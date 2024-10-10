We Can't Afford More of This: List of How Expensive Basic Things Are Is DEVASTATING for Kamala's Campaign

Earlier today, we told you inflation is up 2.4% over last year, which is very bad economic news for Americans and even worse news for the Kamala Harris campaign (which, ironically, is good news for America).

Advertisement

But here are some startling numbers that show exactly why the media gaslighting on the economy is going nowhere and not helping Kamala in the polls:

🚨SINCE KAMALA TOOK OFFICE



Gas: +38.2%

Electricity: +31.3%

Fuel oil: +37.4%

Airfare: +24.5%

Hotels: +42.4%

Groceries: +22.1%

Eggs: +69.2%

Baby food: +31%

K-12 food: +69.7%

Rent: +22.9%

Transportation: +31.1%

Car insurance: +56.5%

Real average weekly earnings: -3.4% — Jacki Kotkiewicz (@jackikotkiewicz) October 10, 2024

The price of everything is up. Wages are down.

And Americans are suffering.

And she says she wouldn’t change a thing. pic.twitter.com/KS5BsaPEO0 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 10, 2024

Don't forget that part.

In 2019, I handed them a $10 bill for a caniac combo at Raising Cane, a chicken finger place in Houston. I got the meal and change. Today, it costs $18 for the same thing. It's just been 5 years. — Jeremy Hain (@rockchainmtg) October 10, 2024

The barber shop where this writer takes her boys has increased prices 300% since 2020.

Don’t forget average prices on everything are up 20.5% as well.



That’s not speculation. It’s real and we’ve all been experiencing this for close to four years now. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 10, 2024

And Americans are feeling it in the wallet.

This is not sustainable. And prices will NEVER come back down! — Dee (@Deeisnotmyname7) October 10, 2024

No, they won't.

Four years ago, a dozen eggs at Aldi was 45 cents. Today they're around $4. Through much of the 2010s, I could easily walk out of Aldi with several days' worth of groceries for under $50. Now, most weeks I'm doing pretty well keeping my grocery bill under $100. — Dittohead Richard 🇺🇸 (@RickBhmcsb) October 10, 2024

Just insane.

Hey America, NOBODY needs 4 more years of this 💩👇👇 https://t.co/5pdL8yBNS3 — GrumpyMurican⚡⚡ (@GrumpyMurican9) October 10, 2024

We do not.

Kamala can’t identify a single thing from the last four years that she’d do differently



Kamala has no business being president https://t.co/Cdd7tnDCPp — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 10, 2024

Absolutely no business being president.

This is the race. Wages haven’t kept up with price increases for average workers. See below. We all feel and see it every day. https://t.co/FSIeuFLALv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 10, 2024

Advertisement

In the closing weeks of the campaign, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance need to hammer this home. This is the big issue.

In a non hysterical, sane society, this would be a killer for any incumbent administration. Voting for Harris is basically acknowledging you have no care or command of the issues and vote based on your feelings. https://t.co/vEDNm5tYVs — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) October 10, 2024

This issue is why Biden was going to lose and Kamala is fundamentally no different from Biden. Ergo, this writer believes Kamala -- the incumbent in this race -- will lose.

Her values have not changed https://t.co/0Mi3dRrpfX — Michael Greiner (@MikeJGreiner) October 10, 2024

They have not.