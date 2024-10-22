'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLUTELY WRECKED

Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherw...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:10 PM on October 22, 2024

Another day, another lie from The Atlantic about Donald Trump.

We know. We're not shocked either.

Here's the smear Jeffery Goldberg penned:

In an Oval Office meeting on December 4, 2020, officials gathered to discuss a separate national-security issue. Toward the end of the discussion, Trump asked for an update on the McCarthy investigation. Christopher Miller, the acting secretary of defense (Trump had fired his predecessor, Mark Esper, three weeks earlier, writing in a tweet, 'Mark Esper has been terminated'), was in attendance, along with Miller’s chief of staff, Kash Patel. At a certain point, according to two people present at the meeting, Trump asked, 'Did they bill us for the funeral? What did it cost?'

According to attendees, and to contemporaneous notes of the meeting taken by a participant, an aide answered: Yes, we received a bill; the funeral cost $60,000.

Trump became angry. 'It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f**king Mexican!' He turned to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and issued an order: 'Don’t pay it!' Later that day, he was still agitated. 'Can you believe it?' he said, according to a witness. 'F**king people, trying to rip me off.'

This story was immediately refuted by Mark Meadows. Notice how Meadows publicly denied this exchange took place, while the 'sources' for the piece are all conveniently anonymous.

The entire post reads:

Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false. 

He was nothing but kind, gracious, and wanted to make sure that the military and the U.S. government did right by Vanessa Guillen and her family.

We do not despise the media enough.

Not nearly enough.

And here's the sister of Vanessa Guillen, also refuting those claims:

This writer would very much like to know where the 'norms' and 'decency' crowd is.

Where are the folks who breathlessly warn us about misinformation?

Why are the things Trump says -- even true things -- 'lacking evidence', but anonymous sources are always taken as Gospel truth when smearing Trump?

We all know why.

So weird.

They sure do.

All they do is lie.

They all know it's B.S., and they're desperate because Kamala is gonna lose.

And it stinks.

Disgusting doesn't even begin to cover it.

They really don't respect family wishes. They use Vanessa Guillen for political gain despite her family's wishes, just like Kamala uses Amber Nicole Thurman, despite her family's wishes.

In the waning days of the presidential race, the Left certainly aren't acting like a team confident in victory. They're acting like desperate smear merchants, attempting to sink Donald Trump by lying.

It won't work.

