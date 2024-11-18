Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI

Massive damage has already been done to the FBI from within the organization. Word is that a lot of senior FBI officials are lawyering up in anticipation of being prosecuted by President-elect Donald Trump. They think Trump will seek retribution, but retribution for what? Everything they did was above board, according to them.

We'd be happy if all of the "former" members of the intelligence community would just shut up, but one former FBI agent says that Trump's nomination of Kash Patel would do "massive damage" to the FBI.

Kash Patel would do "massive damage" to FBI: Ex-agent https://t.co/aMMRlI7obb — The Hill (@thehill) November 18, 2024

Lauren Irwin reports:

Former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner said if President-elect Trump chooses loyalist and former Trump administration aide Kash Patel to lead the FBI, it would do “massive damage” to the agency. “Putting someone like Kash Patel in the position of director of the FBI is, I believe, extremely, extremely dangerous because … his resume isn’t traditional,” Brunner said Sunday on CNN. Brunner later added that Patel “has no experience leading an organization, no less a Cub Scout pack.”

His resume isn't traditional. That's the whole point.

According to The Hill, Brunner noted there will be hundreds of employees who are “unjustly fired.” They should just quit in protest — it will save DOGE from having to fire them.

You don't have to sell him to us. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 18, 2024

I can only get so excited. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 18, 2024

Let's go then!!!! — Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 18, 2024

The way she goes. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 18, 2024

That sounds like a good endorsement — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 18, 2024

But will @KashpatelCIA do as much damage to the @FBI as it did to itself when it worked to get Trump?



What they don't get is that anything Trump does will be an improvement. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 18, 2024

I believe that is the point — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) November 18, 2024

What’s not to like? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 18, 2024

I think its funny people are freaking out about all these appointments. They are all solid people. Kash Patel has spoken often without using a teleprompter and he is pretty based.



The agency has already been weaponized, it will be nice to have an honest person leading it. — Scott Borror (@scott_borror) November 18, 2024

We don't want "massive damage," we want the current FBI to be totally annihilated and replaced by an agency which goes after Epstein clients, rather than mothers at PTA meetings.



Shut. It. Down. — Jethro Lul (@c1vispyr) November 18, 2024

They should consider themselves lucky if DOGE doesn't shut down the FBI.

Well, I am a former FBI agent and I think Kash Patel is exactly what the Bureau needs to regain the public trust. — R R Holiman (@RRholiman) November 18, 2024

There's one former FBI agent to counter The Hill's one former FBI agent.

Translation: He will do a fantastic job and make the FBI accountable again. — T.t (@tosino007) November 18, 2024

It's funny just how many people in the Biden administration think they are in Trump's sights for revenge and retaliation. Revenge for what?

