Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding a Dream Economy'

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on October 10, 2024
meme

The media's in "all hands on deck" panic mode with the election coming up in less than a month. The numbers keep getting worse for the Harris-Walz campaign which means the Dem/media gaslighting efforts have shifted into overdrive.

One outlet leading the way in trying to get everybody to join them in praising the Biden-Harris economic utopia is the Associated Press, but they've been outdone by Politico.

Get a load of this assessment of the economy vs. what voters haven't yet "noticed": 

Hey Politico, it's not easy for a lot of people to notice something that isn't happening. 

The latest numbers, released on Thursday, add to a solid economic picture that’s coming together just weeks before the 2024 election. The question now is whether it’s too late for Vice President Kamala Harris to get credit for it.

[...]

Still, according to a NYT/Siena poll, voters still mostly rate the economy as fair or poor. And while Harris has been closing the gap with Trump on who voters trust on the economy, she still trails him, according to the latest polling from Gallup.

Basically Politico and others in the media are still taking the "no, it must be the people who are mistaken about the economy" approach. 

"Dream economy"? Try again, Politico:

"Dream economy" these last few years: 

Gas: +38.2% -- Electricity: +31.3% -- Fuel oil: +37.4%  -- Airfare: +24.5% -- Hotels: +42.4% -- Groceries: +22.1% -- Eggs: +69.2% -- Baby food: +31% -- K-12 food: +69.7% -- Rent: +22.9% -- Transportation: +31.1% -- Car insurance: +56.5% -- Real average weekly earnings: -3.4%

We were hoping for something a little dreamier from a "dream economy":

A lot of these media assessments of the economy are so ridiculous they could be featured in Trump ads.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

