When Did Drudge Turn Into a Giant Sack of Suckage?
Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll...
Tim Walz Has the Trophies to Prove He’s a Better Shot Than His...
Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking...

It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 21, 2024
ImgFlip

We've told you quite a bit about Daniel Penny, the former Marine who was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a violent criminal with a history of mental illness.

Penny restrained Neely, who was threatening passengers on the subway. Neely died and the NY DA charged Penny in Neely's death.

So it's no surprise other men are unwilling to step up and defend subway passengers from the criminals who harass them.

Well, no surprise except to Leftist women, that is:

The thread continues:

They don't want to go to prison for 25 years, that's why.

Oh, honey, that's not it at all.

They don't want to end up arrested and in jail.

And guess what? She's one of the Lefties who defended Jordan Neely.

It sure is!

Neely wasn't murdered.

She did.

She even said she didn't want violence against women to be used against marginalized groups.

YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE, sweetheart.

Other men came to this same conclusion.

And it's the right one.

She'll never be able to connect these dots.

Always.

No man in his right mind is going to risk leaving his family for two decades to protect women like this.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Total mystery.

