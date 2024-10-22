Lying Liars Who LIE: Atlantic Deceptively Translates What Meadows Spokesman Said in Anti-Trump Hit Piece

Earlier this evening, we told you about The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg's lie-filled hit piece on Donald Trump, accusing him of wanting 'generals that Hitler had' and refusing to pay for the funeral of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Advertisement

The entire story reeks of B.S., but the Left is running with it because they're desperate to smear Trump as Kamala Harris' campaign falls apart at the seams.

But here's another layer of awfulness to the story:

On the left: I sent Atlantic a comment saying President Trump “absolutely did not say that,” referring to the alleged comments about Ms. Guillen they printed.



On the right: Atlantic translated that comment to “didn’t hear Trump say it.”



Treat this dishonest piece accordingly. pic.twitter.com/pM1o1c9fEm — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 22, 2024

We do not despise the media enough.

Pure fiction by Jeffrey Goldberg - who lied to America to help drag us into the disastrous Iraq War.



Denials from all involved. Including the family of the fallen soldier - which Goldberg refused to include.



However much you hate the media it's not nearly enough. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 22, 2024

We don't know if we have the capacity to hate them as much as we should.

Good Lord. The Atlantic is a freaking hack of an outlet. Using a fallen soldier like this is disgraceful. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 22, 2024

It is disgraceful. But using dead soldiers and dead women for political gain is what Democrats do best these days.

What despicable liars they are — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2024

Beyond despicable.

WOW. Seriously, I thought I was beyond being shocked, but this is a bold mischaracterization of your statement. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) October 22, 2024

Every time we think the media have hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

The Atlantic and the Bulwark are propagandist trash. — Puddintane (@imwren) October 22, 2024

Pure propagandist trash.

Serious question. At what point does @TheAtlantic and @JeffreyGoldberg face actual real reprocussions for these multiple smear articles where they were clearly lying?



Posts are all anyone does. Someone needs to sue them into the ground like Deadspin. — HebrewservativeV2 (@HebrewserV2) October 22, 2024

This needs to happen.

The Atlantic is an absolute failure of journalism. https://t.co/KGKYtcNTW0 — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) October 22, 2024

It's the antithesis of journalism.

It's pretty much every media outlet.

All biased. All propaganda for the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

When you realize that press organizations like @TheAtlantic consider it their moral obligation to do whatever possible to keep Trump from being president again you can understand how they are able to justify their heinous activity. But we should not be so easily fooled. https://t.co/uyWJga9dwk — Daniel Balcombe (@DanielBalcombe) October 22, 2024

This is exactly what we all need to remember.

There isn't a norm or ethical standard the media won't jettison if they think doing so will hurt Trump.

Pretty cut and dry dishonesty and misrepresentation from Goldberg. Which is what we’ve come to expect from him because he’s a low-rent shill. https://t.co/c7jUInmycL — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 22, 2024

Jeffrey Goldberg should be held responsible for his clear lies.

We won't hold our breath, though.