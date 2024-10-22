Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 22, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher has had some thoughtful commentary on politics as of late. As the Left gets more Left and woke and insane, Maher is usually (not always, but usually) a voice of reason.

Watch as he discusses free speech with Mark Cuban and Joe Scarborough:

The California Coastal Commission recently denied Elon Musk permission to hold more SpaceX launches in the state. The grounds? Musk 'aggressively injected himself' into the presidential race.

It's a violation of Musk's First Amendment rights and would not have happened if he was stumping for Kamala.

What's also interesting here is that Joe Scarborough has taken a page from the David French book on the First Amendment: you still have your rights even if it takes years of litigation and lawsuits (things most Americans can't afford). That's not how it's supposed to work.

Joe really gave away the game there, didn't he?

The First Amendment exists to protect unpopular speech.

Nailed it.

They lost their way a long, long time ago.

That's a big risk, too. There's no guarantee the courts will rule in your favor.

Total mystery.

Harmful to, and unpopular with, the average citizen.

Yes, it is laughable.

Yes he is.

Pure and simple lawfare.

