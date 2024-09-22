What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip Al Harris Dinner Since 1984

After declining to do multiple debates, the Kamala Harris campaign changed their tune and wants to do a debate on CNN on October 23 (the buried lede here is she declined a debate on Fox News).

The Trump camp has -- so far -- refused. This writer believes that's the right move. The winning side doesn't demand a debate two weeks before the election. Outside of hardcore political circles, no one will care.

But the Kamala camp is trying to paint Trump as a coward for declining to have another three-on-one circus like ABC News.

That accusation might have a little more punch if Kamala would stop avoiding the press and public speaking engagements like the plague. One one hand, we get it: she can't even handle a softball interview with Oprah.

On the other, it's hard to maintain the position your opponent is afraid of you when you're the one ducking out of a charity event every presidential candidate has attended since 1984.

Kamala Harris to skip traditional Al Smith dinner, first time presidential candidate has ducked charity event since 1984 https://t.co/ZvYKvOlsMS pic.twitter.com/fEfTUtNHg0 — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2024

More from The New York Post:

This is no joking matter Vice President Kamala Harris has decided to dodge former president Trump and skip this year’s Al Smith Dinner — a major election year event that generations of candidates have attended — becoming the first presidential hopeful to duck out since failed presidential wannabe Walter Mondale in 1984. While Trump has agreed to go to the 79th iteration of the Archdiocese of New York’s dinner on Oct. 17, Harris’s camp says she will instead campaign in key battleground states on the final stretch before election day, her campaign told The Post.

This is definitely because 1) Kamala is incapable of getting up in front of a room of people and being (intentionally) funny, 2) Kamala is unable to be the target of a joke, and 3) it's a Catholic event. She has a disdain for religion and religious freedom, and those icky Catholics are pro-life so it doesn't surprise this writer she's avoiding it.

She can't do witty repartee and the campaign can't write it for her. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 22, 2024

Even if they could, she couldn't read it.

If she can’t sell abortion or pick up a big check, Kamala will pass. 😑 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) September 21, 2024

Yeah, somehow chanting 'Amber Nicole Thurman' wouldn't go over well with the Al Harris crowd.

She couldn’t figure out the accent to use, I guess. — Mr. Phil (@Phil_The_Aggie) September 22, 2024

Ouch.

She’s is hiding because she has no policies or abilities. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 21, 2024

Bingo.

She can’t handler the jokes about her. What a shame. So much for “unity.” At least Clinton had the balls to show up — Praying (@Noname60639560) September 22, 2024

No, she cannot. And yes, Clinton was brave enough to go.

Kamala is pathetic. That's one of the best events of every campaign year, where candidates can laugh at eachother. Kamala is robbing us of this entertainment. — J.R.Franklin (@JRFranklin15) September 22, 2024

Kamala doesn't care. She's actually a very, very joyless person.

In Poker, this is what some would call a BIG tell... https://t.co/ICnzn220S9 — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) September 22, 2024

It's a HUGE tell.

The last Democratic candidate hid and look at how that turned out for America https://t.co/C2eSGoLVzb — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 22, 2024

Yep. And she doesn't have COVID as an excuse.

She’s an embarrassingly weak person. If she can’t take the Al Smith dinner how can we expect her to negotiate with Putin of Xi? https://t.co/pj84y9tfev — Elon Marrs (@elonmarrs) September 21, 2024

She would fold like a cheap shirt in negotiations with either of them.

This is a far bigger deal than any debate. https://t.co/s5UnzRYo0h — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 22, 2024

The Trump campaign should be asking why she's afraid to show up.

If it’s not scripted, or she doesn’t have a Teleprompter in front of her, she’s not gonna go anywhere near it. Her handlers know very well the disaster that would cause for her . https://t.co/7MxonPHLyB — Miriam Riviera (@miriam_riviera) September 22, 2024

It would be like if the Hindenburg and Titanic had a baby.