WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

This afternoon, Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. The usual suspects are very mad about this, with the AP claiming Neely was just an innocent subway rider (he was a career criminal who was harassing people on the subway when Penny restrained him).

BLM protesters were outside and inside the courtroom, chanting 'guilty' because of course they did.

They're also really mad about this verdict, and it would not surprise us if things got a little spicy in NYC and other cities tonight.

But for the NYPD's part, they ain't playing:

Good. 

More of this.

No, it isn't.

This writer hopes Daniel Penny is moving out of NYC as we speak.

Long overdue, really.

Very stupid.

But as this writer asked on X: where was BLM when Neely was a homeless, drug-addicted, schizophrenic vagrant with 40+ arrests?

Why didn't BLM help him while he was still alive?

We all know why.

So done.

Would anyone be surprised?

Good.

End that nonsense.

It's not peaceful.

It's not enough to arrest them, they need to be charged and prosecuted.

With Bragg and Yoran at the helm of the DA's office, we're not optimistic about that.

