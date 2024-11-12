Witnesses Defend Daniel Penny on Police Bodycam Video

Daniel Penny, who allegedly killed beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the New York subway back in May, saw his trial for manslaughter begin 10 days ago. At the time, we showed a bombshell police bodycam video indicating that Neely still had a pulse when officers arrived on the scene.

Now we have more bodycam video as witnesses to the event defended Penny for his actions to the police:

JUST IN: Police bodycam footage shows witnesses *defending* Daniel Penny for protecting them from Jordan Neely who they say was drugged out.



"The guy in the tan (Penny) did take him down really respectfully... he didn't choke him."



Penny was charged with m*nslaughter &… pic.twitter.com/OrYvgTz412 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2024

… with m*nslaughter & criminally negligent h*micide by Alvin Bragg for protecting NYC subway passengers from Neely. Penny is a hero.

Black Lives Matter tried to make Neely the next George Floyd, but his death hasn't stirred nearly the attention.

He should’ve never been arrested in the first place.



This was another political hit job done to send a message.



NYC has deterred the good guys at every corner. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 12, 2024

Penny is the type of guy you want in your society.



But when you have degenerates controlling your city, they make Neely out to be the hero. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2024

No matter what happens in this trial, people in NYC are now going to be less likely to come to the aid of their fellow humans.



That’s a crime. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 12, 2024

Such a shame that he is being prosecuted. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 12, 2024

Penny is a hero and should sue New York and be rewarded millions for the treatment he has received. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 12, 2024

Just last month we reported on a woman who was disgusted that the men in her subway car just "stood silent and looked at the ground" while another man was harassing women and invading their space. Why wouldn't they do something?

Just more proof that NY wanted to hang an innocent person to satisfy and appease the woke mob.



This is why nobody wants to jump in and help be a good samaritan anymore because your reward and thanks for doing so is what happened to Mr. Penny.



Penny is a HERO! — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) November 12, 2024

The fact that NYC decided to go forward with charges shows how disconnected they are with how to get crime under control. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) November 12, 2024

Daniel Penny is innocent. He was protecting passengers.



Who knows what that man would have done if he wasn’t restrained — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) November 12, 2024

BLM was looking for an effigy to burn and they found one in Daniel Penny. He shouldn't be in prison. The whole thing is a farce. — David Valiant (@valiant_memes) November 12, 2024

These prosecutors should be fired and then charged with any and every crime we can find and prove as this whole process is criminally negligent at its most clear. They refused to prosecute criminals like Neely, and instead went ofter those protecting themselves. — Kevin Widner (@KevinCasperWid) November 12, 2024

The fact that he’s even been charged is beyond the pale. I cannot wait for him to be found not guilty and then watch him sue the pants off all involved in his prosecution. — alicia hunter (@aliciahunt39804) November 12, 2024

We'll see if Penny can get a fair trial in Manhattan. Hopefully, there are a bunch of subway riders on the jury who've found themselves in similar situations.

