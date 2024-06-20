Author Says We're Not Mad at Just Stop Oil, We’re Really at OURSELVES for Not Stopping Climate Change

Yesterday, we told you about the Just Stop Oil vandals damaging Stonehenge (and uniting people from all sides of the political spectrum in hatred of them and their antics).

People are sick of them. They damage priceless works of art, disrupt traffic, and damage ancient structures. Their entire purpose is not to raise awareness, but to tear down Western civilization to rebuild it in their communist vision.

We all know this. We all see this.

Except for author Matthew Todd. He's got a crystal ball, and he thinks he knows what's really behind our disdain of Just Stop Oil:

I don’t believe people are angry at Just Stop Oil. They’re actually angry at being reminded they are doing nothing to defend their children from this. #Stonehenge pic.twitter.com/T3iQawombB — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) June 19, 2024

Sure, Jan.

Whatever you say.

The environmentalist Left has been screaming about acid rain and how New York would be underwater in five years since this author was in grade school.

Not one of their predictions has come to fruition.

And since they can't argue their positions based on facts, logic, and reason, they resort to bullying vandalism in an attempt to destroy things.

Nope, everybody’s just angry at Just Stop Oil, F them and you — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 19, 2024

Bingo.

I can’t believe people are still buying into the climate hoax. We’ve only had 10 years to fix it for the last 60 years and no matter how much you restrict and tax, nothing ever changes. Sea level is the same now as it was when I was a kid and seasonal changes remain the same. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 20, 2024

They really mean it this time, though.

This is the same alarmist crap they’ve been throwing out since the 70’s.



The beach I went to as a young child is still there. The temperatures are nearly the same on a multi decade trend line.



This is about policy control. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) June 19, 2024

Yes it is. It's about enacting communism under the flag of environmentalism.

Don't fall for it.

No, I’m actually angry at Just Stop Oil. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) June 19, 2024

Same.

Maybe they would be better received if they actually vandalized the big multinational oil companies rather than museums, historical monuments, World Heritage sites and creating dangerous traffic incidents. — Ken Bannan (@bannan_ken) June 20, 2024

They wouldn't be, but at least they wouldn't be damaging priceless things.

The computer or phone you just posted this on require fossil fuel to manufacture. — ChatterBoxMuse ❂ (@ChatterBox_Muse) June 19, 2024

They always seem to forget this.

Of course you don't believe they're angry at JSO, it's because you live in your doomsday echo chamber and don't want to accept that most people liken JSO to domestic terrorists.🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jimmy Fallon (@EpochOfWhat) June 20, 2024

Because they are.

no, I *am* angry at just stop oil. I’m not even gonna reproduce, couldn’t care less about theoretical grandkids. just don’t think defacing an ancient monument that has great spiritual significance to a lot of people is an intelligent way to go about things 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ZNoR3hSHF2 — 𐐪 pixie 𐑂 (@pixiesthoughts) June 20, 2024

See? We hate JSO. That's all there is to it.

I drive my 2nd Tesla. I’ve worked in renewable energy & HUGE advocate of sustainability. If ever there was someone open to their message, it would be me. And yet I see this & immediately think “THOSE F$CKERS!” Imagine the impact on someone neutral or worse. This is ONLY HURTING🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/nYq7LhtKQX — impatienceisavirtue (@impatienceisav1) June 20, 2024

What a reality check.

Working proposal:

Get rid of the UN.

World would become much more livable. https://t.co/6pHbA4hoZT — Bruce D. Abramson, Ph.D., J.D. (@bdabramson) June 20, 2024

Let's test this theory.