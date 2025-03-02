'OWNED!' Pete Hegseth Makes Hillary Clinton Regret Forgetting to Lock Her Replies

Hillary Clinton is still not the President of the United States and never will be, and her bitterness and anger over that fact continues to be put on display on a regular basis.

Clinton took to X today to respond to a story with the headline "Trump’s Defense Secretary Hegseth Orders Cyber Command to ‘Stand Down’ on All Russia Operations."

If anybody's familiar with Putin-style tactics it's Hillary Clinton and her 2016 campaign that the FEC fined (along with the DNC) for their role in the bogus Steele dossier that the Left used as "evidence" of Trump-Russia collusion. Even still, Hillary can't give up the narrative:

Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings. https://t.co/rK69K8RCBD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 2, 2025

Clinton has a habit of locking her replies, but fortunately this time she didn't so Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tried to jostle her self-awareness (if there's any of it to jostle):

Hillary can take ALL the seats when it comes to criticizing others for coddling Putin and Russia. When Clinton was Secretary of State her boss at the time, Barack Obama, mocked Mitt Romney for referring to Russia as America's number one geopolitical foe.

Crooked Hillary just got OWNED https://t.co/ffHqGJGCGX — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) March 2, 2025

Owned, and then some. Hillary might remember to lock the replies next time.