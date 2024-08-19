'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC

We're kind of digging John Fetterman 2.0, not even gonna lie, and this is just one of the reasons why. The Democratic National Convention kicked off today, and Fetterman will NOT be in attendance.

Sen. Fetterman not attending the DNC in Chicago is a bfd. https://t.co/VtJb3X5V8s — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 19, 2024

Now, Fetterman has told a reporter for The Free Press it has nothing to do with his pro-Israel stance being at odds with the party's overwhelming support for Palestine, but seeing the already growing number of pro-Palestinian protestors, it's common sense that he wouldn't exactly be welcomed with open arms.

According to The Free Press:

In the months following October 7, Fetterman has become the bête noire of progressive activists who have booed him outside the Capitol; descended on his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania; and who have demonstrated outside his Philadelphia office every Friday for months chanting, 'Let Gaza live,' and 'Cease-fire now.' Online they call him 'Genocide John.'

Fetterman's Communications Director, Carrie Adams, was quick to separate herself from her boss, too:

No room for Fetterman in the progressive Democrat Party of Palestinisnism. https://t.co/hIeitiyapz — Rod Sales 🏹 ✡︎🎗️ (@sanhedrin72a4) August 19, 2024

Indeed, that seems to be the case.

It shows how out of the mainstream the Democrats now are on this issue. @SenFettermanPA is with the vast majority of Americans on support for Israel. But he can't go to the DNC. https://t.co/oYml2bHJjZ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) August 19, 2024

"There is perhaps no one in the party right now more unlike John Fetterman than Kamala Harris."



Fetterman is a pariah in his own party because he doesn't support terrorists. That tells you a lot about kh. https://t.co/tjyVMe0UUf — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) August 19, 2024

“It’s true that he’d embraced border security, but his real crime—the thing that had alienated him from the progressives—was Israel. They don’t let him forget it.”

👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/bgSP92r0xN — DebMoley (@DeborahMoleswo1) August 19, 2024

With a little gentle coaxing, we could bring him over. — Jack - and another thing, Vonnegut! (@MaestrodeTejas) August 19, 2024

Could be?

What’s happening in chicago this week is anti-democratic. Installing a radical leftist who couldn’t win a single primary because of her radical policy ideas. Voters don’t matter. — Caged_Bird_Sings (@CagedSings) August 19, 2024

Did he get cured from the “woke” virus? Is that even possible? — Ms.G (@GSchifanelli) August 19, 2024

It's still mind-blowing that an organic brain issue made him an unrepentant progressive lunatic, and recovery from said issue made the most reasonable Democrat in the Senate. — Orbital Design Lab (@orbitdesignlab) August 19, 2024

This writer has always said that the stroke he had may have factory reset his brain.

I bet he becomes an independent. He seems to be transforming into a Kristen Sinema or a Joe Manchin type democrat, sort of — Casey 👫🇺🇸🐘 (@CaseyHarsh) August 19, 2024

I wouldn't be surprised if security told him not to go. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) August 19, 2024

Can't risk it with all those super peaceful protestors.

If Fetterman went to Chicago, the Antifa/BLM/Intifada militias would lynch him as a heretic against the new progressive Democratic Party. — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) August 19, 2024

Wherever you land on the issue, this week at the DNC is sure to be interesting.