Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin

The closing arguments in the Daniel Penny trial began this week. Penny is on trial for subduing career criminal Jordan Neely on the New York subway.

Before Thanksgiving, a pathologist testified that Neely died from a combination of drugs and schizophrenia and not the chokehold Penny placed on Neely as he threatened strap hangers. This is on top of witnesses defending Penny on police body cam and that same body cam footage showing Neely was alive when police arrived.

But the evidence isn't what matters. This isn't about justice, it's about sending a message: you will live at the mercy of the criminals because that's what the Democrats want.

And it seems to be working:

Daniel Penny greeted with chants of ‘Guilty!’ as closing arguments begin in Jordan Neely chokehold case https://t.co/SGVVgne6E6 pic.twitter.com/oeK6gGOGzu — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Daniel Penny was greeted with shouts of “Guilty!” as he arrived in court Monday morning ahead of closing arguments in his lightning-rod Manhattan manslaughter trial in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. Penny, 26, strolled into Manhattan Supreme Court around 10:15 a.m. flanked by his attorneys Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser — as a 12-person jury will hear final remarks from prosecutors and the defense before the panel begins deliberations. A group of a dozen protesters chanted, “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” as the Marine veteran exited a black SUV outside the 100 Centre St. courthouse. “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” the demonstrators shouted.

Wonder if this lady was one of them.

Wait until those people are put into a situation where there is nobody like daniel to save them. I'd bet their attitude changes rather quickly. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) December 2, 2024

Probably.

Remind me not to feel bad the next time one of them is shoved in front of a subway train — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 2, 2024

Harsh but fair.

The day after Hunter Biden is given a blanket get out of jail free card this case seems more ridiculous than it did before. We pardon criminals and persecute men trying to save others. — Carey (@Americanmom74) December 2, 2024

Yep.

Make it make sense.

A dozen protesters? Where were the millions of us who thought he did the right thing? — Lisa Levsen (@WineGal8603) December 2, 2024

We have jobs.

Trump will pardon him. — COC A FELLA RECORDS (@cocnation_) December 2, 2024

We certainly hope so.

The fact that people who weren't even there are chanting "guilty", despite everything the people who WERE there said, and the facts of the case, speaks very poorly of the intellect and moral fiber of the citizenry.



Daniel Penny is plainly a hero in the truest sense of the word. — Stellar Continuum Gaming (@StellarCGaming) December 2, 2024

Because facts and justice don't really matter.

It's all about the lawfare.

This is so heart wrenching. This man is innocent. https://t.co/wUBwaykJEG — Reese🇺🇸🐊 (@reeseonable) December 2, 2024

Yep.

Never help a stranger and walk away from any and all situations. Protect you and yours. If I’d don’t involve you turn and walk the other direction. https://t.co/5Uo7LzpXeD — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 2, 2024

Or you'll end up prosecuted.

“we make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. we laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.” https://t.co/sWSihyoYdP — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 2, 2024

Well said.

In a sane world, Penny wouldn't be on trial but receiving a medal.



In a saner world, this wouldn't even be a story, since Neely would have been in an asylum and not on the subway. https://t.co/9joyWpY2u0 — Allum Bokhari (@AllumBokhari) December 2, 2024

The state's lack of law enforcement and care for the mentally ill causes more harm than good.

Including to guys like Jordan Neely.

This is why we don't convict people on public opinion. https://t.co/3YzKuPoaE4 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 2, 2024

Thank goodness.

In 1964 the story of Kitty Genovese being raped and murderer while 38 witnesses were present and did nothing made its rounds as horrific example of the Bystander Effect and callousness of humanity. It has since been debunked in many ways.



But this is how you get a Kitty Genovese https://t.co/pL0kPTylCY — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) December 2, 2024

It sure is.