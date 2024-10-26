Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher

After Watching 'A Day in the Life of Trump', There is ZERO...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 26, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Bill Maher has been, by and large, a voice of reason on the Left in these insane times. For example, he's right about Israel and free speech. He also said Biden was going to lose before the Democrats realized Biden was going to lose and tossed him to the curb.

But he's wrong about other things. Megyn Kelly sat down with Bill and gave him a lesson -- several lessons, really -- on trans issues, the upcoming election, and fascism.

We'll start with election denialism:

This writer would argue the original election denier is Al Gore, but he's still a Democrat, so we'll let Clinton have this title.
 
 Here's the last time Maher lost this argument to Kelly:
The discussion also covered the border, which Kelly pounded Maher on, too:

Kelly is right on the economy. Either the current president owns it, or he doesn't. You can't blame the former POTUS for bad economy, but give Obama the credit for Trump's good economy.

We almost get agreement on the issue of transgender kids. Kelly argues it's wrong, and absolutely horrifies Maher's audience (listen to their reactions):

It is insanity. It's mutilation. 

Maher pivots back to Trump and fascism again, however.

He asks Kelly if the transitioning of children is more important to her than fascism. 

Here's the difference, Bill: we have ample evidence of the harm transitioning children does. In fact, doctors in America are hiding studies that demonstrate that harm because their agenda and ideology are more important than protecting kids from irreversible 'gender-affirming' care.

We also have zero examples of how Donald Trump is a fascist.

That's why the trans issue is more important, and why Maher's wrong about fascism.

Tags: BILL MAHER FASCISM MEGYN KELLY TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S RIGHTS

