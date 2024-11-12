Witnesses Defend Daniel Penny on Police Bodycam Video

The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Kena Betancur

Daniel Penny, who allegedly killed beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the New York subway back in May, saw his trial for manslaughter begin 10 days ago. At the time, we showed a bombshell police bodycam video indicating that Neely still had a pulse when officers arrived on the scene.

Now we have more bodycam video as witnesses to the event defended Penny for his actions to the police:

… with m*nslaughter & criminally negligent h*micide by Alvin Bragg for protecting NYC subway passengers from Neely.

Penny is a hero.

Black Lives Matter tried to make Neely the next George Floyd, but his death hasn't stirred nearly the attention.

Just last month we reported on a woman who was disgusted that the men in her subway car just "stood silent and looked at the ground" while another man was harassing women and invading their space. Why wouldn't they do something?

We'll see if Penny can get a fair trial in Manhattan. Hopefully, there are a bunch of subway riders on the jury who've found themselves in similar situations.

***

