Left-Wing Vultures Land in D.C. to Protest DOGE Saving Us From Bankruptcy

It's Working: Tom Homan Notes Illegal Southern Border Crossings Are at LOWEST Numbers of His Career

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

This. This right here is exactly why 75 million Americans voted for President Donald Trump in November.

After years of unfettered illegal border crossings facilitated by the Biden-Harris administration, the Trump administration has sent a message to the world: our borders are closed.

Most people are getting it.

Border czar Tom Homan reports that in his 41-year career, he's never seen crossings at the southwest border be this low.

That's impressive.

We cannot thank you enough.

Thanks to your dad for his job.

We did not need it.

He's been a border agent almost as long as this writer's been alive.

And Biden did it all on purpose.

So weird how the flow stopped when the money stopped.

They didn't listen because they were okay with this.

This is what America First looks like.

The Biden-Harris administration didn't care. The chaos was the point.

The next step is to make those disincentives permanent law.

A huge win.

Just incredible, really.

