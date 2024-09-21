Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As...
The Trump Campaign Needs to Put This 'Kamala's Wins' Endorsement Brag in an...
THUD: Mich. Dems Rushing to Rashida Tlaib's Defense Against a Cartoon Trip Hard...
IRS Agents' Union Thanks Kamala Harris for 'Inflation Reduction Act' Money With an...
Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ide...
Harris Campaign Keeps Trying to Make Distance From Biden and the POTUS Account...
Kamala Says Freedom Is Ours 'By Right' (Except for Speech, Guns and Whatever...
Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and...
Insufferable Scold AOC Gets SCHOOLED About 'Islamophobia' After Whining About Political Ca...
Riley Gaines' Calls Out MT Dem Jon Tester for Failing Women, Paying College...
FANNING THE FLAMES: Democrats Continue to Call Trump a 'Threat' Despite TWO Assassination...
Team Kamala Tells Jake Tapper Her Schedule is Much Too Busy to Take...
OH REALLY NOW? Kamala Harris Blamed Inflation on 'Price Gouging', Admits VERY FEW...
The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at...

Harris Camp Challenges Opponent to CNN Debate Just Like the One Trump 'Said He Won' Against Biden

Doug P.  |  2:33 PM on September 21, 2024
Meme

The Kamala Harris campaign would like to debate Donald Trump on CNN just a couple weeks before the presidential election: 

Advertisement

Hey, CNN debates have been lucky for the Democrats so far this year! Wait, maybe not.

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to a second debate with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23, challenging her Republican opponent to another face-off weeks before the presidential election. 

The debate, hosted by CNN, would take place at the network’s studios in Atlanta — an echo of the June showdown between Trump and President Joe Biden that proved disastrous for the president and ultimately precipitated the end of his reelection campaign.

Byron York has the alternate headline the MSM will avoid going with, but the wording of part of the Harris statement made us laugh a little:

The June debate against Biden that Trump "said he won"? That's hilarious! The Democrats pretty much said Trump won too because they threw Biden out the door not long after that debate.

Harris declining the Fox News debate and then suggesting one on CNN wasn't entirely unexpected.

Recommended

The Trump Campaign Needs to Put This 'Kamala's Wins' Endorsement Brag in an Ad RIGHT NOW
Doug P.
Advertisement

Harris could barely survive sitting across the table from Oprah.

In any case, the Trump campaign has already responded:

Asked about Harris' acceptance of the CNN invitation, a Trump spokesperson referred to the Republican former president's prior statements that there would be no more debates.

Perhaps the Trump campaign should re-offer the Fox News debate that Harris previously turned down. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Campaign Needs to Put This 'Kamala's Wins' Endorsement Brag in an Ad RIGHT NOW
Doug P.
Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ideology
Grateful Calvin
THUD: Mich. Dems Rushing to Rashida Tlaib's Defense Against a Cartoon Trip Hard Over Reality
Doug P.
The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at DeSantis Event
justmindy
Harris Campaign Keeps Trying to Make Distance From Biden and the POTUS Account Is NOT Allowing It
Doug P.
Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and Washing Clothes BY HAND
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Trump Campaign Needs to Put This 'Kamala's Wins' Endorsement Brag in an Ad RIGHT NOW Doug P.
Advertisement