Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and Their Jobs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 31, 2024
Twitchy

Alex Vindman's wife is an AWFL, full stop. She mocked the second assassination attempt of Donald Trump ('cause that stuff's hilarious, right, Rach?), attacked tech CEO Dave Marcus for endorsing Trump, and insists no one likes Ron DeSantis after being reelected by 20 points.

Advertisement

But now she's turned her sights to mocking the men and women who work at McDonald's and pick up her garbage:

Stay classy!

Ouch.

Heh.

Exactly.

We're guessing no.

And she just insulted them.

Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If Trump Wins
Doug P.
Yes, run with this.

She's a snob.

Right?

Well done.

It's a winning strategy, for sure.

We'll be very curious to see if she keeps her word and leaves X.

