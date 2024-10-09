Try Not to CRINGE As Hot Mic Catches Kamala Talking to Aide (Who Might Be Feeding Her Briefing Questions)

HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Something RAD for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 09, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It wasn't bad enough Kamala Harris was busted reading from a script during an interview with Univision radio (one in which you could literally hear her turning the pages), apparently.

Watch this video, from C-SPAN during a live update on Hurricane Milton and marvel at how bad Kamala is at doing normal politician things:

Honestly, we almost -- almost -- feel embarrassed for her.

She's clearly talking to someone and we don't see a phone, so -- does she have an earpiece? Is someone feeding her questions?

Why don't the media bother to ask?

(Just kidding -- we all know why).

So incredibly phony.

Not one single, genuine bone in her body.

She tried picking a fight with DeSantis over Hurricane Milton first, and when that backfired on her (even Biden threw her under the bus), they had to do something to make her look better.

And they failed. Again.

She's not a leader.

It sure is.

Yep. Because she can't answer questions on her own.

EL. OH. EL.

They sure did.

'I'm here! Pay attention to me!'

Trying to hoodwink the American people.

It's hilarious.

Although her staffers are going to have a bad Wednesday.

And 'VEEP' -- heaven help us.

She won't.

We disagree -- we want to see more of her in the media. She's doing so well! Not.

On a hot mic. She's so, so bad at this.

This is all part of Kamala's media blitz, to try and get her out there in front of voters, and it's not going well for her campaign. At all.

Tags: C-SPAN FEMA HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

