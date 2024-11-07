WOMP WOMP! Weirdo Walz's Home County Goes HARD for Trump

Tim Walz brought nothing to the Kamala Harris ticket. It was a terrible policy decision out of the gate, and one that actually hurt her polling in Minnesota. Not enough to flip the state red, but enough to help Donald Trump secure the popular vote.

A lot of it has to do with the fact Walz is just a weird man and a terrible governor. Lifelong Minnesota residents fled to Iowa thanks to his mismanagement of the state, and Minneapolis is in ruins.

Voters in Minnesota know, and in Tim's home county, they rejected Walz and his running mate:

Failed VP candidate Tim Walz lost his home county vote to Trump https://t.co/GFKmjxGvGV pic.twitter.com/trXtnHvKHw — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2024

OUCH.

More from The New York Post:

No hometown glory here. Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz didn’t just lose the overall election to Donald Trump — he even lost his home county to him, too. President-elect Trump’s overwhelmingly win saw him net 49.6% of the vote in Minnesota’s Blue Earth County, where Walz’s family lived for 20 years before he was elected governor.

This is the county where Walz taught and coached and they rejected him.

It probably didn't help that his wife is even weirder than him. Lovely couple 🤡 — MelanieThe BarnOwl (@MelOwl5) November 7, 2024

Gwen Walz is weirder than Tim and that's quite the accomplishment.

Is that them turning the page? Asking for a friend. — chad h (@ChadH0189) November 7, 2024

It sure is them turning the page.

Thanksgiving is going to be rough with the whole family voting Trump — Gif Bezos (@gifbezos) November 7, 2024

YUP. That holiday is gonna be all sorts of awkward.

Anybody surprised? Dude put tampons in boys’ bathrooms, and his own brother voted for Trump. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) November 7, 2024

We're not surprised.

We'll see what happens when he's up for reelection.

Heh.

It was so beautiful and satisfying to have been in that county and to watch it as it happened that night. 🤍 https://t.co/xwBiK61X6Z — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 ☕ (@highlyaaronic) November 7, 2024

We bet it was.

Walz also lost Cuming County, NE, where he was born, Cherry County, NE, where he grew up, Boyd County, NE, where he attended high school, Dawes County, NE, where he went to college, and Box Butte, County, NE, where he taught and coached. Not to mention, he lost Nebraska overall. https://t.co/Iaj27EgnXN — Todd of misCHəf (@AndToddsaid) November 7, 2024

Ouch. Absolutely brutal.

Unshocking considering his whole extended family are Trump supporters. https://t.co/n8PnP7CPRH — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 7, 2024

Can't imagine why. Timmy is such a nice, normal man.

Not.

Bingo.

LMAOOOOOOOOO say what you will about kamala but this guy is a f**king scumbag you really love to see it https://t.co/XuQ8LgJUVL — moebian VI enthusiast (@inutinsocks) November 7, 2024

He deserved to lose.

I called it the moment @KamalaHarris choose him, i posted that this is the moment she lost the election, and I was right. @JoshShapiroPA selection would have brought her a totally different outcome. just my opinion. https://t.co/ZcF6gZb8P3 — Royjewboy BEEP BEEP 💥 (@RLalkin) November 7, 2024

This writer was shocked she didn't pick Shapiro. Don't know if it would've changed the outcome, but Walz hurt more than he helped.