TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Karine Jean Pierre is Clearly Not Taking the Democrats Losing the Election Well
Calm Down, Lady! Watch Drama Queen AOC Say We're Entering a Period of...
Greg Price Has Some Headlines About World Events and Trump's Only Been President-Elect...
Elie Mystal Has NO Time for White Women ... Even the Ones Who...
'Guilty As Charged': CNN Calls Scott Presler 'Cult-Like Figure' and His Reply Is...
Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Hav...
The Hill Moves Onto the Bargaining Stage of Grief, Warns Voters They'll Regret...
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining That Lefties Don't Have a...
BUTTER Luck Next Time: Joe Scarborough Shows Stunning Ignorance About the Cost of...
Aaron Rupar Has Brief Moment of Realization When He Sees How Bad the...
Liberals Are Sobbing on Live TV! 'Morning Joe' in Chaos!
Rosie O'Donnell Says Trump Win Proves Need to Scrap the Electoral College (Who...
From Careless to Hairless: Lefty Women Are Saying Goodbye to Shags and Hello...

WOMP WOMP! Weirdo Walz's Home County Goes HARD for Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz brought nothing to the Kamala Harris ticket. It was a terrible policy decision out of the gate, and one that actually hurt her polling in Minnesota. Not enough to flip the state red, but enough to help Donald Trump secure the popular vote.

Advertisement

A lot of it has to do with the fact Walz is just a weird man and a terrible governor. Lifelong Minnesota residents fled to Iowa thanks to his mismanagement of the state, and Minneapolis is in ruins.

Voters in Minnesota know, and in Tim's home county, they rejected Walz and his running mate:

OUCH.

More from The New York Post:

No hometown glory here.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz didn’t just lose the overall election to Donald Trump — he even lost his home county to him, too.

President-elect Trump’s overwhelmingly win saw him net 49.6% of the vote in Minnesota’s Blue Earth County, where Walz’s family lived for 20 years before he was elected governor.

This is the county where Walz taught and coached and they rejected him.

Gwen Walz is weirder than Tim and that's quite the accomplishment.

Recommended

Karine Jean Pierre is Clearly Not Taking the Democrats Losing the Election Well
justmindy
Advertisement

It sure is them turning the page.

YUP. That holiday is gonna be all sorts of awkward.

We're not surprised.

We'll see what happens when he's up for reelection.

Heh.

We bet it was.

Ouch. Absolutely brutal.

Advertisement

Can't imagine why. Timmy is such a nice, normal man.

Not.

Bingo.

He deserved to lose.

This writer was shocked she didn't pick Shapiro. Don't know if it would've changed the outcome, but Walz hurt more than he helped.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean Pierre is Clearly Not Taking the Democrats Losing the Election Well
justmindy
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining That Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk
Sam J.
'Guilty As Charged': CNN Calls Scott Presler 'Cult-Like Figure' and His Reply Is STRAIGHT FIRE
Amy Curtis
Greg Price Has Some Headlines About World Events and Trump's Only Been President-Elect for 2 Days
Doug P.
Elie Mystal Has NO Time for White Women ... Even the Ones Who Voted for Kamala
justmindy
Calm Down, Lady! Watch Drama Queen AOC Say We're Entering a Period of Fascism and Authoritarianism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karine Jean Pierre is Clearly Not Taking the Democrats Losing the Election Well justmindy
Advertisement