It's Working: Tom Homan Notes Illegal Southern Border Crossings Are at LOWEST Numbers of His Career

This. This right here is exactly why 75 million Americans voted for President Donald Trump in November.

After years of unfettered illegal border crossings facilitated by the Biden-Harris administration, the Trump administration has sent a message to the world: our borders are closed.

Most people are getting it.

Border czar Tom Homan reports that in his 41-year career, he's never seen crossings at the southwest border be this low.

In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden. I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low.… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) February 17, 2025

That's impressive.

On behalf of every American, thank you.



Seriously, thank you.



This is what we voted for.



I hope you realize the great service you’re doing for our country. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 17, 2025

We cannot thank you enough.

Thank you. My dad (RIP) was in the Border Patrol in the late 50’s after leaving the Marines. Loved his service there and was disgusted by leadership during the final years of his life. He’d be proud to see you doing your job. pic.twitter.com/d1YnODyDU7 — Polybius Champion🐂💨🗑️ (@PolybiusChamp) February 17, 2025

Thanks to your dad for his job.

So I guess we didn’t really need the bipartisan crap sandwich that Biden tried to pass after all. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) February 17, 2025

We did not need it.

Don’t be so humble sir…you’ve been on that border long before Trump ran for office!



Thank you for your courage and dedication in the files of protecting our countries Border! 💯🫡 pic.twitter.com/ezXknvJ5mQ — Chris Rosa (@TheRealKingRosa) February 17, 2025

He's been a border agent almost as long as this writer's been alive.

Trump handed a secure border to Biden. They opened the flood gates, incentivized people to come from all over the world by handing them quasi-retirement. Then they told us there are many factors of mass migration that we can't control. Trump reverts back to his policies. Fixed. — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) February 17, 2025

And Biden did it all on purpose.

It’s amazing how the funding for USAID was cut off and magically, the illegal immigrant convoys ended. Wait until everyone realizes that Obama was using our own tax dollars to pay for the invasions for the past 12 years. — áine (@jillsdeal) February 17, 2025

So weird how the flow stopped when the money stopped.

This is what we begged for for 4 years under Biden.



Nobody listened. It’s a big part of why long seated Senators like Senator Tester from Montana was unseated.



I literally begged him to at least comment on what was happening. Crickets.



F-them — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) February 17, 2025

They didn't listen because they were okay with this.

This is what America First looks like.

For four years, Joe Biden let chaos rule at the border, ignored @GOPGovs who demanded action, and made every excuse under the sun. I’m glad we now have an administration that’s focused on protecting our country. https://t.co/yb3NoUt2nh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 17, 2025

The Biden-Harris administration didn't care. The chaos was the point.

All they needed was a disincentive to come. https://t.co/2DauKfRraB — RBe (@RBPundit) February 17, 2025

The next step is to make those disincentives permanent law.

The first time I was in the RGV, I saw almost 300 illegal immigrants in a few hours in one area.



Then it jumped to over 500 illegals at one time.



There is a lot left to do with border security/immigration, but these numbers are a huge victory for the Trump administration. https://t.co/c9R0crIfMe pic.twitter.com/4zP1UX05Pi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 17, 2025

A huge win.

229 across the entire southern border. Just wild. I would have trouble finding any illegal aliens if I went down to the border right now. https://t.co/V5rkciAmle — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 17, 2025

Just incredible, really.