lots of people want to know that.

It's natural to want to embrace those challenging their political views and encourage more open discussion.



But I'm also not going to pretend the left became, 'radical,' all of a sudden, or this behavior is new to accommodate this very sudden public political change. https://t.co/9kwy5DMg69 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 13, 2024

Agreed.

Even Brianna Wu isn't buying it.

Cenk not realizing "Obey us, or you're a bigot" has been the ENTIRE Democrat platform since 2007 is...pretty hilarious.



It's like watch Bernard recognize the door for the first time all over again...🤣🤣 https://t.co/FIKgVMcWvo pic.twitter.com/3D7icM8DXG — Gerard Michaels (@GerardVsEvil) December 13, 2024

It sure is.

I'm kinda digging this arc where the Young Turks cast slowly comes to the realization that their fellow leftists are actually horrible people https://t.co/wvnT8dbJJy pic.twitter.com/9oZlCRXsgA — TomFromIT (@TomFromIT_45) December 13, 2024

If we can buy it.

And it's completely possible this is a ploy because Cenk is reading the political winds.

But it sure is fun to watch unfold.