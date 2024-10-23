Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks Replies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 23, 2024
Meme screenshot

The other day, the awesome Politibunny asked WTF happened to The Drudge Report, because it's gone completely off the rails. As mentioned in that piece, the rumors (unconfirmed) are that Matt Drudge sold the site and is no longer involved in its operation.

That would explain the hard pivot to the Left.

Like this:

Locked replies, too.

How brave.

Remember when Drudge was conservative? We do.

But now the site is just another propaganda outlet for the Democratic Party -- because they're all leaning in hard on the 'Trump praised Hitler!' narrative today.

They're hypocrites.

Full on hypocrites.

Very, very ugly.

He used to be a lot of things.

YUP.

They sure are.

'Hilter'.

They're so intelligent.

Not.

As we told you in a few pieces yesterday, all these accusations come from anonymous sources, those who actually go on the record deny these things were ever said, and there's no audio of Trump actually saying these things.

So, so far.

