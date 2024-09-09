WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...
TROLL KING: Matt Walsh Tricks Anti-Racist Loon Robin DiAngelo Into Paying Reparations to...
Memes Show Donald Trump Saving America’s Cats and Ducks
'We Are All Connected in the Great Circle of Life': Actor James Earl...
Put the Box of Wine Down, Ma'am: Jen Rubin Calls Deportation of Illegals...
KJP Says It’s Important to Note the Big Role Kamala Harris has had...
Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but...
HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning...
Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a...
John Kirby's Attempt to Shift Blame for Biden-Harris' Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster Is a...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women (Can She Even DEFINE the...
John Kirby Swears There's Been Tons of 'Accountability' for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War
Sloganeering, NOT Policy: Kamala Harris Campaign FINALLY Posts Her Platform, and It's Unin...

Does THIS Count As Foreign Election Interference? Australian News Org Whines About the Electoral College

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Christo, Pool, File

We love how they preface this piece with the word 'analysis' in ALL CAPS, as if this is some breaking news update.

America is not a democracy. We are a constitutional republic, one that elects the president via the Electoral College. The Electoral College is a brilliant system designed to make sure every state gets an equal say in who is elected president.

Advertisement

It also means it's possible for a candidate to win the national popular vote (which is meaningless), and still lose the presidency.

And that's a good thing.

So here's the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), acting like this is shocking, unacceptable news:

They write:

It has been a dream start to Kamala Harris's bid for the White House.

The party's convention was a raging success, crowds are packing into her campaign rallies and the Democratic presidential nominee is now pulling ahead of Donald Trump in several national opinion polls.

With two months until the election, her supporters are daring to dream big.

"She's certainly going to win the popular vote by millions of votes," two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders declared this week on ABC America.

But he was less confident about the bigger picture, only going as far as saying he felt Harris has a "very good chance" of winning the election.

'A dream start'? Really?

The DNC was a 'raging success'? Ha!

And we thought American media fawning over Kamala was bad.

Good gravy.

Recommended

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This makes their piece even more ridiculous.

Also -- they want an America governed by the insanity of New York and California.

We'll pass on that.

You'd think so-called journalists -- in Australia and elsewhere -- would do some basic research.

Absolute knobs.

Because they really, really want it to matter.

And they hate that they can't rule via mob.

We've lost all semblance of reading comprehension.

Advertisement

They'll be shocked, we're sure.

They could.

They won't.

But they could.

Probably wise.

Tags: AUSTRALIA DONALD TRUMP ELECTORAL COLLEGE KAMALA HARRIS POPULAR VOTE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
Memes Show Donald Trump Saving America’s Cats and Ducks
Brett T.
TROLL KING: Matt Walsh Tricks Anti-Racist Loon Robin DiAngelo Into Paying Reparations to His Producer
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Put the Box of Wine Down, Ma'am: Jen Rubin Calls Deportation of Illegals 'Ethnic Cleansing'
Grateful Calvin
John Kirby's Attempt to Shift Blame for Biden-Harris' Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster Is a MASSIVE Fail
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement