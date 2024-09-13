WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU: Radical Gun Control Group Says Assault Weapons Ban Won't Take Away Our Guns

The Left is relentless in their pursuit of confiscating our guns. They insist it's only 'assault weapons' like the AR-15 -- even though most gun crime is committed with handguns. We all know it's a lie, and simply the first step to a full-on confiscation of guns like the one in Australia (one Kamala Harris supports).

So we don't believe Newtown Action, a radical gun control group, when they insist an 'assault weapons ban' won't take away guns already owned:

The NRA is lying to you. The assault weapons ban does not take away the weapons that are already owned. They know that S25, the Assault Weapons Ban legislation will halt the production of new weapons of war. https://t.co/qiHQJWYQXI — Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) September 13, 2024

The AR-15 is not a 'weapon of war.'

There are 22-40 million AR-15s in the United States. Stopping the production won't take them out of circulation. It's illogical to believe a ban on assault weapons won't include a mandatory 'buyback' (read: confiscation) of millions of so-called 'weapons of war.'

And you know how we know Newtown is lying? They locked replies.

What about the "buyback" program she supports? That's literally taking them away. You won't get them. We will not comply. https://t.co/rd4K8uovPr — 🇺🇸 Officer Mick O'Shaghennessy (@surgical3451) September 13, 2024

Nope. We will not comply.

What's an assault weapon and what makes it a weapon of war? https://t.co/97iUg2ecnx — Two bricks short (@didthat1x) September 13, 2024

They define 'assault weapon' as 'any weapon we don't like.'

Today, it's AR-15s. Tomorrow it's handguns.

Blocking replies I 👀 “WIMP” https://t.co/xhVl4LI6pb — Wade Gallagher (@GallagherWade23) September 13, 2024

Very wimpy.

Because they know they'd get wrecked in the replies.

@NewtownAction (1) You are craven cowards for shutting off replies. (2) No one who uses the phrase "weapons of war" in respect to American gun policy should be taken seriously. https://t.co/XNu4cMoF3D — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) September 13, 2024

Agree on all points.

How are we going to fight all those wars Dems want to fight without weapons? https://t.co/XYstvNnNAW — Sleepyeyedwhiner (@iamdogluke) September 13, 2024

Good question.

@NewtownAction Why did you lock the reply? Are you lying? https://t.co/MstychI1sB — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) September 13, 2024

Absolutely. Just like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz lied about guns this week.

Then they will go after the ones already owned. Also, you realize what kind of effect this will have on our economy, right? Multiple manufacturers and companies are going out of business. Thousands lossing their jobs. https://t.co/VDXn35q7Zo — Scooter Armory (@ScooterArmory) September 13, 2024

Of course they'll go after the guns we already own.

And -- despite all of Kamala's clamoring about an 'opportunity economy' -- they'll take away these jobs with family supporting wages because they don't like the industry.

Bank on that.