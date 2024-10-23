COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks Replies

The other day, the awesome Politibunny asked WTF happened to The Drudge Report, because it's gone completely off the rails. As mentioned in that piece, the rumors (unconfirmed) are that Matt Drudge sold the site and is no longer involved in its operation.

That would explain the hard pivot to the Left.

Remember when Drudge was conservative? We do.

But now the site is just another propaganda outlet for the Democratic Party -- because they're all leaning in hard on the 'Trump praised Hitler!' narrative today.

What an absolute disingenuous coward who turns off replies to avoid being humiliated. People like this want zero accountability for them and censorship for you. https://t.co/ZW89s2J0ZP — Marc Ruby (@BluecordPoet) October 23, 2024

Noticing a coordinated s**tlib message of Trump is Hitler that just went out this morning. They are panicking, it’s going to get ugly. https://t.co/GlVdNFv6BF — Joe Neal (@joe_neal) October 23, 2024

I used to go to drudge multiple times a day. Now I never do. Drudge has become AOC.



I thought he used to be prolife? Am I wrong? https://t.co/vlOrIY0Bzb — Link (@Linked333) October 23, 2024

He used to be a lot of things.

Of course the replies are off because Drudge has adopted all the behaviors of a deranged leftist. https://t.co/ZTLQyglo0h — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) October 23, 2024

Two weeks left and the leftists are losing their collective 💩 https://t.co/7s1YKpbR6d — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 23, 2024

Couldn’t even write Hitler correctly



Drudge’s TDS has destroyed him https://t.co/GX3sv4LO1Y — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) October 23, 2024

His daughter (his favorite child) and grandchildren have converted to Judaism and their father is Jewish so…..no. https://t.co/xcOlxbgAR4 — ❤️‍🩹 Kate (@theantiherokate) October 23, 2024

As we told you in a few pieces yesterday, all these accusations come from anonymous sources, those who actually go on the record deny these things were ever said, and there's no audio of Trump actually saying these things.

1999 Drudge Report was the home page of my computer. Today I refuse to even look at his trash site. Quite sad how far he fell. https://t.co/Vt5sKH1CVv — Daniel (@ddwalk34) October 23, 2024

So, so far.