WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)

This afternoon, Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. The usual suspects are very mad about this, with the AP claiming Neely was just an innocent subway rider (he was a career criminal who was harassing people on the subway when Penny restrained him).

BLM protesters were outside and inside the courtroom, chanting 'guilty' because of course they did.

They're also really mad about this verdict, and it would not surprise us if things got a little spicy in NYC and other cities tonight.

But for the NYPD's part, they ain't playing:

NOW: "This is sick!" Protesters arrested as they are outraged over Daniel Penny 'Not Guilty' verdict outside NYC Court.



Video by @olgafe_images @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/PDdS7QjJda — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 9, 2024

Good.

More of this.

In 2020 BLM looted and burned cities across the U.S. and faced zero repercussions for it. Guess what it’s not 2020 any longer — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 9, 2024

No, it isn't.

It’s only going to get worse as night falls and Antifa joins them.



Pray for NYC.



Pray for Daniel Penny.



Pray for America. — RedPillPatriot (@_RP_Patriot1776) December 9, 2024

This writer hopes Daniel Penny is moving out of NYC as we speak.

Innocent verdict, swift arrests. Someone's learning that actions have consequences. About time. — Deo (@deoofbract) December 9, 2024

Long overdue, really.

BLM was completely exposed as fraud - enriching themselves not helping the black community in any regard …How stupid are these people?? — Tamara Laub (@Lunawol78289355) December 9, 2024

Very stupid.

But as this writer asked on X: where was BLM when Neely was a homeless, drug-addicted, schizophrenic vagrant with 40+ arrests?

Why didn't BLM help him while he was still alive?

We all know why.

Good, arrest them all and throw away the key. We're done with their BS — Nana🎄Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) December 9, 2024

So done.

I am predicting that @Blklivesmatter is about to go on a massive rioting and destruction campaign…uh…”Christmas Shopping” excursion. https://t.co/U0BjhazS8Y — Wade Dukes (@WadeDukes) December 9, 2024

Would anyone be surprised?

Cops had different orders this time around it appears the days of senseless BLM violence in NYC is over https://t.co/q4nvb6GWR8 — Kevin Durbin 🇺🇸 (@kdurbin22) December 9, 2024

Good.

End that nonsense.

I am glad to see this. Shouting death threats in the courtroom and promising targeted violence isn't peaceful. https://t.co/LawjHyTUY8 — K (@mrsrdc1) December 9, 2024

It's not peaceful.

Good! Finally NY protecting law abiding citizens & not kissing criminals’ a$$es. https://t.co/QHDdn7s30E — Martha Cochran (@MarthaKC_WV) December 9, 2024

It's not enough to arrest them, they need to be charged and prosecuted.

With Bragg and Yoran at the helm of the DA's office, we're not optimistic about that.