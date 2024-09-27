NO LIE Detected: Netanyahu Calls UN a 'Swamp of Antisemitic Bile'
Cue the World's Tiniest Violin! Just Stop Oil Eco Terrorists Sentenced to Nearly Four Years in Prison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 27, 2024
Meme

Back in July, we told you about how the Just Stop Oil group was whining that one of their members was sentenced to four years behind bars for her role in blocking the roads during a protest. 

People are fed up with their nonsense, because blocking roads and throwing soup on priceless works of art and history is not only not a legitimate form of protest, it's the communist tactic of causing unrest and destruction.

So it will always warm the cockles of our hearts to see these eco-terrorists get sentenced to prison.

Just think about all the carbon your comrades won't be emitting while they're behind bars.

Should be, but we'll take what we can get.

They are.

Yeah, they really tried to frame this like an innocent act.

It wasn't.

Notice how sympathy is non-existent for them?

GOOD.

Heh.

Behavior which is punished stops.

It's that simple.

Hahahahahahaha.

We love Iowahawk.

And we're 100% certain the Lefties at Just Stop Oil like people going to prison for 'hate speech.'

Honestly, if they were funded by 'Big Oil' to harm the environmental movement, would they be doing anything differently?

It is a crime.

And no one is above the law.

That's the goal.

They should just think of it as a diehard commitment to the green lifestyle, complete with communal kitchens and showers they want to force on the rest of us.

