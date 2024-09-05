Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...
BASED: John Fetterman BLASTS Meta Oversight Board for Saying Anti-Israel Slogan Isn't Hate Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We've genuinely got to hand it to PA Senator John Fetterman. He's turned out to be a fair, reasonable, and principled Democrat (a rarity these days). When it comes to Israel and the Democratic Party's antisemitism problem, Fetterman is a refreshing voice of sanity.

He declined to attend the DNC in Chicago, and has taken a strong pro-Israel stance that includes mocking pro-Hamas supporters.

So when Meta's Oversight Board determined the genocidal slogan 'From the river to the sea' wasn't hate speech, Fetterman was right there to take them to task for it:

He's right.

'From the river to the sea' is a way of saying wipe Israel -- and Jews -- off the map. Such a statement about any other demographic group would not be tolerated.

But he's sorry he got busted suppressing and censoring political information on Facebook. Or something.

Y'all. We gigglesnorted at this.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', our friend.

Absolutely unacceptable.

As we said, he's been a pleasant surprise.

Good on him, indeed.

Not even close.

We can't help it. We like him.

He's doing the right thing.

He should. But he won't.

He sure is. That's gotta annoy Schumer, no?

He sure is.

Tags: FACEBOOK HATE SPEECH ISRAEL PENNSYLVANIA SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS

