Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 18, 2024

Massive damage has already been done to the FBI from within the organization. Word is that a lot of senior FBI officials are lawyering up in anticipation of being prosecuted by President-elect Donald Trump. They think Trump will seek retribution, but retribution for what? Everything they did was above board, according to them.

We'd be happy if all of the "former" members of the intelligence community would just shut up, but one former FBI agent says that Trump's nomination of Kash Patel would do "massive damage" to the FBI.

Lauren Irwin reports:

Former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner said if President-elect Trump chooses loyalist and former Trump administration aide Kash Patel to lead the FBI, it would do “massive damage” to the agency.

“Putting someone like Kash Patel in the position of director of the FBI is, I believe, extremely, extremely dangerous because … his resume isn’t traditional,” Brunner said Sunday on CNN.

Brunner later added that Patel “has no experience leading an organization, no less a Cub Scout pack.”

His resume isn't traditional. That's the whole point.

According to The Hill, Brunner noted there will be hundreds of employees who are “unjustly fired.” They should just quit in protest — it will save DOGE from having to fire them.

They should consider themselves lucky if DOGE doesn't shut down the FBI.

There's one former FBI agent to counter The Hill's one former FBI agent. 

It's funny just how many people in the Biden administration think they are in Trump's sights for revenge and retaliation. Revenge for what?

