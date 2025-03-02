What Planet Is He Living On?! Hakeem Jeffries Tells CNN Trump Isn't Securing the Border but Dems Are

Does House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries think we're stupid, because it sure seems like he thinks we're stupid.

Since President Donald Trump took office, border security and deporting illegal aliens has been a huge priority for the administration. They've re-opened Guantanamo Bay to house violent illegal gang members and are sending flights to Colombia, Venezuela, and elsewhere.

So for Jeffries to try saying this is just incredible:

🚨JEFFRIES: Trump isn’t focused on key issues like 'securing the border' — but Democrats are.



It’s little wonder that under Jeffries’ leadership, Democrats in congress have an approval rating of 21%. pic.twitter.com/pm3CLTVqpV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

Republicans are doing all those things.

Border crossings are at their lowest point in decades.

Dollar Store Obama is microcosm of the entire Party.



They’re so used to gaslighting the entire country with media-enabled Alice in Wonderland messaging that they’ve forgotten how to sell original ideas. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 2, 2025

All of this.

Jeffries is an expert at highlighting the failures of Democrats — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 2, 2025

He's very good at that.

Lol what? Has Jeffries not seen the numbers for the border? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 2, 2025

He has. Don't doubt that.

He's lying because they make Democrats look bad.

Hakeem Jeffries is blatantly lying

How daft can one be to believe this lie

Look at the stats, it’s simple — GrannysGems (@Roby73705910) March 2, 2025

Jeffries knows he's lying. Wolf Blitzer knows he's lying. We all know he's lying.

Never forget that they told us that Bidenomics was indeed working, the border closed, the economy great, Biden sharp as a tack and we were just too stupid to realize it. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) March 2, 2025

We don't plan on forgetting any of that.

The fact he said this with a straight face makes me think he's a sociopath https://t.co/Zz932DSzWf — Joshua Burnett (@WiEagleFan) March 2, 2025

Wouldn't be surprised if he was.

Jeffries is a liar and wolf is stupid https://t.co/XXxU0FMcLf — Rick Ramos (@rickramliarmsm) March 2, 2025

Here is where this writer will remind you Wolf Blitzer once went on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' and ended up with a score of -$4,600.

Yes. Negative $4,600.

Gaslighting is all they know.. if they say often enough they hope to convince folks it is true... pathetic really https://t.co/BZaYjzpwX3 — bobfriedman (@bobfriedma81902) March 2, 2025

Very pathetic.

Next to Hank Johnson, he is undoubtedly the dumbest guy in Congress. https://t.co/Rgge1hR5FJ — Jim Langcuster (@AlabamaTory) March 2, 2025

Competition for that title is stiff.

Trump has slowed the cross border invasion to a trickle demonstrating that it could've been done for years. Democrats wanted that flow of illegal aliens and they did all in their power to make it happen. https://t.co/D1vWRxIlL4 — James Hutton (@JEHutton) March 2, 2025

All of this.