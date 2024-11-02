BOMBSHELL: Video in Daniel Penny Case Show Police Said Neely Still Had a PULSE When They Arrived on Scene

Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Daniel Penny case is underway in Manhattan. Penny is the former marine charged with manslaughter after he placed homeless man Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the subway back in May of 2023. Neely was harassing other straphangers, including a toddler whose mother protected him with a stroller.

Now evidence in the trial shows Neely had a pulse when police arrived on the scene:

More from The Daily Mail:

Police detected a pulse on homeless man Jordan Neely after he was put in a chokehold by Marine veteran Daniel Penny, bombshell new bodycam footage reveals. 

The video became public today as Penny's manslaughter trial began in Manhattan. 

Penny, then 24, is accused of killing Neely by putting him in what prosecutors say was a fatal chokehold. 

The May 1st 2023 incident sparked uproar in America - BLM says it was the racist killing of a mentally ill black man by an overzealous white military faithful. 

Others say Penny is a hero, a modern-day batman who stepped in when Neely made aggressive threats on the subway, including to a toddler boy whose mother shielded him with a stroller.

If guys like Alvin Bragg, Kathy Hochul, and the Democrats running New York weren't soft on crime, Jordan Neely wouldn't have been on that subway and he'd still be alive.

Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
Brett T.
He was a man left with no other choice, thanks to the failures of the Left.

No, he shouldn't have been.

But the process is the punishment and the message is sent to other law abiding citizens: don't defend yourselves, or you will face the same consequences.

No, he shouldn't have been charged.

Not when countless other criminals walk free in New York for doing much worse and repeatedly.

There was a narrative to push.

This is part of the problem.

They should be.

He does.

