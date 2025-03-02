SO BRAVE! Actress No One Remembers Goes All in on Virtue Signaling, Donates...
BACKPEDAL! Lefties Now Say They Never Demanded We Accept Trans Women As Real Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 02, 2025
Twitchy

Let the backpedaling begin! After years of Leftist trans activists telling us that 'trans women' are really women and no different from biological women, they're going to pretend they never said that.

We won't let them get away with it, and J.K. Rowling isn't hesitating to call them out:

Here's just one example of a man bullying a woman into saying 'trans women are women.'

Here's another.

Hang it in the Louvre.

NEVER.

Well look at that.

They're incapable of reasonable debate on this (or any other issue).

Yes, they have. Numerous times.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Now it's all about degrading and erasing women.

We see what you did there.

Cis is always, invariably, used as a slur.

It is not going to wash, because we have eyes, ears, and memories.

