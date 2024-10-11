WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation' and 'Price Gouging'

We honestly don't understand this campaign approach. Time and again, the economy is the biggest issue concerning Americans. Inflation is up 2.4% over last year, and the prices of everything are up significantly. It's not a 'dream economy', as Politico argued, unless you remember nightmares are technically dreams.

Unlike crime stats and illegal immigration numbers -- which the government can, and has, fudged -- you can't hide what people are paying for groceries, gas, utilities, and rent. People see those numbers. So lying about them and pretending everything is actually great (and voters are just too stupid to realize it), seems like an unwise strategy to us.

Yet here's Tim Walz, telling ABC News viewers that the prices at the store are 'false information' and caused by 'price gouging' (something Kamala herself said doesn't happen often).

WATCH:

How incredibly insulting to voters.

They think 'the middle' is some magical word that'll make people vote for them.

Inflation hits the middle, yes. But it hits the lower-income folks much harder.

That's exactly what they're saying.

That'll solve things!

Not.

But he's totally not lying to you about grocery prices. Trust him.

Can't blame Biden's policies, because they're Kamala's policies.

That's their definition of 'equity', right there. Everyone (except for them) is poor and equally miserable.

Let us know how that works for you.

He has exposed himself as corrupt, incompetent, and weird. Completely unfit for the second-highest office in the land.





Gotta blame something.

Those price tags are totally false information. According to America's 'Cool Dad'. Who doesn't know how businesses work.