It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS

We've told you quite a bit about Daniel Penny, the former Marine who was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a violent criminal with a history of mental illness.

Advertisement

Penny restrained Neely, who was threatening passengers on the subway. Neely died and the NY DA charged Penny in Neely's death.

So it's no surprise other men are unwilling to step up and defend subway passengers from the criminals who harass them.

Well, no surprise except to Leftist women, that is:

this man on the subway was repeatedly harassing a woman, being disgusting, invading her space, etc

tell me f**king why me and the other women around tried to intervene and tell him off but all the young, fit guys around just stood silent and looked at the ground — brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) October 20, 2024

The thread continues:

this guy was a BIG DUDE and yet we were moving around to try to create a physically barrier between him and her and there were so many guys who were definitely stronger than any of us just f**king twiddling their thumbs and acting like nothing was wrong — brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) October 20, 2024

They don't want to go to prison for 25 years, that's why.

s**t like this is why i have zero respect for men. absolute cowards with no backbones or sense of justice who can see an objectively bad situation and cant do the bare minimum of at least telling someone to knock it off. — brecht apologist (@madisontayt_) October 20, 2024

Oh, honey, that's not it at all.

They don't want to end up arrested and in jail.

And guess what? She's one of the Lefties who defended Jordan Neely.

It sure is!

"Murder of Jordan Neely"



Your reaction to that event explains everything that you're struggling to understand right now. The problem is of your own making. pic.twitter.com/ObOqmJmBQT — Andrew 🏴‍☠️ (@AndrewBlackFlag) October 21, 2024

Neely wasn't murdered.

Are you honestly saying you didn't hear about this? pic.twitter.com/HwOyy8r04E — Entropyrian (@entropyrian) October 21, 2024

She did.

She even said she didn't want violence against women to be used against marginalized groups.

YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE, sweetheart.

This one is easy. Y’all voted in people who jail men for helping in these situations. Sorry, I’m not going to jail for that lady and leaving my family without a provider. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) October 21, 2024

Other men came to this same conclusion.

And it's the right one.

Take a wild guess as to why no man will intervene against subway harassers. https://t.co/zrsz9XtIcv pic.twitter.com/C0NH2zP5hc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 21, 2024

She'll never be able to connect these dots.

Advertisement

Always.

His name is Daniel Penny. He stood up for vulnerable people on a subway when a madman threatened innocent riders. Today is jury selection for his trial where Democrats in New York are trying to throw him behind bars for 20 years. https://t.co/hp0NUxhDGa — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 21, 2024

No man in his right mind is going to risk leaving his family for two decades to protect women like this.

“Men please intervene”



“Do you accept that intervention contains the potential for violence?”



“No”



“Good luck” https://t.co/NqaODZE2ui — kaiju (@m0nster_b) October 21, 2024

May the odds be ever in your favor.

I’m having a real hard time comprehending why no man decided to step up and defend women on the subway https://t.co/bAjvIeHunS pic.twitter.com/Tkw5DNosZx — Aetius (@AetiusRF) October 21, 2024

Total mystery.