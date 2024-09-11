Tim Walz Tries to Reassure Us He and Kamala Aren't Coming for Our Guns, Gets WRECKED by Reality Instead

The Harris-Walz ticket are lying to you about guns. Earlier, we told you about the video of Kamala Harris -- speaking to last night's debate moderator/partisan hack David Muir in during the 2020 election -- wherein she said she would issue executive orders for gun control.

Advertisement

She's on record supporting an assault weapons ban as well as Australian-style gun confiscation. Here she is talking about a mandatory gun buyback:

2019. Kamala Harris promises a mandatory government plan for buyback of guns.



Second amendment? Oh well. pic.twitter.com/nMHyKWMOpT — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 11, 2024

Here's another one:

And -- as Kamala herself said last night -- her values have not changed.

The narrative, however, is that she and Tim Walz are gun owners, so they won't be taking our guns.

Kamala Harris and I are both gun owners.



We’re not going to take away your Second Amendment rights — we’re going to prevent your kids from getting shot at school. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 11, 2024

No one believes them.

Because they're lying.

Sure is.

Look at that.

So you don’t support an assault weapons ban? — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) September 11, 2024

An 'assault weapons ban' violates the Second Amendment.

This writer owns an AR-15. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would take that away from her.

Not a single child will be safer because of your bougie white political beliefs. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2024

Because it's not about keeping kids safe. It's about taking away guns.

You implemented draconian gun control in Minnesota and she literally wants to confiscate firearms. You're LYING. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 11, 2024

Yes, he is. So is Kamala.

Literally on her website.

Kamala Harris has literally said she will enact gun confiscation measures within the first 100 days of her presidency. https://t.co/p0iShrDGfJ — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 11, 2024

She did.

And her values have not changed. So why should we believe either of them now?

We can keep our weapons like we can keep our doctors…..amirite!? https://t.co/9LphmAO6CG — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) September 11, 2024

Remember that? Another Democrat promise broken.

Absolutely nobody believes that Harris owns and uses guns. Nobody. https://t.co/zq9NBUWqqa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 11, 2024

Not a soul.

That you own a gun does not tell me anything about whether you think I should be able to have one to protect my family. https://t.co/IzypfkuRU5 — Scroll Past This Tweet (@scrollpastthis) September 11, 2024

Advertisement

Spoiler alert: they don't think we should have guns.

Banning entire classes of firearms - like mag-fed semi-autos - is precisely what you want to do. And everyone knows it. https://t.co/CaHJP1rW3N — Dudley Brown (@dudleywbrown) September 11, 2024

Everyone knows it. They're not fooling anyone.

How, Tim? What's your plan that will not infringe on my rights, Tim? https://t.co/LWvVRflVYt — Ashley Dawn 🇺🇲 (@ONEnONLYashleyd) September 11, 2024

They plan to infringe on your rights.

Since when are y'all gun owners https://t.co/IQi0aYCcii — Emmy Silva (@Emmystexas) September 11, 2024

Since the debates.

Also, given how hard it is to have and own guns in California, some follow up about Kamala owning guns would be in order. If only we had an actual media.

But we don't.