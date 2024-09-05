BASED: John Fetterman BLASTS Meta Oversight Board for Saying Anti-Israel Slogan Isn't Hate Speech

We've genuinely got to hand it to PA Senator John Fetterman. He's turned out to be a fair, reasonable, and principled Democrat (a rarity these days). When it comes to Israel and the Democratic Party's antisemitism problem, Fetterman is a refreshing voice of sanity.

He declined to attend the DNC in Chicago, and has taken a strong pro-Israel stance that includes mocking pro-Hamas supporters.

So when Meta's Oversight Board determined the genocidal slogan 'From the river to the sea' wasn't hate speech, Fetterman was right there to take them to task for it:

F**k that.



It’s blatant antisemitic hate speech calling for the elimination of Israel from the map. pic.twitter.com/Ipq4llIcnL — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 4, 2024

He's right.

'From the river to the sea' is a way of saying wipe Israel -- and Jews -- off the map. Such a statement about any other demographic group would not be tolerated.

Zuckerberg has always been a corrupt sellout. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) September 4, 2024

But he's sorry he got busted suppressing and censoring political information on Facebook. Or something.

Y'all. We gigglesnorted at this.

Meta's Oversight board is extremely antisemitic, tone-deaf or just plain stupid. — The World According To Rich (@rich_toronto) September 4, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', our friend.

And remember when Tlaib hung displayed a map of the Middle East in her office in the Capitol --"covering up" Israel? She also chanted, "From the River to the Sea." https://t.co/plRwDS1fIR — TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) September 4, 2024

Absolutely unacceptable.

I haven't felt this way about a politician in forever. https://t.co/Be60p8Bk2o — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 4, 2024

As we said, he's been a pleasant surprise.

Good on him, indeed.

Fetterman has been the most consistent and unapologetic member of his party on this and it ain't even close... https://t.co/lilq0DRGZH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 4, 2024

Not even close.

Rx Stop making me like you, John! https://t.co/yoev0iDPS3 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 4, 2024

We can't help it. We like him.

Fetterman is not Jewish. But he is more Jewish than every Jewish Democrat in Congress. And he is more Jewish than Zuckerberg, who along fellow kapos Iger and Roberts and Zaslov and Sulzberger use their media outlets to promote anti-Semitic lies like this: https://t.co/3K2G9vzvyZ — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) September 4, 2024

He's doing the right thing.

The @Meta "oversight board" is an entirely artificial corporate invention whose members have zero legitimacy or accountability. Zuckerberg should pull the plug now. https://t.co/c5pwZDByTk — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) September 4, 2024

He should. But he won't.

Fetterman is what Schumer claimed to be for years https://t.co/XCg2sDHWFu — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) September 4, 2024

He sure is. That's gotta annoy Schumer, no?

He sure is.