Try Not to CRINGE As Hot Mic Catches Kamala Talking to Aide (Who Might Be Feeding Her Briefing Questions)

It wasn't bad enough Kamala Harris was busted reading from a script during an interview with Univision radio (one in which you could literally hear her turning the pages), apparently.

Advertisement

Watch this video, from C-SPAN during a live update on Hurricane Milton and marvel at how bad Kamala is at doing normal politician things:

Kamala can be heard telling an aide (who is feeding her questions) that it's a "live broadcast" before immediately asking the question.



She's a total fraud. pic.twitter.com/jWQteg20Ep — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Honestly, we almost -- almost -- feel embarrassed for her.

She's clearly talking to someone and we don't see a phone, so -- does she have an earpiece? Is someone feeding her questions?

Why don't the media bother to ask?

(Just kidding -- we all know why).

So incredibly phony.

Nothing genuine about this ghoul. Unelectable, undesirable, unAmerican! — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) October 9, 2024

Not one single, genuine bone in her body.

Such a cheesy, scripted photo op designed to make folks forget how they totally ignored WNC. — Bean Counter-Official (@TNBeanCounter) October 9, 2024

She tried picking a fight with DeSantis over Hurricane Milton first, and when that backfired on her (even Biden threw her under the bus), they had to do something to make her look better.

And they failed. Again.

She has to have her staff do everything for her. How is that a leader? We already had that with Joe. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) October 9, 2024

She's not a leader.

This is a campaign ad disguised as a hurricane briefing. Shameless. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 9, 2024

It sure is.

With Kamalaneverything is fake and staged- fed questions, fed answers. — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 9, 2024

Yep. Because she can't answer questions on her own.

Come get your girl, @thedispatch https://t.co/1IXD6dUvdm — Can No Longer Be Neutral Navigator (@brookvole_kh) October 9, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Whoops! Got caught feeding her info on a live broadcast. https://t.co/7mqHhwCJH3 — Scott K (@SPeaKeesee) October 9, 2024

They sure did.

The whole Kamala Harris trying to suddenly appear important in these types of meetings is actually kinda cringe. https://t.co/cDD3V202Gs — VeryGeniusPhd (@VeryGeniusPhd) October 9, 2024

'I'm here! Pay attention to me!'

Such a fake and fraud https://t.co/MPDal9AmBN — Dawn Burwick (@txdbeth) October 9, 2024

Trying to hoodwink the American people.

Kamala Harris is currently getting briefed on Hurricane Milton and got caught in 4k telling her handlers "it's a live broadcast" while being fed the questions to ask.



LMFAOpic.twitter.com/cDQsoWatel — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2024

It's hilarious.

Although her staffers are going to have a bad Wednesday.

we're literally considering electing the entire cast of "WAG THE DOG". — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) October 9, 2024

Advertisement

And 'VEEP' -- heaven help us.

How is this woman going to be the president if she can't even handle a briefing on her own? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) October 9, 2024

She won't.

This dumbass needs to stay out of the spotlight or Trump is gonna win not just the EC but popular vote as well https://t.co/vnFEXoCc3d — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) October 9, 2024

We disagree -- we want to see more of her in the media. She's doing so well! Not.

Notice that she puts her hands completely over her mouth at this point in time https://t.co/mxwRXzJxhB — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 9, 2024

On a hot mic. She's so, so bad at this.

Putting Harris in a tiny box next to a handful of bureaucrats while her boss with the melted brain stumbles through guiding the discussion doesn’t exactly scream leadership. Not sure who thought this was a good idea https://t.co/OKEOgJp2u7 — a newsman (@a_newsman) October 9, 2024

This is all part of Kamala's media blitz, to try and get her out there in front of voters, and it's not going well for her campaign. At all.