Does THIS Count As Foreign Election Interference? Australian News Org Whines About the Electoral College

We love how they preface this piece with the word 'analysis' in ALL CAPS, as if this is some breaking news update.

America is not a democracy. We are a constitutional republic, one that elects the president via the Electoral College. The Electoral College is a brilliant system designed to make sure every state gets an equal say in who is elected president.

It also means it's possible for a candidate to win the national popular vote (which is meaningless), and still lose the presidency.

And that's a good thing.

So here's the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), acting like this is shocking, unacceptable news:

ANALYSIS: Getting more votes — even millions more than your opponent — isn't a guarantee of electoral success in the US. https://t.co/xyT01YOsI7 — ABC News (@abcnews) September 8, 2024

They write:

It has been a dream start to Kamala Harris's bid for the White House. The party's convention was a raging success, crowds are packing into her campaign rallies and the Democratic presidential nominee is now pulling ahead of Donald Trump in several national opinion polls. With two months until the election, her supporters are daring to dream big. "She's certainly going to win the popular vote by millions of votes," two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders declared this week on ABC America. But he was less confident about the bigger picture, only going as far as saying he felt Harris has a "very good chance" of winning the election.

'A dream start'? Really?

The DNC was a 'raging success'? Ha!

And we thought American media fawning over Kamala was bad.

Good gravy.

It’s the same in Australia 🇦🇺



We don’t select our leaders on who most Australians vote for



It’s who wins their seats



Can you imagine how dystopian America would be if New York and California were able to dictate the laws in every state? — Billy Carruthers (@BillyCarruther3) September 8, 2024

This makes their piece even more ridiculous.

Also -- they want an America governed by the insanity of New York and California.

We'll pass on that.

Read a U.S. history textbook. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 9, 2024

You'd think so-called journalists -- in Australia and elsewhere -- would do some basic research.

Yes, dears. We’re a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy. Democracies are mob rule, & we used to be smarter than that.



Go back to middle school civics class, you absolute knobs. pic.twitter.com/kZ9i7qZaQk — Atheseus (@QuantumMagick) September 9, 2024

Absolute knobs.

It’s a federation of sovereign states



Why would the popular vote matter — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) September 9, 2024

Because they really, really want it to matter.

By design.



Can’t import voters into a single friendly state.



Or buy slaves to prop up the popular vote.



Can’t have some west coast city dictate terms for a midwestern State.



No mob rule. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) September 9, 2024

And they hate that they can't rule via mob.

Constitutions, even those written down, appear hard to understand. https://t.co/Bvse77vcDz — Jerry Hendrix (@JerryHendrixII) September 9, 2024

We've lost all semblance of reading comprehension.

Now do Canada and Australia https://t.co/oZx6W2WAUP — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) September 9, 2024

They'll be shocked, we're sure.

The US is an enormous federal country like Canada or Australia … its electoral college (and Senate) is designed to ensure the territorial republic is represented & also protected from a few urban majorities. Democrats could always moderate/get better candidates? https://t.co/D1KrPWklo4 — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) September 8, 2024

They could.

They won't.

But they could.

TLDR: Foreigners have thoughts, but we don’t think of them at all https://t.co/6Br17fgS74 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2024

Probably wise.