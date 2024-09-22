What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip Al Harris Dinner Since 1984

You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After declining to do multiple debates, the Kamala Harris campaign changed their tune and wants to do a debate on CNN on October 23 (the buried lede here is she declined a debate on Fox News). 

The Trump camp has -- so far -- refused. This writer believes that's the right move. The winning side doesn't demand a debate two weeks before the election. Outside of hardcore political circles, no one will care. 

But the Kamala camp is trying to paint Trump as a coward for declining to have another three-on-one circus like ABC News.

That accusation might have a little more punch if Kamala would stop avoiding the press and public speaking engagements like the plague. One one hand, we get it: she can't even handle a softball interview with Oprah.

On the other, it's hard to maintain the position your opponent is afraid of you when you're the one ducking out of a charity event every presidential candidate has attended since 1984.

More from The New York Post:

This is no joking matter 

Vice President Kamala Harris has decided to dodge former president Trump and skip this year’s Al Smith Dinner — a major election year event that generations of candidates have attended — becoming the first presidential hopeful to duck out since failed presidential wannabe Walter Mondale in 1984.

While Trump has agreed to go to the 79th iteration of the Archdiocese of New York’s dinner on Oct. 17, Harris’s camp says she will instead campaign in key battleground states on the final stretch before election day, her campaign told The Post.

This is definitely because 1) Kamala is incapable of getting up in front of a room of people and being (intentionally) funny, 2) Kamala is unable to be the target of a joke, and 3) it's a Catholic event. She has a disdain for religion and religious freedom, and those icky Catholics are pro-life so it doesn't surprise this writer she's avoiding it.

Even if they could, she couldn't read it.

Yeah, somehow chanting 'Amber Nicole Thurman' wouldn't go over well with the Al Harris crowd.

Ouch.

Bingo.

No, she cannot. And yes, Clinton was brave enough to go.

Kamala doesn't care. She's actually a very, very joyless person.

It's a HUGE tell.

Yep. And she doesn't have COVID as an excuse.

She would fold like a cheap shirt in negotiations with either of them.

The Trump campaign should be asking why she's afraid to show up.

It would be like if the Hindenburg and Titanic had a baby.

