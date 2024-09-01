Punch the Police? As San Francisco DA, Kamala Harris Reneged on Promise to Crack Down on Police Assault

Kamala Harris isn't a fan of law enforcement. She's been a vocal supporter of defunding the police and 'reimagining' public safety, promoted funds that bail out violent criminals, and donated to 'defund the police' groups herself.

Advertisement

Her problems with the police go way back, to her time as DA in San Francisco, when she broke a promise to local law enforcement.

Kamala doesn't just want to defund the police, in San Francisco she let people punch the police without consequences. pic.twitter.com/IqDXnYzI7k — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2024

What makes us think Kamala Harris will keep her promises to us?

Police officers are tasked with enforcing the laws -- laws people like Kamala legislate and codify -- and Kamala wants to make their jobs harder. And Kamala wants lots of laws, remember: banning gas stoves and red meat, banning private health insurance. Gun confiscation.

Who does she think will enforce those laws?

Of course she did.🙄 — Debbie M (@oldyfan2012) September 1, 2024

That's who she is.

Kamala Harris followed by Chesa Boudin was the one-two punch that knocked that city out for good.



SF used to be a great city. Now it's uninhabitable with all the criminals roaming the streets. — BlockedByKirkHerbstreit (@blockedbyherbie) September 1, 2024

By design.

Kamala has convinced her base voters that less policing will produced less crimes, reported



Meanwhile, water is wet — Qat (@Questrat) September 1, 2024

And if you don't report crimes, they don't exist.

MAGIC.

Her values haven't changed...she still has no respect for Law Enforcement. — SisterSara (@SisterSaraAnn) September 1, 2024

Her values have not changed. She said so herself.

Absolutely horrible.

She lies about what she’ll do. DO NOT BELIEVE HER! https://t.co/6loIaQCw01 — Terri Dishion (@tdishion) September 1, 2024

We have zero reason to believe her.

And that's all her fault.