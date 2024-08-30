Chill, Dude: Hysterical Partisan Hack Chris Hayes Calls the Electoral College a 'National Suicide Pact'

WATCH: Commie Kamala Harris Makes It VERY CLEAR She Will Censor Social Media,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 30, 2024
Townhall Media

Despite all the talk of Kamala Harris having the momentum and joyfully vibing her way into the White House, the Left sure don't act like their candidate is the shoo-in they're telling us she is.

How does this writer know that? Well, she's seeing a lot of hysterical whining about the Electoral College. That's always the Left's default response when their candidates lose the presidential election.

Chris Hayes has been especially sore about the Electoral College of late, cause polls are essentially tied. He called it an 'insane, unworkable mess' (that's worked just fine for the last 237 years) and now it's a 'national suicide pact' and 'wildly dangerous.'

Take a chill pill, Chris.

But that's different. Somehow.

Only one direction. In perpetuity.

Which tells us things can't be going well for Kamala.

Chris is arrogant (or naive) enough to think his party would always rule in a direct democracy.

He never fathoms that a guy like Trump could get the popular vote. He wouldn't like that.

THANK. YOU.

Bingo.

Bingo!

Yeah. We don't remember the Left whining when Obama won the Electoral College.

And he argued that with a straight face.

Adorbs.

He'd have a stroke if this happened.

Yeah, they're not smarter than we are.

As we said -- no one on the Left whined about it when Obama won.

It's all partisan hackery.

But Chris likes the way those populous regions vote.

Being 100% backward is his brand.

And that's all it is: a raw power grab.

He hates that Republicans in Oklahoma get a say the same as a Lefty in California.

And that's what it's all about.

Tags: 2024 CHRIS HAYES DEMOCRACY ELECTORAL COLLEGE MSNBC 2024 ELECTION

