Flashback: Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Wanted to 'Reimagine' Public Safety (WATCH)

Yesterday, we told you how rapes in NYC are up 11%, so it's important to remember that Kamala Harris wants to 'reimagine' public safety and that police officers don't make communities safe.

Advertisement

WATCH:

FLASHBACK:



Kamala said it's "wrongheaded" and "outdated" to think police officers make communities safe: "What we will do is reimagine public safety." pic.twitter.com/gQgE7qF50l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

Wonder what the women of NYC who are victims of rapists think about this.

Reimagine, unburdened by reality. 🙄 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 21, 2024

The reality that crime is a problem, especially in blue cities, and the Democratic Party doesn't care.

It's a feature, not a bug, of their domestic policy.

She polled at 1% for a reason — James R. (@JVR926) July 21, 2024

And every day that reason becomes more clear.

We’ve seen how that works in California. No thanks. — Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) July 22, 2024

Harris had no problem using law enforcement to jail black men and women for drug offenses (and then keep them behind bars for free labor), but stopping violent criminals is 'outdate' thinking.

She's the worst.

Trump ad writes itself — NCBoomer (@heels121212) July 21, 2024

There are so many ads that can come from her past statements.

So great.

This is why “unburdened by what has been” is a VERY serious f**king problem, and not just something to mock about Harris.



It is how she wants to dismantle all of our societal norms, by creating the impression they are “burdens” to the utopian/woke culture they so badly desire. https://t.co/gNIozrALFq — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 22, 2024

It's definitely a problem. She has a vision for America: one that gives criminals carte blanche to do what they please in cities, while law enforcement is hamstrung.

Ah, I remember when every single Democrat was saying this line like a mindless robot.



Funny, you don’t hear it anymore? https://t.co/MdNKFZqagi — Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) July 22, 2024

Weird how 'defund the police' went away as a public talking point, isn't it?

The figureheads may change. The radical agenda of the elitists behind these individuals who need public praise and recognition will not. We, the GOP, must continue to push forward a positive policy focused agenda that will advance America. Public safety and American well being… https://t.co/Z1YNt9VVyP — NEGOP (@NEGOP) July 22, 2024

Advertisement

THIS.

Kamala is the new candidate, but the policies are the same (and, we would argue) worse than Biden. Nothing has fundamentally changed.

A vote for Harris is a vote for four more years of Biden.

This concerns me the most. Harris wants to Defund the Police. It has been a disaster here in LA. Our crime rates are skyrocketing. We have the lowest number of police in 30 years and the suggestion to citizens is to buy guns because the police can't get to you in time. https://t.co/ZC58P7pJJc — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) July 22, 2024

And then the Democrats will take away your guns and prosecute you if you defend yourself against the criminals they love.

Just imagine the summer of 2020 on steroids. That's the 'reimagined' public safety.

Vote accordingly.