They Know She's Gonna LOSE: The Economist Cries About Kamala's 'Uphill Struggle' in the Electoral College

We go through this same old song and dance every time a Republican wins the presidency. The Left melts down about the Electoral College, because it's somehow 'unfair' to let red states have a say in who our leader is. Or something.

Chris Hayes has called the Electoral College a 'national suicide pact' (gee, dramatic much?) and whined about the fact polls show Trump is favored to win the Electoral College but lose the irrelevant popular vote. He's not alone, however. The Australian Broadcasting Company also complained, as did a CNN reporter who melted down after being told Trump is going to win the Electoral College.

Now here's The Economist throwing its hat into the ring, and coming a hair's breadth away from calling the Electoral College 'systemic racism':

Our forecast model believes Kamala Harris will face an uphill struggle in the electoral college similar to Joe Biden four years ago. And it is this system, not the popular vote, that decides who becomes president https://t.co/nhMuWzshxc



Photo: Reuters pic.twitter.com/dfaT6jBxAc — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 12, 2024

Yes. It's this system that decides who is president, precisely to stop New York and California from always electing a Democrat.

But that's what the Left wants, and what democracy really is: mob rule.

Which is why America is not a democracy.

Here's what they whine about:

It is a common cliché in films: a character flicks through TV channels, seeing the same news story again and again. Pennsylvanians may feel as if their TV sets are mimicking the movies. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are pouring money into the state. The two campaigns have splurged $189m on advertising there since March, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, compared with $105m in Michigan, the second-highest spend. The people of Pennsylvania can blame the bombardment on the electoral college, which means that the leader of 330m Americans is chosen by a few thousand voters in swing states. This electoral system is an obstacle for Ms Harris, the Democratic nominee, as it was for Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton before her. Although our presidential forecast gives her a 71% chance of winning more votes than Mr Trump nationwide, she has only a 51% chance of winning the electoral college.

Yes. It works as intended.

Notice it wasn't 'systemic bias' when Biden won in 2020.

Weird how that works, huh?

The concept shouldn’t be tough for UK readers to grasp.



Your prime minister isn’t chosen by popular vote either but wins the post by her or his party winning a majority of seats — and whether each is won by a sliver or an avalanche makes no difference. — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) September 12, 2024

You'd think they'd realize this. But they don't.

The Electoral College guarantees that the minority has a say in who becomes President.



It's a feature, not a bug. And it's brilliant. — Stetson Wilson (@stet_dot_net) September 12, 2024

This is how the Left plays their game: when their candidates and ideas win, it's 'democracy' and mob rule is fine. When things they don't like win an actual democratic vote -- like Prop 8 did in California -- it's suddenly an affront to minority rights and they go to the courts to undermine the will of the people.

"Systemic bias". Interesting, because she seems to be benefiting from systemic bias. — eagle_bird (@EagleBird1233) September 12, 2024

But that's (D)ifferent.

States determine the election by state citizens going to the polls. One must look at the individual states as individual countries. — The Hoffman Lenses (@2bconsistent) September 12, 2024

The Democrats are welcome to try to make inroads in red states.

But they don't.

The electoral college was established to prevent mob rule. Stop acting like this is a bad thing. — Chappy (@old_chappy) September 12, 2024

It's a bad thing because they like the way the mob votes.

If NY and CA were red states, they'd be praising the Electoral College.

"systemic bias" = "the centuries-old rules we don't like when we lose" https://t.co/IKFk3d2Yty — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 12, 2024

Bingo.

The systemic issue of minority rights. https://t.co/cniNbbfGVK — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 12, 2024

Nailed it.

Blatant leftist propaganda headline count: 43/100 https://t.co/vZJRY4Brsm — nobody (@RadAltCen) September 12, 2024

Bingo.

It’s the only system America has ever had. For a reason. This election showcases that democrats have to do more than pander on policy trinkets to the people. So far they aren’t getting where they are asked to be.

Will they be held to account for the baked in lies of Team Blue’s… https://t.co/naLB4zX5ZS — ML (@ApeIt_INK) September 12, 2024

We hope they'll be held accountable.

'Systemic bias' like this puff piece by The Economist? 🙄 https://t.co/1IDoaCCipA — FTG \\\ (@Kman0777) September 12, 2024

Exactly.