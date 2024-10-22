'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors

Bill Maher has had some thoughtful commentary on politics as of late. As the Left gets more Left and woke and insane, Maher is usually (not always, but usually) a voice of reason.

Advertisement

Watch as he discusses free speech with Mark Cuban and Joe Scarborough:

The right thinks that the left is in a very different place with free speech, and they're not wrong. pic.twitter.com/CsaEwSjRRo — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 21, 2024

The California Coastal Commission recently denied Elon Musk permission to hold more SpaceX launches in the state. The grounds? Musk 'aggressively injected himself' into the presidential race.

It's a violation of Musk's First Amendment rights and would not have happened if he was stumping for Kamala.

What's also interesting here is that Joe Scarborough has taken a page from the David French book on the First Amendment: you still have your rights even if it takes years of litigation and lawsuits (things most Americans can't afford). That's not how it's supposed to work.

Joe: "they're going to have to find another reason to deny it"



Or, maybe they could try ALLOWING the additional launches, and not punish an American for speaking freely.



Joe and Cuban both understand that bureaucrats are LITERALLY costing Musk money because he dares have a… — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 21, 2024

Joe really gave away the game there, didn't he?

If there was ever an issue that would make me a "single-issue voter," it's freedom of speech. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) October 21, 2024

The First Amendment exists to protect unpopular speech.

Because the Left isn't about liberalism anymore. That was decades ago.

No, the Left in this country is about Statism. The State, as long as the correct party is in power, can never be wrong & is justified in whatever force it chooses to use to ensure compliance w/ its policies. — Harrison Bergeron (Un-aborted Thought Criminal) (@thekahoona) October 21, 2024

Nailed it.

We have had the BidenHarris Administration actively attacking free speech, and the HarrisWalz campaign has made it clear they will continue the assault. Democrat leaders have lost their way. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) October 22, 2024

They lost their way a long, long time ago.

Scarbrough is defending California's decision because

*checks notes*

The Courts will overturn it.



That still doesn't make the original decision okay, nor does it in any way refute what Bill is saying. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) October 21, 2024

That's a big risk, too. There's no guarantee the courts will rule in your favor.

I wonder why people think that? pic.twitter.com/ljDDmgvpCq — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) October 21, 2024

Total mystery.

The Left has to censor because their ideas and policies are harmful to the average citizen. — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Harmful to, and unpopular with, the average citizen.

It's laughable to hear Joe Scarborough talk about the rule of law. It's also laughable to suggest @elonmusk should have to resort to a lawsuit for this. https://t.co/aEQGJuxAMM — Joe (@jozefpaul) October 22, 2024

Yes, it is laughable.

There are things I agree with Maher and there are things I don’t. This one he is bang on the money! https://t.co/5bUE4ngTcE — AverageCanadian (@whatis_real24) October 22, 2024

Yes he is.

Both Cuban and Scarborough miss the point entirely.



The Coastal Commission is completely out of bounds in every respect. And yet there's no accountability, no apology to @elonmusk or @SpaceX .



Lawfare - pure and simple. https://t.co/drJSxGNggf — Mr. Tippleton (@MrTippleton) October 21, 2024

Pure and simple lawfare.