Lying Liars Who LIE: Atlantic Deceptively Translates What Meadows Spokesman Said in Anti-Trump Hit Piece

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:20 PM on October 22, 2024
Earlier this evening, we told you about The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg's lie-filled hit piece on Donald Trump, accusing him of wanting 'generals that Hitler had' and refusing to pay for the funeral of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The entire story reeks of B.S., but the Left is running with it because they're desperate to smear Trump as Kamala Harris' campaign falls apart at the seams.

But here's another layer of awfulness to the story:

We do not despise the media enough. 

We don't know if we have the capacity to hate them as much as we should.

It is disgraceful. But using dead soldiers and dead women for political gain is what Democrats do best these days.

Beyond despicable.

Every time we think the media have hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

Pure propagandist trash.

This needs to happen.

It's the antithesis of journalism.

It's pretty much every media outlet.

All biased. All propaganda for the Democratic Party.

This is exactly what we all need to remember.

There isn't a norm or ethical standard the media won't jettison if they think doing so will hurt Trump.

Jeffrey Goldberg should be held responsible for his clear lies.

We won't hold our breath, though.

