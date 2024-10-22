Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by TWENTY POINTS

Rachel Vindman vowed to leave X after the election. She might want to move that timeline up if she's going to post stupid stuff like this:

DeSantis is a monster who cannot even pretend to be charming. Since moving to Florida I haven't met one person who likes DeSantis and I have plenty of Trump-supporting neighbors. https://t.co/L4E2ZTc6vA — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) October 21, 2024

This doesn't pass the smell test in any way, shape, or form.

But maybe Vindman likes getting dragged on X for posting idiotic takes.

“Since moving to Florida I haven't met one person who likes DeSantis”



Pauline Kael, white courtesy telephone please. pic.twitter.com/5eY4JuPrB4 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) October 21, 2024

A nearly 20 point lead.

'nO oNe LiKeS hIM' says Vindman.

As a lifelong Floridian I haven't met one person that wants you here. Always remember I-95 runs north right back to where you came from.



Also keep in mind we have lots of gyms. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 21, 2024

Ouch.

You’re a moral reprobate and moral reprobates tend to not like Ron DeSantis. Par for the degenerate course. — Matt in Iowa (@bigredmatt1011) October 21, 2024

YUP.

Lol ok. Might want to ask someone outside your household. pic.twitter.com/40FfOUJtFV — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 21, 2024

She might actually meet some DeSantis supporters that way.

Yep.

He's the best governor in the country bar none and won reelection by one of the largest margins in state history..but "no one likes him" GTFOH with that crap. Go back under the blue rock you moved here from. — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) October 21, 2024

Florida won't miss you.

This is one of the biggest copes I’ve ever seen on the app.



I love it. 😂 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2024

It sure is.

You know, your stance on DeSantis is indistinguishable from that of many Trump fans earlier this year. I just thought you might like to know that. 😘 If someone put you and a Trump supporter side by side and read me your respective tweets, I'd think you were best friends. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 22, 2024

She won't like this. At all.

GOOD.

These commies want to live in a free state but they want to push their Marxism onto everyone else. https://t.co/aoXzvtMW4a — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) October 22, 2024

'Cause they're hypocrites.

We're just 2 weeks away from her calling DeSantis "worse than Trump."



In a state DeSantis won by 20 points, odds of her having not "met one person who likes DeSantis" since she moved there (?!?) are zero, unless (a) she lives in a bubble or (b) she's lying. Likely both are true. https://t.co/AMxeOLLyTw — Jay Anderson 🇺🇸⚖️📚 (@ColumbiaMayor) October 21, 2024

They already played the 'worse than Trump' card with J.D. Vance. DeSantis -- and every subsequent Republican -- will get the same treatment.

2018:

- DeSantis won by 33,000 votes.



2022:

- DeSantis won by 1.5 Million votes.

- DeSantis won by a 20 point reelection landslide.

- DeSantis won 62/67 Counties.

- Largest raw vote margin in state history.



Florida loves @GovRonDeSantis #Florida #FlaPol #withDeSantis https://t.co/rYZtiXGGFe pic.twitter.com/cR6B3a4f4Y — KRYSTAL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) October 21, 2024

Oh look. Trends.

Yes. Tell us, Mrs. Vindman, why'd you move to Florida if DeSantis sucks so much?