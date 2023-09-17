Maybe he's trying to convince himself: Self-proclaimed woke pro-trans educator tries a bit too hard

Everyone, please gather 'round the golden statue of Dylan Mulvaney, and let's begin morning prayers. Seriously, don't these guys understand how cultish they look when they do stuff like this?

Creepy, Jay. This is creepy.

Trans women are women. https://t.co/n7g2Mahlpm — Jay Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 15, 2023

As in many faiths, chanting a mantra is considered an act of sacred duty. The left seems to have fully embraced this belief and they take turns leading the public prayer circles all across X on a routine basis.

Yikes.

Is this like a decade of the rosary? https://t.co/hJBaPNo9ca — Johnny Arís (@eoinog) September 17, 2023

Totally not a religion...



And when you are praying, speak not much, as the heathens. For they think that in their much speaking they may be heard.

St Matthew 6:7 DRC1752https://t.co/3W9jMxuRI7 https://t.co/WBXJZKStOI — David 🇻🇦 (@salacio) September 16, 2023

Girl.

From the guy who is fairly comfortable spouting absolutisms on his feed, this is more cringe than normal.

1. literally every white person is racist to some degree

2. racism benefits every white person (i.e., ‘white privilege’)

3. only white people can impose racist harm

4. white people cannot be victims of racism

5. racism’s benefit to white people comes at non-white people’s expense — Jay Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 11, 2023

Although, it does look as though he, like every other smug, narcissistic leftwing activist, really thinks he is remaking the world with his words alone.

Believe me, not biology. https://t.co/eIYwaHJSyy pic.twitter.com/ArDpZ4n0VU — Nefarious Niko (@Nefarious_Niko) September 17, 2023

Yeeeup. Feels very familiar.

Every time I encounter these cult chants, this is all I see.



They’ve lost their ever-loving minds. https://t.co/IJovj8UbdL pic.twitter.com/vuncGTX53M — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) September 16, 2023

Maybe the chanting isn't meant for the public but is a sober reminder of his own religious duty to the progressive deities.

Watch out everybody! Jay is trying to convince himself https://t.co/IGMsgC84VE — Wilkie Swift (@WilkieSwift1) September 16, 2023

Who are you trying to convince? — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) September 17, 2023

If you say it more times you might just convince yourself, but only yourself. — Rob Lovelace 🇬🇧 (@RobLovelace6) September 16, 2023

Let's be honest, something as obvious as Lefties trying to make this particular phrase really shouldn't need to exist right?

If that were true, this sentence would not exist. https://t.co/HxZ0BGVry3 — Naija Feminist (@NaijaRadFem) September 17, 2023

Also, did we mention he was quoting his own tweet SAYING THE SAME THING?

Not creepy at all.

Trans women are women. — Jay Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 15, 2023

They say repetition is the best way to learn.

Wow. I thought it was an empty, vacuous statement until the twelfth time I read it and then.. pic.twitter.com/WC4gbA4cns — Mia (@_CryMiaRiver) September 16, 2023

What other magical concepts could we manifest with this chanting technique?

Navy seals are… — Gracie Lou 🇺🇦 ♀🔻✊🏻🌹 (@GracieLouBLR) September 16, 2023

We don't think it's working.

Is the sky green because I repeat it over and over? No. Same situation here sport. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) September 16, 2023

Let's try a different approach.

Grow up.… — Patsy Brennan 💜🤍💚 (@HonsCupboard) September 16, 2023

Just a few more and it'll sink in.

These facts don't lie, Jay.

You can say it a million times, it still won't be true — raf (@defi_raf) September 16, 2023

Oof.

As much as they claim to be the absolute authority on science and truth, they sure don't seem particularly confident in practice. Why else would they need to take turns repeating the same idiotic phrase over and over again?

Who are they trying to convince exactly?

***

