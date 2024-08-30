Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National Suicide Pact'

Despite all the talk of Kamala Harris having the momentum and joyfully vibing her way into the White House, the Left sure don't act like their candidate is the shoo-in they're telling us she is.

How does this writer know that? Well, she's seeing a lot of hysterical whining about the Electoral College. That's always the Left's default response when their candidates lose the presidential election.

Chris Hayes has been especially sore about the Electoral College of late, cause polls are essentially tied. He called it an 'insane, unworkable mess' (that's worked just fine for the last 237 years) and now it's a 'national suicide pact' and 'wildly dangerous.'

Independent of the model itself, it's clear as day the electoral college is, to quote the great justice Jackson a national suicide pact. Just a wildly dangerous institution that undermines democracy but also creates all manner of rube-goldberg machinery to be attacked by bad… https://t.co/NROBirf3yt — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 29, 2024

Take a chill pill, Chris.

In the most recent UK election, Labour got one-third of the votes but two-thirds of the seats.



The runoff in France was manipulated by parties so as to deny victory to the plurality winner from the first round.



No major country elects its executive directly via popular vote. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 29, 2024

But that's different. Somehow.

Hey Chris any thoughts on the FBI intervening on Biden’s behalf in the 2016 election?



Or does your gnashing of teeth and rending of garments go in only one direction? — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) August 29, 2024

Only one direction. In perpetuity.

Oh I see we're back to the "Electoral College is bad" discourse. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 29, 2024

Which tells us things can't be going well for Kamala.

Crissy, pure democracy is EVIL. Any reasonably well-read person, i.e., not you, knows this. All of human history proves this. Our Founders & the Framers of the Constitution all knew that democracy = mob rule, which always leads to totalitarianism. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) August 29, 2024

Chris is arrogant (or naive) enough to think his party would always rule in a direct democracy.

He never fathoms that a guy like Trump could get the popular vote. He wouldn't like that.

If it’s a suicide pact, how have we been living with it for 230+ years? 🤡 — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) August 30, 2024

THANK. YOU.

Bingo.

Yeah, democracy needs to be undermined because it is in its essential, unchecked form mob rule. — Wade (@mreasycredit1) August 29, 2024

Bingo!

Remember this, Pajama Boy? You lost. Now you want to change the rules. Shut yo a** pic.twitter.com/akWg7qpVUN — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 29, 2024

Yeah. We don't remember the Left whining when Obama won the Electoral College.

“things that work and have always worked and show no signs of not working are suicide pacts, actually” — Pudge (@pudgenet) August 30, 2024

And he argued that with a straight face.

Adorbs.

I'll make you a deal:



We get rid of the EC if states can go back to being independent governments and run themselves apart from the federal government except for the Constitution.



Make 10A Great Again https://t.co/NmHa4n6Axb — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 30, 2024

He'd have a stroke if this happened.

These people with a juvenile understanding of constitutional issues think they're smarter than you. https://t.co/YgnkBTNM78 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 30, 2024

Yeah, they're not smarter than we are.

If they thought the Electoral College gave the commies any political advantage, they'd defend it to the death. https://t.co/GV7kPmOclM — JimDelRey (Surprise Convention Speaker Checkmark) (@JimDelRey) August 30, 2024

As we said -- no one on the Left whined about it when Obama won.

It's all partisan hackery.

The electoral college makes perfect sense when you consider state sovereignty is a very important check on federal power. What’s “dangerous” is questioning the clear logic of that to concentrate national political power in a few small populous regions. https://t.co/obwjafp60K — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 30, 2024

But Chris likes the way those populous regions vote.

No.



Getting rid of the EC is the real suicide pact.



Hayes is as usual 100% backward. https://t.co/5tQ3KUOVV4 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 30, 2024

Being 100% backward is his brand.

"Unless you change the system the republic has had since it started, in order to help Democrats win politically, it's a suicide pact" is not a serious position.



It's a poorly-considered cover for a raw power grab. https://t.co/8p9pWqiMuk — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 30, 2024

And that's all it is: a raw power grab.

It isn’t a suicide pact, it’s a barbed wire fence to hold the frothing mobs of democracy at bay.



It dilutes the power of population just enough to let all voices be heard, but not erase the individual vote.



You’re just not smart enough to see it. https://t.co/bB7wSjXWpI — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) August 29, 2024

He hates that Republicans in Oklahoma get a say the same as a Lefty in California.

And that's what it's all about.