SO BRAVE! Actress No One Remembers Goes All in on Virtue Signaling, Donates...
'OWNED!' Pete Hegseth Makes Hillary Clinton Regret Forgetting to Lock Her Replies
FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized...
J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine...
Gov. Healey Doesn't Understand Why Companies Are Dismantling DEI Because CEOs Told Her...
Unhinged Lefty BODIED By ALL of X for Using J.D. Vance's Wedding Attire...
Kurt Schlichter: 'Americans Told a Foreigner to Defy the United States of America'
John Harwood Removes All Doubt About How Democrats REALLY Feel About People Who...
VIP
Oh, Honey No: Why Joy Reid's Attempt at Quoting J.R.R. Tolkien Was an...
'Two Out of Every Three New Jobs': SBA Reminds of Why 'Small Business...
J.D. Vance Points Out 'Bitter Irony' of Lefties Demanding Endless Arms Shipments to...
Beefing Up the Border: The Pentagon is Sending Stryker Brigade Combat Team to...
How Do You Know Chris Murphy Is Lying? He's on CNN Talking About...
SHOCKING! Oh Wait, No: Recently CANNED Joy Reid Allegedly Goes on Antisemitic Rant...

What Planet Is He Living On?! Hakeem Jeffries Tells CNN Trump Isn't Securing the Border but Dems Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 02, 2025
Twitter

Does House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries think we're stupid, because it sure seems like he thinks we're stupid.

Since President Donald Trump took office, border security and deporting illegal aliens has been a huge priority for the administration. They've re-opened Guantanamo Bay to house violent illegal gang members and are sending flights to Colombia, Venezuela, and elsewhere.

Advertisement

So for Jeffries to try saying this is just incredible:

Republicans are doing all those things.

Border crossings are at their lowest point in decades.

All of this.

He's very good at that.

He has. Don't doubt that.

He's lying because they make Democrats look bad.

Jeffries knows he's lying. Wolf Blitzer knows he's lying. We all know he's lying.

We don't plan on forgetting any of that.

Recommended

J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine 'Indefinitely'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Wouldn't be surprised if he was.

Here is where this writer will remind you Wolf Blitzer once went on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' and ended up with a score of -$4,600.

Yes. Negative $4,600.

Very pathetic.

Competition for that title is stiff.

All of this.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine 'Indefinitely'
Grateful Calvin
'OWNED!' Pete Hegseth Makes Hillary Clinton Regret Forgetting to Lock Her Replies
Doug P.
John Harwood Removes All Doubt About How Democrats REALLY Feel About People Who Break Cycle of Poverty
Amy Curtis
FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized Against Biden's Enemies
Amy Curtis
Unhinged Lefty BODIED By ALL of X for Using J.D. Vance's Wedding Attire to Defend Zelenskyy
Amy Curtis
Gov. Healey Doesn't Understand Why Companies Are Dismantling DEI Because CEOs Told Her DEI Is GREAT
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine 'Indefinitely' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement