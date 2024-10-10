YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE...
We Can't Afford More of This: List of How Expensive Basic Things Are Is DEVASTATING for Kamala's Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Earlier today, we told you inflation is up 2.4% over last year, which is very bad economic news for Americans and even worse news for the Kamala Harris campaign (which, ironically, is good news for America).

But here are some startling numbers that show exactly why the media gaslighting on the economy is going nowhere and not helping Kamala in the polls:

The price of everything is up. Wages are down.

And Americans are suffering.

Don't forget that part.

The barber shop where this writer takes her boys has increased prices 300% since 2020.

And Americans are feeling it in the wallet.

No, they won't.

Just insane.

We do not.

Absolutely no business being president.

In the closing weeks of the campaign, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance need to hammer this home. This is the big issue.

This issue is why Biden was going to lose and Kamala is fundamentally no different from Biden. Ergo, this writer believes Kamala -- the incumbent in this race -- will lose.

They have not.

Tags: ECONOMY INFLATION JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS BIDENOMICS

