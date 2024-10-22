Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by TWENTY POINTS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 22, 2024
Twitchy

Rachel Vindman vowed to leave X after the election. She might want to move that timeline up if she's going to post stupid stuff like this:

This doesn't pass the smell test in any way, shape, or form.

But maybe Vindman likes getting dragged on X for posting idiotic takes.

A nearly 20 point lead.

'nO oNe LiKeS hIM' says Vindman.

Ouch.

YUP.

She might actually meet some DeSantis supporters that way.

Yep.

Florida won't miss you.

It sure is.

She won't like this. At all.

GOOD.

'Cause they're hypocrites.

They already played the 'worse than Trump' card with J.D. Vance. DeSantis -- and every subsequent Republican -- will get the same treatment.

Yes. Tell us, Mrs. Vindman, why'd you move to Florida if DeSantis sucks so much?

