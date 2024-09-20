OH REALLY NOW? Kamala Harris Blamed Inflation on 'Price Gouging', Admits VERY FEW Companies Do It

Kamala Harris' first big policy proposal of her presidential campaign was lifted straight out of Marx's playbook: price controls. Kamala was very clear back in August: inflation is due to 'greedy' companies engaging in price gouging.

Her policy would be a disaster and was roundly criticized by this writer and media outlets including CNN.

Now Kamala says 'very few' companies price gouge:

Kamala Harris says ‘very few’ companies are price gouging, despite her pledge to eradicate ithttps://t.co/Em8mtKdTH7 pic.twitter.com/We0X3z85Mq — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) September 20, 2024

More from The Washington Times:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday acknowledged that corporate price gouging is not widespread, despite her campaign’s instance that it’s rampant and tackling it would bring down costs for Americans. Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Leadership Conference, Ms. Harris said it was critical for the administration to tackle “price gouging on behalf of corporations to lower the cost of groceries for Americans.” She accused companies of taking advantage of extreme weather emergencies or the COVID-19 pandemic to raise prices and pad profits. “People are desperate because of these kinds of emergencies, desperate for support. And then some, you know, corporations — and it’s very few of them that do this — but then jack up prices to make it more difficult for desperate people to just get by,” she said. Ms. Harris has made combating price gouging one of the tentpoles of her economic proposals, vowing to penalize companies “that exploit crises and break the rules.”

She's so bad at this. Not only was price gouging a lie to begin with -- it was her first and, really, only policy proposal. A bad one, to be sure, but a proposal.

Now she's saying it doesn't happen that frequently.

Which also means inflation is due to the policies of her administration.

Golly, she's terrible at this.

So..she is admitting the main (only?) pillar of her program to address inflation is meaningless puffery ??? — Rob M (@guirk68) September 20, 2024

She sure is.

Aka “I don’t know what the f**k I am doing” — SweMn (@SweMn21) September 20, 2024

That's painfully clear.

she has no clue. price gouging is only applicable on a localized scale during a major crisis when consumers are limited in their choices because of supply chain disruption. corps can't price gouge nationally. consumers have too many choices/options — DrainTheSwamp++⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) September 20, 2024

No clue whatsoever.

So she’s going to bring prices down by going after price gouging that is, by her own admission, barely happening.



Makes sense. https://t.co/oGfaL3jnEr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 20, 2024

Makes perfect sense.

Not.

This is her only "solution" for high prices, and she's having to inch it back because too many economists are refusing to play along and pretend price gouging is a factor. https://t.co/l1L6NllbI4 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 20, 2024

She has no plan.

Worse than that, she can't name a single one of those "few"... https://t.co/P8qILqEIau — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 20, 2024

Nope, because even those 'few' don't actually exist.

Well it’s a good thing capping prices was her first policy announced. Really going after the problems that don’t exist. https://t.co/TUhnSgCJ0C — Poison Ivy (@Nukegirl82) September 20, 2024

Yeah.

She's so, so bad at this.