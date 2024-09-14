Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess...
This Is a Form of CENSORSHIP: Mainstream Critics Continue Ignoring Matt Walsh's 'Am...
Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the...
MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Bide...
Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Ill...
USA Today Says Doug Emhoff Embodies (and Redefines) Masculinity
Postal Workers' Union Endorses Kamala Harris but Your Mail-In Ballot Will Be in...
The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed U...
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence'...
Brian Stelter Presents the New Lib Media Spin After Kamala Harris' Cringe-Tastic Interview
WATCH: Vice President Word Salad Explains to Press How She's Feeling About Pennsylvania...
There's Trouble in Paradise as 'Team Biden' Complains Kamala Didn't Defend Him at...
Kamala Harris' 1st Solo Interview Would Have Been Even MORE Cringe If Not...
AP Explains Why Harris Campaign Can Be Proud to Accept Endorsement From Evil...

We Regret to Inform You Kamala Harris LIED AGAIN: She's Coming for Your Guns via an 'Assault Weapons' Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris is a liar.

We know, we know. That's not exactly news. But when our rights are on the line, it's important to remind voters exactly what she'll do if elected.

Advertisement

Kamala said during the debate she would not ban guns, and it would've been nice if David Muir did his job and fact-checked her. Why? Because back in 2020, Kamala told Muir she'd sign executive orders on gun control (a statement that made Biden laugh at her). 

Tim Walz also promised they weren't going to ban guns, despite ample video evidence of Kamala promising to do just that.

And they were lying.

Because here's Kamala, calling for an assault weapons ban. AGAIN.

Gun control advocacy group Newtown Action insists this won't take away guns people already own, but we don't believe them, either.

'Big, scary guns we don't like.'

Which is all of them.

How quickly she forgot.

Recommended

Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the Democrats
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nailed it.

We're doubtful she's a gun owner, but if she is, we'll hazard a guess that any gun ban she proposes would apply to her the same way gas stove bans apply to her. That is to say, not at all.

This would be entertaining.

With video this time.

They won't because 1) they can't and 2) because not defining it means you can make any gun an 'assault weapon.'

She sure did.

Advertisement

It sure is.

Yes, they are.

We all remember it.

They do this because no media will call her out on her lie and ask her hard questions.

Tags: ASSAULT WEAPONS ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS GUNS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the Democrats
Brett T.
Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess WHY)
Amy Curtis
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
This Is a Form of CENSORSHIP: Mainstream Critics Continue Ignoring Matt Walsh's 'Am I Racist?'
Amy Curtis
MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden's Attorney
Amy Curtis
Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Illegals to Vote
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the Democrats Brett T.
Advertisement