Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher

Bill Maher has been, by and large, a voice of reason on the Left in these insane times. For example, he's right about Israel and free speech. He also said Biden was going to lose before the Democrats realized Biden was going to lose and tossed him to the curb.
But he's wrong about other things. Megyn Kelly sat down with Bill and gave him a lesson -- several lessons, really -- on trans issues, the upcoming election, and fascism.
We'll start with election denialism:
Megyn Kelly tells Bill Maher that Democrats will deny the 2024 election if Kamala loses, and Bill Maher loses it:
Megyn Kelly: "Don't think there won't be denialism if Kamala Harris loses too. They're already laying the foundation for lawfare."
The discussion also covered the border, which Kelly pounded Maher on, too:
Megyn Kelly dismantles Bill Maher's argument, to the point where he gives up, and admits that the Biden - Harris administration F-ed up the border:— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024
Bill Maher: "That's the border issue. You're right, they [Biden Harris] f**ked it up. He's a fascist, his friends are all… pic.twitter.com/9ucxK02Zm5
Kelly is right on the economy. Either the current president owns it, or he doesn't. You can't blame the former POTUS for bad economy, but give Obama the credit for Trump's good economy.
We almost get agreement on the issue of transgender kids. Kelly argues it's wrong, and absolutely horrifies Maher's audience (listen to their reactions):
It is insanity. It's mutilation.
Megyn Kelly stuns the Bill Maher audience by laying out the facts about transitioning. After they recoil in disgust, Bill Maher corroborates Megyn Kelly 'We are definitely doing that':
Megyn Kelly: "What we're doing to our children with this trans insanity. We are chopping off…
After Megyn Kelly lays out the facts about the harm of transitioning to children, Bill Maher responds with 'But what about fascism!?':— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 26, 2024
Megyn Kelly: "It's the issue of our time, with respect to children and women's rights."
Bill Maher: "We're the only country that still does it…
Maher pivots back to Trump and fascism again, however.
He asks Kelly if the transitioning of children is more important to her than fascism.
Here's the difference, Bill: we have ample evidence of the harm transitioning children does. In fact, doctors in America are hiding studies that demonstrate that harm because their agenda and ideology are more important than protecting kids from irreversible 'gender-affirming' care.
We also have zero examples of how Donald Trump is a fascist.
That's why the trans issue is more important, and why Maher's wrong about fascism.
