Punch the Police? As San Francisco DA, Kamala Harris Reneged on Promise to Crack Down on Police Assault

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 01, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Kamala Harris isn't a fan of law enforcement. She's been a vocal supporter of defunding the police and 'reimagining' public safety, promoted funds that bail out violent criminals, and donated to 'defund the police' groups herself.

Her problems with the police go way back, to her time as DA in San Francisco, when she broke a promise to local law enforcement.

What makes us think Kamala Harris will keep her promises to us?

Police officers are tasked with enforcing the laws -- laws people like Kamala legislate and codify -- and Kamala wants to make their jobs harder. And Kamala wants lots of laws, remember: banning gas stoves and red meat, banning private health insurance. Gun confiscation.

Who does she think will enforce those laws?

That's who she is.

By design.

And if you don't report crimes, they don't exist.

MAGIC.

Her values have not changed. She said so herself.

Absolutely horrible.

We have zero reason to believe her.

And that's all her fault.

