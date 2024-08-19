Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and...
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for...
Television Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at 88
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since...
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn...
Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe...
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is...
CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge...
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Tim Walz is FAR from Likable and His Classism Should Repulse Americans
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well...
This Does Not Spark Joy: DNC Demonstrates CLEAR Choice This Election Year
Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About...

'BIG Freakin' Deal': John Fetterman Will NOT Attend the 2024 DNC

Laura W.  |  10:22 AM on August 19, 2024
Townhall Media

We're kind of digging John Fetterman 2.0, not even gonna lie, and this is just one of the reasons why. The Democratic National Convention kicked off today, and Fetterman will NOT be in attendance.

Advertisement

Now, Fetterman has told a reporter for The Free Press it has nothing to do with his pro-Israel stance being at odds with the party's overwhelming support for Palestine, but seeing the already growing number of pro-Palestinian protestors, it's common sense that he wouldn't exactly be welcomed with open arms.

According to The Free Press:

In the months following October 7, Fetterman has become the bête noire of progressive activists who have booed him outside the Capitol; descended on his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania; and who have demonstrated outside his Philadelphia office every Friday for months chanting, 'Let Gaza live,' and 'Cease-fire now.' Online they call him 'Genocide John.' 

Fetterman's Communications Director, Carrie Adams, was quick to separate herself from her boss, too:

Indeed, that seems to be the case.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Could be?

Advertisement

This writer has always said that the stroke he had may have factory reset his brain.

Can't risk it with all those super peaceful protestors.

Wherever you land on the issue, this week at the DNC is sure to be interesting.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DNC ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'
Doug P.
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since 2014
Doug P.
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for Our Guns (WATCH)
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement