Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Kena Betancur

The closing arguments in the Daniel Penny trial began this week. Penny is on trial for subduing career criminal Jordan Neely on the New York subway.

Before Thanksgiving, a pathologist testified that Neely died from a combination of drugs and schizophrenia and not the chokehold Penny placed on Neely as he threatened strap hangers. This is on top of witnesses defending Penny on police body cam and that same body cam footage showing Neely was alive when police arrived.

Advertisement

But the evidence isn't what matters. This isn't about justice, it's about sending a message: you will live at the mercy of the criminals because that's what the Democrats want.

And it seems to be working:

More from The New York Post:

Daniel Penny was greeted with shouts of “Guilty!” as he arrived in court Monday morning ahead of closing arguments in his lightning-rod Manhattan manslaughter trial in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Penny, 26, strolled into Manhattan Supreme Court around 10:15 a.m. flanked by his attorneys Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser — as a 12-person jury will hear final remarks from prosecutors and the defense before the panel begins deliberations.

A group of a dozen protesters chanted, “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” as the Marine veteran exited a black SUV outside the 100 Centre St. courthouse.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” the demonstrators shouted.

Wonder if this lady was one of them.

Probably.

Harsh but fair.

Yep.

Make it make sense.

We have jobs.

We certainly hope so.

Because facts and justice don't really matter.

It's all about the lawfare.

Yep.

Or you'll end up prosecuted.

Advertisement

Well said.

The state's lack of law enforcement and care for the mentally ill causes more harm than good.

Including to guys like Jordan Neely.

Thank goodness.

It sure is.

