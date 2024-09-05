You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College

President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 05, 2024
Twitchy

Chris Hayes has called the Electoral College a 'national suicide pact' (dramatic much?) and got schooled by a legal immigrant on why the EC is so important.

Now that polls are showing Trump is likely to win the EC -- and with it, the presidency -- while Kamala Harris takes the popular vote, he's whining again.

It's worked fine this entire time.

What Chris has his panties in a twist about is the fact California and New York don't get to decide all our elections.

Cope and seeth.

Bingo.

Chris hates this.

This would be hilarious, not gonna lie.

Absolutely nothing stopping the Democratic Party from trying to win red states.

Exactly. We don't remember hearing any whining about the EC when Bill Clinton or Barack Obama won.

Because reasons.

They sure do.

They're all hypocrites.

BOOM.

Just as Chris would refuse to be governed by Texas, Montana, or South Dakota.

They're always too short sighted to see this.

And we still have two months until the election.

