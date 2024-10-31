Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and Their Jobs

Alex Vindman's wife is an AWFL, full stop. She mocked the second assassination attempt of Donald Trump ('cause that stuff's hilarious, right, Rach?), attacked tech CEO Dave Marcus for endorsing Trump, and insists no one likes Ron DeSantis after being reelected by 20 points.
But now she's turned her sights to mocking the men and women who work at McDonald's and pick up her garbage:
McDonald’s employee and sanitation worker? He’s living every 4 year old’s dream!— Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) October 31, 2024
Stay classy!
You sleep with one of the most effeminate men in America. Congratulations.— Stacy Is Right (@PatrioticPizzas) October 31, 2024
Ouch.
And in 5 days he’ll be living Kamala’s!— AmErican (@Flipper628) October 31, 2024
Heh.
“POC doing sanitation and fast food jobs have the minds of 4-year olds”. - Mrs. Flounder— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 31, 2024
Exactly.
Have you ever even met a real, living, breathing four-year-old?— Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) October 31, 2024
We're guessing no.
That's the point, Rachel.— Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) October 31, 2024
And every four year old grew up and lots of them do those very jobs—and they also registered to vote.
And she just insulted them.
It's wild how the "party of joy" hates joy.— OutsideTheWires (@OutsideTheWires) October 31, 2024
A bunch of people saw that, smiled, and thought "awesome, I always wanted to drive one of those when I was a kid."
You decided to sh*t on those people.
Nice work, keep it up.
Yes, run with this.
Atta girl! Let your elitist flag fly!!— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 31, 2024
She's a snob.
October 31, 2024
Right?
Here we observe an AWFL in her natural habitat, unable to be decent nor kind towards people who work in service industries. https://t.co/5QXCvxshMN— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 31, 2024
Well done.
I, for one, encourage the Democrats to continue insulting hard-working voters.— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 31, 2024
In fact, please do this more. A whole lot more. https://t.co/VYYovd01GO
It's a winning strategy, for sure.
We'll be very curious to see if she keeps her word and leaves X.
