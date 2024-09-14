We Regret to Inform You Kamala Harris LIED AGAIN: She's Coming for Your Guns via an 'Assault Weapons' Ban

Kamala Harris is a liar.

We know, we know. That's not exactly news. But when our rights are on the line, it's important to remind voters exactly what she'll do if elected.

Kamala said during the debate she would not ban guns, and it would've been nice if David Muir did his job and fact-checked her. Why? Because back in 2020, Kamala told Muir she'd sign executive orders on gun control (a statement that made Biden laugh at her).

Tim Walz also promised they weren't going to ban guns, despite ample video evidence of Kamala promising to do just that.

And they were lying.

Because here's Kamala, calling for an assault weapons ban. AGAIN.

Congress must renew the assault weapons ban. pic.twitter.com/S2GoeAbVpu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 14, 2024

Gun control advocacy group Newtown Action insists this won't take away guns people already own, but we don't believe them, either.

Let's start here first. Define assault weapons 👇 pic.twitter.com/EgxuFHmfBA — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 14, 2024

'Big, scary guns we don't like.'

Which is all of them.

"We aren't taking anyone's weapons away"

-You, three days ago — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 14, 2024

How quickly she forgot.

Nailed it.

We're doubtful she's a gun owner, but if she is, we'll hazard a guess that any gun ban she proposes would apply to her the same way gas stove bans apply to her. That is to say, not at all.

Could you please explain in detail, on camera, what an “assault weapon” is, so the American people know exactly what it is you’re trying to ban? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2024

This would be entertaining.

With video this time.

They can’t even define what a woman is, I am sure they can’t define what an assault weapon is either. https://t.co/FOjRFMzajg — Nathan Jackson (@GOPNateJackson) September 14, 2024

They won't because 1) they can't and 2) because not defining it means you can make any gun an 'assault weapon.'

So, just to be clear, you are taking people’s guns away. So you lied in the debate https://t.co/pUckCiQvBQ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2024

She sure did.

Make no mistake. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want your guns. All your guns. This just step one. https://t.co/gu9L9shxEj — James Hutton (@JEHutton) September 14, 2024

It sure is.

Anyone who wants to disarm you is your enemy. https://t.co/vxJp35ZTIP — A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) September 14, 2024

Yes, they are.

"I'm a gun owner, Tim is a gun owner, we aren't taking anyone's weapons away."



—The person in Kamala's earpiece, 3 days ago. https://t.co/X092DAat1d — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) September 14, 2024

We all remember it.

this is so funny to post after saying you're not coming for anyone's guns on national television lmao like this is looney tunes social media work right here https://t.co/W0b3n5NIXA — Frankie (@TellingFabel) September 14, 2024

They do this because no media will call her out on her lie and ask her hard questions.