It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are
BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump...
OOF: CNN's Post-Debate Poll Shows BIG Debate Win for Trump on the Economy
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Mike Lee Sets the Record Straight on Illegals Voting in U.S. Elections
Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering...
Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
OUCH! Harris Dodged 'Are People Better Off Than 4 Years Ago' Question but...
Widow of Firefighter Publicly Calls Out Biden for 'Flippant Remark' About Attending 9/11...
CNN Fact-Checker's Tally of Trump vs. Harris Lies During the Debate Is Another...
SAVAGE! Megyn Kelly Takes CNN 'Hack' APART for Smugly DEFENDING ABC Moderators Fact-Checki...
Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir...
FINISH HIM! JD Vance Wipes the ABC Floor With Jon Karl When Asked...
Ari Fleischer Torches CNN Host's Lecture to JD Vance About 'Promoting False Information'

Tim Walz Tries to Reassure Us He and Kamala Aren't Coming for Our Guns, Gets WRECKED by Reality Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 11, 2024
Townhall Media

The Harris-Walz ticket are lying to you about guns. Earlier, we told you about the video of Kamala Harris -- speaking to last night's debate moderator/partisan hack David Muir in during the 2020 election -- wherein she said she would issue executive orders for gun control.

Advertisement

She's on record supporting an assault weapons ban as well as Australian-style gun confiscation. Here she is talking about a mandatory gun buyback:

Here's another one:

And -- as Kamala herself said last night -- her values have not changed.

The narrative, however, is that she and Tim Walz are gun owners, so they won't be taking our guns.

No one believes them.

Because they're lying.

Sure is.

Look at that.

An 'assault weapons ban' violates the Second Amendment.

This writer owns an AR-15. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would take that away from her.

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Because it's not about keeping kids safe. It's about taking away guns.

Yes, he is. So is Kamala.

Literally on her website.

She did.

And her values have not changed. So why should we believe either of them now?

Remember that? Another Democrat promise broken.

Not a soul.

Advertisement

Spoiler alert: they don't think we should have guns.

Everyone knows it. They're not fooling anyone.

They plan to infringe on your rights.

Since the debates.

Also, given how hard it is to have and own guns in California, some follow up about Kamala owning guns would be in order. If only we had an actual media.

But we don't.

Tags: GUN CONTROL GUN OWNERS GUNS KAMALA HARRIS SECOND AMENDMENT TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump Gets the Last Laugh
justmindy
OOF: CNN's Post-Debate Poll Shows BIG Debate Win for Trump on the Economy
Amy Curtis
Rep. Andy Biggs Explains How Dems Have Altered Reality to Gaslight About Lowering Crime
Doug P.
Gosh, Would Be a Shame If THIS Video of Kamala Telling David Muir She'll TAKE Our Guns Went Viral (Watch)
Sam J.
Feckless Hillary Clinton Swings and Misses During Political Twitter Back and Forth
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE) Aaron Walker
Advertisement