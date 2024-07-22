Flashback: Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Wanted to 'Reimagine' Public Safety (WATCH)

'Digital Coup'? @JoeBiden's Account Has Undergone an Overhaul (Is Joe Aware of This?)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday, we told you how rapes in NYC are up 11%, so it's important to remember that Kamala Harris wants to 'reimagine' public safety and that police officers don't make communities safe.

WATCH:

Wonder what the women of NYC who are victims of rapists think about this.

The reality that crime is a problem, especially in blue cities, and the Democratic Party doesn't care.

It's a feature, not a bug, of their domestic policy.

And every day that reason becomes more clear.

Harris had no problem using law enforcement to jail black men and women for drug offenses (and then keep them behind bars for free labor), but stopping violent criminals is 'outdate' thinking.

She's the worst.

There are so many ads that can come from her past statements.

Advertisement

It's definitely a problem. She has a vision for America: one that gives criminals carte blanche to do what they please in cities, while law enforcement is hamstrung.

Weird how 'defund the police' went away as a public talking point, isn't it?

THIS.

Kamala is the new candidate, but the policies are the same (and, we would argue) worse than Biden. Nothing has fundamentally changed.

A vote for Harris is a vote for four more years of Biden.

And then the Democrats will take away your guns and prosecute you if you defend yourself against the criminals they love.

Just imagine the summer of 2020 on steroids. That's the 'reimagined' public safety.

Vote accordingly.

