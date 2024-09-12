Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
Donald Trump Says There Will Be No Third Debate
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House...
Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's...
Here's the NY Times' Ruling on Trump's Factual Debate Claim About Kamala Harris
GROAN! Hypocrite Ilhan Omar Has Concerns About Psychotic Rhetoric
On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom...
Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for...
Such a LOW BAR! CBS Reports Kamala Harris, One of the Least Popular...
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions...
WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking G...
After Ignoring Biden's Issues, Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Wants the Press to Scrutinize...
So, NOW You Can Define a Woman? Joe Biden's Intern REALLY Eff'd Up...

They Know She's Gonna LOSE: The Economist Cries About Kamala's 'Uphill Struggle' in the Electoral College

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 12, 2024
Twitter

We go through this same old song and dance every time a Republican wins the presidency. The Left melts down about the Electoral College, because it's somehow 'unfair' to let red states have a say in who our leader is. Or something.

Advertisement

Chris Hayes has called the Electoral College a 'national suicide pact' (gee, dramatic much?) and whined about the fact polls show Trump is favored to win the Electoral College but lose the irrelevant popular vote. He's not alone, however. The Australian Broadcasting Company also complained, as did a CNN reporter who melted down after being told Trump is going to win the Electoral College.

Now here's The Economist throwing its hat into the ring, and coming a hair's breadth away from calling the Electoral College 'systemic racism':

Yes. It's this system that decides who is president, precisely to stop New York and California from always electing a Democrat.

But that's what the Left wants, and what democracy really is: mob rule.

Which is why America is not a democracy.

Here's what they whine about:

It is a common cliché in films: a character flicks through TV channels, seeing the same news story again and again. Pennsylvanians may feel as if their TV sets are mimicking the movies. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are pouring money into the state. The two campaigns have splurged $189m on advertising there since March, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, compared with $105m in Michigan, the second-highest spend. The people of Pennsylvania can blame the bombardment on the electoral college, which means that the leader of 330m Americans is chosen by a few thousand voters in swing states.

This electoral system is an obstacle for Ms Harris, the Democratic nominee, as it was for Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton before her. Although our presidential forecast gives her a 71% chance of winning more votes than Mr Trump nationwide, she has only a 51% chance of winning the electoral college.

Recommended

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes. It works as intended.

Notice it wasn't 'systemic bias' when Biden won in 2020.

Weird how that works, huh?

You'd think they'd realize this. But they don't.

This is how the Left plays their game: when their candidates and ideas win, it's 'democracy' and mob rule is fine. When things they don't like win an actual democratic vote -- like Prop 8 did in California -- it's suddenly an affront to minority rights and they go to the courts to undermine the will of the people.

But that's (D)ifferent.

Advertisement

The Democrats are welcome to try to make inroads in red states.

But they don't.

It's a bad thing because they like the way the mob votes.

If NY and CA were red states, they'd be praising the Electoral College.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

Bingo.

We hope they'll be held accountable.

Advertisement

Exactly.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTORAL COLLEGE KAMALA HARRIS THE ECONOMIST 2024 ELECTION SYSTEMIC RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet
Sam J.
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's Lines
Brett T.
HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS for Kamala
Sam J.
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate Sam J.
Advertisement