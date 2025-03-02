BACKPEDAL! Lefties Now Say They Never Demanded We Accept Trans Women As Real Women

Let the backpedaling begin! After years of Leftist trans activists telling us that 'trans women' are really women and no different from biological women, they're going to pretend they never said that.

Advertisement

We won't let them get away with it, and J.K. Rowling isn't hesitating to call them out:

For years now, you and your ilk have jackbooted around demanding that trans-identified men be treated in all respects and in all circumstances as identical to biological women. Even to mention physical difference was ‘transphobic’, so spare us the panicked attempts to backtrack. pic.twitter.com/Sm7CmkHyVW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 2, 2025

Here's just one example of a man bullying a woman into saying 'trans women are women.'

Here's another.

Hang it in the Louvre.

That dickhead made running women down his whole personality, he does not get a pass to backtrack now or ever. pic.twitter.com/nzWN0vUxq6 — IanG 🎗️ (@IanGee2023) March 2, 2025

NEVER.

Just sharing these for a wider audience. pic.twitter.com/5cGXHrtniG — Liesl_ (@_lliesl_) March 2, 2025

Well look at that.

Just their use of the word 'transphobic' is enough to question their intentions. That word is what they use in place of reasonable debate. — Roger That (@darksidetimes) March 2, 2025

They're incapable of reasonable debate on this (or any other issue).

What a deliberately stupid tw@.



No trans women has ever claimed to be a ClS woman. Trans and ClS delineates two different experiences and biology etc Trans & ClS clearly divides both. The gender-critical cult depends on erasing TRANS/ClS to pretend WE claim theyre the same. https://t.co/NxT2Mrh6Qn — Joss Prior❤️🌈 Historically Persecuted🌈❤️ (@joss_prior) March 2, 2025

Yes, they have. Numerous times.

The pitiful backtracking begins https://t.co/nuZIaQzEjL — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) March 2, 2025

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

A reminder that until five years ago transsexual and transvestite cultures respected and admired the world of biological women and never sought to degrade or erase it. Gay and lesbian cultures also have not sought to erase biological gender. All that is artificial and recent. https://t.co/Z34E6WUKK8 — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) March 2, 2025

Now it's all about degrading and erasing women.

Trans women are ……..trans women. No period. https://t.co/K5I16yIu2G — Mike Darnell (@MikeyDeeGB) March 2, 2025

We see what you did there.

"Cis" anything is considered hate speech and it won't be tolerated. https://t.co/EmukiaRPPG — Factcheckt (@factcheckt) March 2, 2025

Cis is always, invariably, used as a slur.

If he thinks this guff is going to wash, I have a pet mammoth to sell him… https://t.co/TMIPrAKmF9 — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) March 2, 2025

It is not going to wash, because we have eyes, ears, and memories.