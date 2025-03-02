SO BRAVE! Actress No One Remembers Goes All in on Virtue Signaling, Donates Defaced Tesla to NPR

A couple of weeks ago, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow issued a massive virtue signal and sold her Tesla to donate the proceeds to NPR. It's all performative nonsense, because she paid Tesla for the car when she bought it. Tesla didn't lose any money.

But now another actress -- who this writer didn't even know -- has done the same thing:

Actress Cassandra Peterson (Elvira) donated her Tesla to NPR with "ELON SUX" painted on it.pic.twitter.com/Vc3ZlmKt3r — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 2, 2025

Such stunning. Much brave.

Thanks for making NPR pay to clean 'ELON SUX' off the side, idiot.

Imagine thinking you’re “owning” Elon by giving away a car he already got paid for. Peak boomer logic. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 2, 2025

It's peak boomer logic.

Anybody upset about stopping massive government fraud is benefiting from that fraud in some way. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) March 2, 2025

Probably.

Spoiler: She basically just handed over a car Elon already cashed out on, making this less a savage takedown and more a sad, self-owning tantrum.



The cringe is off the charts. — Reply By Mail (@ReplybyMail) March 2, 2025

So off the charts.

This is one of the lamest things I’ve seen in a while — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 2, 2025

It's really lame.

I thought she died in the 90s — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) March 2, 2025

Oof.

Notice she donated it to NPR.



Not to a family in need. Not to someone who could use it to get to a job or better their situation. Not to a church or a shelter.



She donated it to the media — A performative circle jerk. — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) March 2, 2025

That's all it is: performative political theater.

this is a bubble. https://t.co/EjjfUlCqLb — Packing Protons (@PackingProtons) March 2, 2025

Yes it is.

If @elonmusk sux so bad - why did she spend the money to buy it in the first place? https://t.co/Krd6kt1pVX — iPrima (@iPRIxMAi) March 2, 2025

Elon Musk said things she doesn't like; now he's Hitler. Or something.

So wait, they could just fund NPR themselves?



Good to know, @DOGE! https://t.co/EIvVtiBFXC — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 2, 2025

They never think these things through, but yes. That's what they're saying.

They can fund their beloved NPR.

Imagine being this much of a narcissist. https://t.co/Bk8zhKHti8 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 2, 2025

Can't. Not possible.

Anyone wanna bet that the battery pack was due for replacement? https://t.co/aeZjpq0kOO pic.twitter.com/qRCnPQr35h — ⓋoxⓆuindaro † (@VoxQUINDARO) March 2, 2025

Heh. Wouldn't surprise us.

This is pretty much all the boomers I’m fb friends with. They’re actually writing postcards to Trump to tell him he sucks??? https://t.co/QQDwcz6FVm — white girl magic (@misslivejournal) March 2, 2025

LOL postcards?

That'll show him.

Poor attempt to remain relevant. Most don’t even know who she is/was. https://t.co/q4FinC6iTI — Quietman. (Ret.) (@Qu1etman) March 2, 2025

This writer asked someone who knows more about movies than anyone, and even HE didn't know who Cassandra Peterson is.

Donates 11 year old car to charity, virtue signals the world, collects big tax write off… https://t.co/HDuSIAbYu3 — Ken Donahue (@KenDonahue12) March 2, 2025

What a great gal!