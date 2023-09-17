Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...
Maybe he's trying to convince himself: Self-proclaimed woke pro-trans educator tries a bit too hard

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:00 PM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Everyone, please gather 'round the golden statue of Dylan Mulvaney, and let's begin morning prayers. Seriously, don't these guys understand how cultish they look when they do stuff like this? 

Creepy, Jay. This is creepy.

As in many faiths, chanting a mantra is considered an act of sacred duty. The left seems to have fully embraced this belief and they take turns leading the public prayer circles all across X on a routine basis.

Yikes.

Girl.

From the guy who is fairly comfortable spouting absolutisms on his feed, this is more cringe than normal.

Although, it does look as though he, like every other smug, narcissistic leftwing activist, really thinks he is remaking the world with his words alone.

Yeeeup. Feels very familiar.

Maybe the chanting isn't meant for the public but is a sober reminder of his own religious duty to the progressive deities.

Let's be honest, something as obvious as Lefties trying to make this particular phrase really shouldn't need to exist right?

Also, did we mention he was quoting his own tweet SAYING THE SAME THING? 

Not creepy at all.

They say repetition is the best way to learn.

What other magical concepts could we manifest with this chanting technique?

We don't think it's working.

Let's try a different approach.

Just a few more and it'll sink in.

These facts don't lie, Jay.

Oof.

As much as they claim to be the absolute authority on science and truth, they sure don't seem particularly confident in practice. Why else would they need to take turns repeating the same idiotic phrase over and over again?

Who are they trying to convince exactly?

***

