SO BRAVE! Actress No One Remembers Goes All in on Virtue Signaling, Donates Defaced Tesla to NPR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 02, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

A couple of weeks ago, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow issued a massive virtue signal and sold her Tesla to donate the proceeds to NPR. It's all performative nonsense, because she paid Tesla for the car when she bought it. Tesla didn't lose any money.

But now another actress -- who this writer didn't even know -- has done the same thing:

Such stunning. Much brave.

Thanks for making NPR pay to clean 'ELON SUX' off the side, idiot.

It's peak boomer logic.

Probably.

So off the charts.

It's really lame.

Oof.

That's all it is: performative political theater.

Yes it is.

Elon Musk said things she doesn't like; now he's Hitler. Or something.

They never think these things through, but yes. That's what they're saying.

They can fund their beloved NPR.

Can't. Not possible.

Heh. Wouldn't surprise us.

LOL postcards?

That'll show him.

This writer asked someone who knows more about movies than anyone, and even HE didn't know who Cassandra Peterson is.

What a great gal!

