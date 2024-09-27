Cue the World's Tiniest Violin! Just Stop Oil Eco Terrorists Sentenced to Nearly Four Years in Prison

Back in July, we told you about how the Just Stop Oil group was whining that one of their members was sentenced to four years behind bars for her role in blocking the roads during a protest.

People are fed up with their nonsense, because blocking roads and throwing soup on priceless works of art and history is not only not a legitimate form of protest, it's the communist tactic of causing unrest and destruction.

So it will always warm the cockles of our hearts to see these eco-terrorists get sentenced to prison.

🥫 BREAKING: 3 YEARS 8 MONTHS COMBINED IN PRISON FOR THROWING SOUP



⛓️ Phoebe and Anna have just been sentenced to 2 years and 20 months in prison respectively after throwing soup over the glass frame of Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'.



🚔 Phoebe received a further 3 months for… pic.twitter.com/JBjCgObiic — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) September 27, 2024

Just think about all the carbon your comrades won't be emitting while they're behind bars.

Disgraceful. Should be 10 years. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 27, 2024

Should be, but we'll take what we can get.

Fantastic. Longer sentences would have been preferred but it’s a start. You people are disgraceful. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 27, 2024

They are.

Throwing soup *at what*?



Throw soup at your own stuff all day long and you don’t go to jail.



Throw soup at something that belongs to someone else, in this case all of humanity, and you go to jail.



It’s really simple. — Sarah St. Onge ن ♀🦬 (@She_Brings_Joy) September 27, 2024

Yeah, they really tried to frame this like an innocent act.

It wasn't.

They deserve longer sentences.

Stop throwing tantrums and destroying other’s property. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 27, 2024

Notice how sympathy is non-existent for them?

GOOD.

I hope the soup there is good. https://t.co/RJ2MaelIrd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 27, 2024

Heh.

This right here probably ended Just Stop Oil: two-year sentences in real prison for one of their stupid little museum stunts, and the promise of more to come. https://t.co/LJtyIEn2i3 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 27, 2024

Behavior which is punished stops.

It's that simple.

Hear me out on this: on visiting day you should bake them a cake with a can of soup and a can opener inside https://t.co/hpYVYkmPZJ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024

Hahahahahahaha.

We love Iowahawk.

Oh no, 2 years for throwing soup on a Van Gogh? In England?



It's a good thing they didn't post a nasty message on twitter or they would be doing real time. https://t.co/r8T2xAGlqJ — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 27, 2024

And we're 100% certain the Lefties at Just Stop Oil like people going to prison for 'hate speech.'

…Good?



Just Stop Oil does way more to hurt the cause of environmentalism than anything else. https://t.co/i5hTFrSG5U — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 27, 2024

Honestly, if they were funded by 'Big Oil' to harm the environmental movement, would they be doing anything differently?

Otherwise known as VANDALISM, which is a crime. https://t.co/YYRzXoYNji — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) September 27, 2024

It is a crime.

And no one is above the law.

Oh, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions! Now probably fewer people will throw soup at masterpieces and block traffic. https://t.co/rShZ1XrlMs — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 27, 2024

That's the goal.

“For throwing soup.” Uh… “conveniently left off the “…at 140 year old priceless work of art.” (This is otherwise known as vandalism). https://t.co/IJ8zbihftw — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 27, 2024

They should just think of it as a diehard commitment to the green lifestyle, complete with communal kitchens and showers they want to force on the rest of us.