You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College

Chris Hayes has called the Electoral College a 'national suicide pact' (dramatic much?) and got schooled by a legal immigrant on why the EC is so important.

Now that polls are showing Trump is likely to win the EC -- and with it, the presidency -- while Kamala Harris takes the popular vote, he's whining again.

Advertisement

phenomenal system. the best. gotta keep it forever. https://t.co/0MPWA2mfUw — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 5, 2024

It's worked fine this entire time.

What Chris has his panties in a twist about is the fact California and New York don't get to decide all our elections.

Cope and seeth.

yeah.



it’s supposed to work that way.



took some compromise to get this settled at the founding.



stops states like california and new york from imposing their will on the less populous ones. — David Willis (@davidwillis138) September 5, 2024

Bingo.

Chris hates this.

I hope Trump loses the popular vote vying 15 million and still wins the electoral college. — Sɴᴀᴋᴇsᴋɪɴ Jᴀᴄᴋᴇᴛ (@SnakeSkin_J) September 5, 2024

This would be hilarious, not gonna lie.

Break up California, then.



Or let's get the British system where a party can get 2/3rds of the seats with 1/3rd of the vote.



Or you could just play the game by the rules. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 5, 2024

Absolutely nothing stopping the Democratic Party from trying to win red states.

The team you play for loves the electoral college when they see it as an advantage.



Which says a lot about you. pic.twitter.com/cIEnsg17Ow — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 5, 2024

Exactly. We don't remember hearing any whining about the EC when Bill Clinton or Barack Obama won.

I’ve yet to see you explain why the election should only be determined by large cities. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 5, 2024

Because reasons.

Its the American system of democracy.



I understand that many progressives hate American democracy. https://t.co/NgsGOTxPBv — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 5, 2024

They sure do.

it really is amazing how all these ppl pretended to care about norms and rules or that trump would be an authoritarian



biggest hypocrites in the world work in national news media https://t.co/FGzGfLeQoa — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 5, 2024

They're all hypocrites.

Why would we give up what we agreed to in joining the Union because you are unhappy we refuse to be dominated by your allies. https://t.co/HDnSaRXCio — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 5, 2024

BOOM.

I refuse to be governed by Chicago, NYC and LA. We either keep the bargain that was previously negotiated or should you force a new bargain you will also have to accept that not everyone will decide your way is their chosen way. And it will get ugly. https://t.co/kSquQmo8SV — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) September 5, 2024

Advertisement

Just as Chris would refuse to be governed by Texas, Montana, or South Dakota.

Committed liberals such as @chrislhayes do not understand to what extent the electoral college protects them. Protected in 2020. Is protecting in 2024. https://t.co/T8G3tRnoKl. Just imagine that Trump needed these 11,000 votes from Alabama or Tennessee, not Georgia. https://t.co/KYetOEyL1Q — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) September 5, 2024

They're always too short sighted to see this.

In case you were wondering why Chris Hayes has been more erratic lately, this is why. pic.twitter.com/EVXtgmoUCS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2024

And we still have two months until the election.