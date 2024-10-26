Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher

Bill Maher has been, by and large, a voice of reason on the Left in these insane times. For example, he's right about Israel and free speech. He also said Biden was going to lose before the Democrats realized Biden was going to lose and tossed him to the curb.

But he's wrong about other things. Megyn Kelly sat down with Bill and gave him a lesson -- several lessons, really -- on trans issues, the upcoming election, and fascism.

We'll start with election denialism:

Megyn Kelly tells Bill Maher that Democrats will deny the 2024 election if Kamala loses, and Bill Maher loses it:

Megyn Kelly: "Don't think there won't be denialism if Kamala Harris loses too. They're already laying the foundation for lawfare."

Bill Maher: "There's no evidence of… pic.twitter.com/NvUGlW7XbK — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024