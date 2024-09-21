Harris Camp Challenges Opponent to CNN Debate Just Like the One Trump 'Said He Won' Against Biden

The Kamala Harris campaign would like to debate Donald Trump on CNN just a couple weeks before the presidential election:

Vice President Kamala Harris accepts invitation from CNN to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23. Trump has yet to respond. https://t.co/cVDbiO4g9d — CNN (@CNN) September 21, 2024

Advertisement

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23.



I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024

Hey, CNN debates have been lucky for the Democrats so far this year! Wait, maybe not.

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to a second debate with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23, challenging her Republican opponent to another face-off weeks before the presidential election. The debate, hosted by CNN, would take place at the network’s studios in Atlanta — an echo of the June showdown between Trump and President Joe Biden that proved disastrous for the president and ultimately precipitated the end of his reelection campaign.

Byron York has the alternate headline the MSM will avoid going with, but the wording of part of the Harris statement made us laugh a little:

The headline here is Harris dodges Fox News debate. pic.twitter.com/WnFNThzugx — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 21, 2024

The June debate against Biden that Trump "said he won"? That's hilarious! The Democrats pretty much said Trump won too because they threw Biden out the door not long after that debate.

Harris declining the Fox News debate and then suggesting one on CNN wasn't entirely unexpected.

If Kamala is too insecure to debate on FOX News, then she is too weak to sit across the table from Xi or Putin. https://t.co/wmK71pRBSa — Tandy (@dantypo) September 21, 2024

Harris could barely survive sitting across the table from Oprah.

Donald Trump has done two debates with wildly hostile networks. It’s enough. https://t.co/aeY9ojQqyo — Davis Vale (@DavisVale1) September 21, 2024

Trump SHOULD NOT do another CNN debate if @KamalaHarris won’t do a FOX debate. Period. https://t.co/NLrcJKh1oL — Cheryl Ingram (@cherylingram) September 21, 2024

In any case, the Trump campaign has already responded:

Asked about Harris' acceptance of the CNN invitation, a Trump spokesperson referred to the Republican former president's prior statements that there would be no more debates.

Perhaps the Trump campaign should re-offer the Fox News debate that Harris previously turned down.